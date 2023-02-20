Taraka Ratna's last viral video when he collapsed during the political rally

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night, February 18 following a cardiac arrest on January 27. He was rushed to a local hospital in Kuppam for immediate medical aid and later shifted to a private one in Bengaluru but his condition remained critical. The actor-turned-politician, Taraka Ratna attended a political rally in Chitoor on January 27, which was kicked off by former chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. During the rally, the actor offered prayers at Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple, and also joined Lokesh for prayer at a mosque. The last video of the actor trying to make his way amidst hundreds of people while feeling uneasy has surfaced on social media and is posted on YT by various Telugu channels. He collapsed during padayatra while Nandamuri Bala Krishna was around him.

Reportedly, Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he reached the hospital. The doctors managed to bring back his pulse but he remained in an unconscious state. According to various media reports, the young actor had a blockage of arteries around his heart. 90 percent of his left valve was said to be blocked. Taraka Ratna is survived by his wife Alekha Reddy and three children.