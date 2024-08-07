Will BTS' SUGA's driving license be revoked after drunk-riding electric scooter? Here's what report says

SUGA, the noted rapper and member of the noted boy band BTS was involved in a drunk driving incident on the night of August 6, 2024. It is being speculated that SUGA after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol might have his license revoked.

On August 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsis reported that SUGA is now under investigation by the Yongsan Police Station for allegedly breaking traffic laws. In South Korea electric kickboards or electric scooters can be rented with a valid license and are taken under traffic rules and regulations similar to those on cars.

In the latest developments, SUGA was under the influence of alcohol over the passable limit. According to the police, the results of the breathalyzer test showed it was over 0.08%, which is the limit for revoking someone’s license. The exact percentage of alcohol has not been revealed. According to this, SUGA’s license might stand to be revoked.

Furthermore, according to another report by Hankook Ilbo, it was confirmed by the police who are investigating SUGA’s case that the electric scooter the BTS rapper was driving was not a kickboard but also had a seat.

According to South Korean law, SUGA’s case can be investigated under two pretenses, first if it is categorized as a transport with an internal engine it will fall into the same column as drunk driving a car and will be handled by similar laws. If this happens, SUGA could be subject to charges and punishable by law and will also have his license revoked.

Second, if SUGA’s transport is seen as an electric kickboard, the BTS rapper will only have to face a fine of 100,000 KRW and his driver’s license will be revoked.

SUGA was found driving an electric scooter while drunk last night August 6. He was coming home after having dinner and was wearing a helmet. While he was parking his scooter at his home, he fell down, a nearby police officer came to help him but after he sniffed alcohol on the Haegeum singer’s breath, he was asked to do a breathalyzer test. It was confirmed he was drunk.

SUGA was then taken home under police custody. BTS’ agency and SUGA himself issued an apologetic statement apologizing for the “disappointing” news.

