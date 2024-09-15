The Queen Woo's Lee Soo Hyuk to host boy group survival show PROJECT 7 set for October premiere

Lee Soo Hyuk will be hosting the much-awaited survival show PROJECT 7 which will be premiering this October. The actor is known for his roles in hits like Doom At Your Service, Tomorrow and more. He started off as a model in 2006 and finally made his debut as an actor with the film My Boss, My Teacher.

On September 15, JTBC announced that actor Lee Soo Hyuk will be hosting their upcoming boy group survival show PROJECT 7. The new concept survival show will give the power to the viewers to form groups for the show and the top 7 contestants will get a chance to debut as a team. PROJECT 7 is scheduled to premiere on October 18 at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST).

Lee Soo Hyuk first appeared in the drama Tree With Deep Roots in 2011. Following this, he played important roles in Vampire Idol, Shark and more. He has also appeared in hits like Lucky Romance, Sweet Stranger and Me, The Scholar Who Walks The Night and Doom At Your Service.

He recently appeared in The Queen Woo in which he played the role of Go Bal Gi, the Third Prince. The main cast also includes The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, and Park Ji Hwan.

The Queen Woo historical drama which is based on the life of Queen Woo who became the first woman in history to become a Queen twice. The Queen was born in 160 AD and the drama strives to tell her story.

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

