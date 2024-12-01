THROWBACK: When Hyun Bin couldn't name BTS' Jimin during game due to brain freeze and got teased by Lim YoonA

In today’s throwback series, we are revisiting a hilarious moment from 2022 when Hyun Bin, known for his composed demeanor, found himself hilariously flustered on The Game Caterers. The show, hosted by Na Young Suk (Na PD), featured the star-studded cast of Confidential Assignment 2: International in a lighthearted game where quick thinking was key. But when Hyun Bin faced a picture of BTS’ Jimin, his brain decided to take a momentary vacation.

During the game, the rules were simple: identify Korean celebrities from their pictures in a matter of seconds. When it was Hyun Bin’s turn, Na PD held up an image of Jimin, the global superstar of BTS. What followed was a moment of pure comedy as Hyun Bin froze, staring blankly at the image while the cast erupted in laughter.

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Hyun Bin’s co-star, couldn’t resist teasing him. “Oppa, will you be okay?” she quipped, adding to the hilarity. Hyun Bin eventually managed to blurt out Jimin’s name, but the moment had already taken its toll. Embarrassed, he turned to Na PD and jokingly pleaded, “Blur out my face.” His flushed expression and nervous sigh only made the situation funnier, leaving the cast in stitches.

Na PD, ever the quick-witted host, offered a playful solution to even the score. He promised that the next time he played this game with Jimin, he’d show Hyun Bin’s picture to see if the BTS member experienced the same mental block. “Then you’ll be even,” Na PD assured, lightening the mood further.

Far from being upset, ARMYs found Hyun Bin’s reaction endearing. The clip went viral, with fans dubbing it one of the most relatable celebrity moments. Many also drew parallels to a previous episode of The Game Caterers where Jimin himself had a similar lapse, momentarily forgetting the name of football icon Son Heung Min. The rest of BTS didn’t let him off the hook, playfully roasting him for his slip-up.

Moments like these remind fans that even their idols and favorite actors have their share of “no-thoughts-head-empty” instances, proving that a little humor goes a long way in connecting stars and fans alike.

