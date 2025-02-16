Was Stray Kids’ Felix’s fracture an existing injury or result of car accident? JYP Ent reveals truth in latest update

Stray Kids’ Felix is currently focusing on recovery after sustaining an arm injury in a minor car accident on February 15, shortly after the group’s 5TH FANMEETING SKZ 5’CLOCK. JYP Entertainment initially released a statement informing fans of the incident and Felix’s condition. Now, the agency has provided a more detailed update, clarifying the extent of his injury and the ongoing treatment process.The statement read;

“We'd like to update our fans once again on the health status of Stray Kids member Felix. After the accident, Felix was taken to a hospital near the concert venue where he had an X-ray examination and was noted to have a fracture. This was the information we announced to our fans.

In order to ensure swift action, we first visited multiple emergency rooms. But as the accident happened late at night on a weekend, some places were missing medical staff and the inspection itself took longer than usual. Therefore, we weren't able to notify our fans immediately after the accident. We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding of this situation”.

“Later on, following the medical staff's opinion, Felix was transferred to a higher-level general hospital where he underwent an MRI scan and was examined by specialized faculty. Upon additional examination, it was determined that the fracture line seen on the initial X-ray was a childhood injury and at the moment there's a pinched nerve near that area.

Therefore, we will be keeping an eye on our artist's recovery progress and will go through necessary treatment based on the medical team's findings. Our artist's health and recovery are our top priority, and we're working closely with the medical team to provide him with the care he needs in the best possible environment. We sincerely apologize to our fans who must be startled by this sudden news, and we'll be doing everything we can to ensure a quick recovery of the artist”.

Fans around the world have flooded social media with messages of concern and encouragement, sending well-wishes for Felix’s recovery. For now, Felix will be focusing on his recovery, and JYP Entertainment will provide further updates as needed. Fans can only hope for his swift healing and look forward to seeing him back in good health soon.