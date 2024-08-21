When BTS’ V couldn't pronounce ‘concert’ on The Fact Music Awards stage and left everyone in stitches

V, the famous K-pop soloist and member of the worldwide famous boy group BTS who is currently enlisted in the military once couldn’t pronounce the word ‘concert’ on stage while he was accepting a trophy at The Fact Music Awards.

It all happened almost two years ago before the Yet To Come concert in Busan when V of BTS was accepting an award at The Fact Music Awards ceremony on behalf of the boy band. He was giving his acceptance speech when an unforeseen adorable mistake in pronunciation threw V off and he appeared a bit ‘annoyed’.

As it happened, V was giving a speech while accepting The Fact Music Awards trophy and he mentioned RM discussing that they will be holding a concert in Busan soon and promised that they would do something amazing there.

V after raising anticipation for Yet To Come in Busan, added in his acceptance speech that they will give back to ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom) in return for this gift, “this daesang (Korean word for grand prize)” at the “Busan concert”. But V couldn't pronounce “Busan concert” and tried and failed at least three times before he got it right.

Even V couldn’t fathom that he wasn’t able to pronounce “Busan concert” and made his cute ‘annoyed face’ while laughing at his mistake. V’s adorable mispronunciation of “concert” on stage left everyone in stitches as they laughed out loud at the BTS member’s legendary mistake.

Watch BTS’ V unable to pronounce “Busan concert” here:

Yet To Come in Busan was the last concert by BTS where all the members performed together on stage before they went on hiatus to enlist in the military, it took place on October 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, V also known by his full name Kim Taehyung enlisted in the military last year on December 11, 2023, alongside BTS leader RM. He is currently serving in the 2nd Division Military Police Corps.

In other recent news, V and Jungkook have filed a defamation lawsuit for 90 million KRW against the malicious YouTuber Sojang, the first trial has been confirmed to take place on August 23.

