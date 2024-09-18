When BTS’ J-Hope suggested SUGA audition for SKY Castle after being betrayed; Know what happened

J-Hope, the popular K-pop rapper and member of the iconic boy band BTS once was shocked by SUGA’s betrayal. After being betrayed he suggested SUGA to just audition for SKY Castle due to a funny reason.

It all happened during RUN BTS episodes 79 and 80 when all the BTS members played a thrilling game of finding cards that were hidden around Lotte Duty Free (a store in Seoul). The cards could be exchanged for chances to play different mini-games to win paper hearts and the member who would have the most paper hearts at the end would be the winner.

The RUN BTS episodes were also titled Operation 007 where BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook turned into secret agents.

At the end of the episode, all the members sat together and waited for the results to be revealed they were told to guess the winner, and if they guessed right they could win. All of them lied saying they had fewer paper hearts however, when the truth came out everyone was left shocked.

When it was revealed that SUGA had collected 10 paper hearts, everyone was shocked especially J-Hope. SUGA had initially lied saying he had 6 and even called the Base Line rapper “fraud” when his lie was revealed.

So after feeling betrayed by the Daechwita rapper, J-Hope told SUGA, “You should act now” and suggested he should “go audition for SKY Castle.”

Watch J-Hope telling SUGA to audition for SKY Castle after being betrayed here:

SKY Castle is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in the history of Korean cable and is noted for its thrilling mystery storyline which incorporates people betraying each other for personal gains. So it was understandable that J-Hope suggested SUGA to audition for the K-drama after being betrayed.

The train of betrayal continued till the end when it was revealed that Jin had gotten 21 paper hearts when he had said he only got 6, he was the real winner leaving everyone utterly shocked.

In other news, J-Hope is set to be discharged from the military on October 17, he recently posted on Weverse noting “30 days to go” and wrote a heartfelt letter to fans.

