Will BTS' Jin appear on famed variety show I Live Alone after The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island? Rumor debunked

Jin, the oldest member of BTS who recently got home after being discharged from the military was previously on July 2, 2024, reported to be appearing on the variety show I Live Alone after The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island.

But the report was later deleted by the reporting South Korean media outlet hence retracting what they had said about the BTS member’s appearance on the show.

BTS’ Jin will not be appearing on variety show I Live Alone

On July 3, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Jeonmae Korea which had reported that Jin of BTS would be appearing on MBC’s famous variety show I Live Alone deleted the phrase in its article and retracted it.

I Live Alone is a variety show where a camera crew follows celebrities who live alone as they take the viewers through their daily lives.

Know Jin and his recent activities

Jin is also known by his full name Kim Seokjin. He is a singer, songwriter, and oldest member of the worldwide popular K-pop boy band BTS. He has established himself in the K-pop scene as one of the most melodious vocalists.

He marked his debut as a soloist before enlisting in the military by releasing the single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022.

Jin was recently discharged from the military after he completed his mandatory service on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS’ 11th Anniversary aka FESTA Day on June 13, 2024. All BTS members took a leave on the day of his discharge to welcome him.

Meanwhile, Jin held a special FESTA Day event on June 13, 2024, where he gave ‘light hugs’ to 1000 ARMYs and later performed for fans. On that day, Jin also sang a special extended version of his viral hit single Super Tuna.

In other news, Jin posted on Weverse (an online platform for artists and fans interactions) where he geared up to welcome J-Hope who will be discharged from the military in October 2024. He also added that he had no plans to act in the future.

Jin added to fans’ excitement by hinting that he has been working hard on new content, variety shows, and new music which will be released soon.

Meanwhile, Jin has been confirmed to be South Korea’s torchbearer in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

