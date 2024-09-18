BTS' RM hits 229 KOMCA credits with Domodachi ft Little Simz; cementing youngest most credited Korean artist record

In an exciting development for BTS' leader RM, has just reached an impressive milestone: 229 KOMCA credits. This achievement comes on the heels of his track Domodachi featuring British rapper Little Simz, and it cements RM’s status as the youngest and most credited Korean artist in history.

Released in 2024 as part of his album Right Place, Wrong Person, Domodachi is a prime example of RM’s lyrical prowess and innovative approach. The title of the track is a clever blend of Japanese and English, combining "Domo," a casual way to say thanks in Japanese, with "Tomodachi," which means friend. Thus, "Domodachi" translates to “thanks, friend,” though the song’s lyrics suggest a more sarcastic tone, as RM addresses the superficiality of certain relationships in his life.

The song features RM’s characteristic sharp wordplay and introspective themes, reflecting his disillusionment with people who only show interest in him for their own gain. The gritty and energetic track, with RM’s dynamic delivery, is further elevated by Little Simz’s high-tempo contribution. Her verse complements RM’s message perfectly, adding a layer of assertiveness and streetwise authenticity.

Watch the music video for Domodachi here;

In addition to his musical achievements, RM has continued to make headlines while fulfilling his mandatory military service. Recently, he was spotted alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a Chuseok visit to the 15th Infantry Division. The holiday visit was a moment of national unity and support for the troops, highlighting RM’s role in bridging his celebrity status with his duties as a soldier.

Despite his military obligations, RM remains actively engaged in his artistic endeavors. His collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on Neva Play, released earlier this month, has further shown his versatility and global influence. The track’s explosive mix of RM’s unique rap style and Megan’s bold energy has impressed fans worldwide, proving that his creative spirit remains unshaken.

Furthermore, RM is set to capture the hearts of audiences with his upcoming documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. This film will provide an intimate look at the making of his second solo album and his life leading up to his enlistment, offering fans a deeper understanding of his artistic journey.

Additionally, RM has also etched his name in the books of history alongside BTS member V as the only Asia artists to be mentioned in the 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll.

