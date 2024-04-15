3 saree looks by Ananya Panday that millennial brides can seek inspiration from

The new-age actresses often make sure to slay each time they step out. Be it keeping up with the latest trends or being the trendsetters, a few Bollywood divas know fashion like they know the back of their hand. Ananya Panday is amongst these fashion queens who serve looks like no one’s business.

From her uber-stylish airport looks to her full-blown desi avatar at award shows and celebrity weddings, the Gehraiyaan actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion. She has us swooning every time she dolls up in sarees.

While sarees are indeed the epitome of grace, Ananya makes sure to add a dash of sexiness with her choice of blouses and styling. So, if you are a millennial bride seeking inspiration, we urge you to check out Ananya Panday’s wardrobe.

Brighter than the sunshine

Looking brighter than the sunshine, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress exuded happy vibes as she wore a bright sunflower yellow saree. Dolled up in a minimalistic Anushka Khanna ensemble, this sunflower-hued satin-crepe saree featured a golden border and a matching blouse.

The saree border had tiny pearl and mirror detailing, while the blouse featured pearl and embroidery embellishments. The sleeveless blouse with a square neckline highlighted the diva’s beauty bones as she posed for the camera.

Ananya completed her look with utmost grace with a dainty pearl choker and matching ear studs. Adhering to millennial brides’ preference for minimal makeup, the Student Of The Year 2 actress opted for clean girl makeup with nude lip gloss. She finished her look with a sleek hair bun with a center parting and added fresh white roses that rounded up her desi look.

Dash of gold and champagne hue

Adding sartorial elegance to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding, the Liger actress radiated and how! She wore a gorgeous shimmer saree in gold and champagne color from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta.

She exuded elegance and sophistication as she posed against the blissful natural lighting of the golden hour sun. Ananya’s exquisite champagne-hued saree featured intricate gold embroidery on the sheer fabric. With sequin embellishments and detailing along the saree border, this saree has a three-tiered frill along the bottom hemline, which adds flair to her look.

The diva paired the saree with a gilded strappy blouse that further accentuated her look. The edgy blouse is so chic that it is right up every millennial bride’s alley. Ananya completed the look with a stone kada bangle, statement drop earrings, and a micro bindi. She opted for flawless base makeup and left her hair down.

Magical monotone saree in teal

Picking a refreshing hue, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress took monotone fashion up by a notch. Opting for a satin saree in teal, Chunky Panday’s dotting daughter, Ananya, turned up the heat and how.

Adding a touch of allure to the monotone satin saree was the uber-stylish risqué bold blouse. With a plunging structured neckline, Ananya’s look was so chic that we want to keep it noted for the books.

Ananya's glamorous saree look was further accentuated with a deep amaranth-colored gemstone-studded choker and matching earrings. The contrast of these two hues was an absolute hit! She tied the look together with a dainty bangle kada, messy bun, and matching teal bindi. This look is easy for you to recreate for millennial brides who adhere to the concept of less is more.

Which of Ananya Panday's 3 saree looks is your favorite? Please comment below and let us know.

