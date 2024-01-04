Ira Khan picks an unusual wedding outfit as she channels a modern princess Jasmine avatar in dhoti pants

Guess who was the star at Ira Khan's wedding? It was none other than the lovely bride herself, donning a genuinely one-of-a-kind bridal ensemble. Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and producer Reena Dutta, married her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and all eyes were glued on her stunning wedding outfit.

Ira defied convention by opting for something distinct and unusual, indicating that she is a trailblazer in her own way. Ira's bridal attire was stunning, with a touch of refinement and a hint of modernism. So, if you want to discover how she managed to set a new trend on her wedding day, avoid waiting any further and learn more about Ira Khan's stunning bridal look.

Ira Khan sets new bridal wear inspiration in a blouse paired with dhoti pants

For her wedding, Aamir Khan’s daughter merged many traditional aspects to create a bridal style that was beyond all expectations of spectacular. Instead of wearing a traditional saree or lehenga, Ira wore a blue blouse with beautiful golden threadwork embroidery. This top, made of exquisite velvet fabric, was a great flash catcher.

However, instead of wearing it with a skirt or saree, Ira opted to wear it with slouchy dhoti pants, adding a nauvari saree-style finesse. The same exquisite golden embroidery as the blouse was featured on these pants which added a sense of grandeur to her look. To finish off her outfit, she neatly placed her dupatta over her head, tucking the left end around her waist. Ira Khan's bridal attire was a beautiful mix of heritage and modernity.

Ira Khan’s accessories for the big day

Ira Khan accessorized her bridal attire like a real fashionista, adding an ideal touch of glitter. She embraced the glitz and glamor by wearing sparkling stone-encrusted accessories. She decorated her forehead with a teardrop-shaped mang tikka to add an extra element of attractiveness. But she didn't stop there; she adorned her ears with lengthy, heavy earrings that provided an extra dose of flair to her entire outfit.

She picked a statement-making large choker as the main piece of her bridal attire to amp up the glitter. She accessorized her hands with a sleek black watch that offered a touch of refinement. To finish off her accessories, she chose black Kolhapuri chappals, which added a striking touch to her modern bridal avatar.

Ira Khan’s equally gorgeous makeup and hairstyle

Ira Khan's bridal look was a picture of aesthetics, and her makeup did a lot to bring out her natural glow. She looked absolutely lovely as she smiled confidently, with a bright foundation that emanated a wedding glow. Her cheekbones were nicely sculpted, giving her face dimension.

She chose a blended black eyeshadow look for her eyes, which provided a touch of drama to her fascinating gaze. Not to mention her lips, which were ornamented with scarlet lipstick.

Ira kept her hair basic yet elegant, opting for open red hair with a side split and a flick tucked at the back of her head.

Ira Khan's decision to blend different pieces for her bridal attire was just PERFECT, but one thing was obvious: she made a lovely bride. While her unusual outfit drew interest, her pick of accessories was an unusual one too.

Ira chose a black wristwatch and simple brown Kolhapuri chappals instead of traditional bangles, heels, or juttis, giving her attire a contemporary edge. This daring and surprising choice emphasized her uniqueness and distinctive flair.

