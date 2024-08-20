Ananya Panday’s outfit ft. white bodysuit and leggings for Call Me Bae trailer launch is perfect for those looking to make a bold statement with colors

Today 20th August, Ananya Panday made a splash at the trailer launch of her upcoming web series, Call Me Bae. She looked absolutely adorable in a fun and colorful outfit ft. leggings and bodysuit that’s perfect for anyone who loves bursts of colors. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya slipped into a vibrant pair of leggings by the brand Area. What truly set these leggings apart was their whimsical heart print, complemented by a stylish zip and button at the front. They featured ankle zips and a charming heart patch on the back, adding a distinctive touch to the overall design.

Priced at Rs. 60,000, these leggings, adorned with a lively array of colors, brought an energetic vibe to any event, further amplified by their bright hues.

To complement the leggings, Ananya chose a white sleeveless bodysuit with a simple round neckline, keeping her look clean and chic. It perfectly complemented the vibrant bottoms providing a clean counterpoint to leggings' vividness. She cinched her waist with a brown belt adorned with golden buckle and star details, adding a fashionable twist to the outfit.

The colorful and playful choice of leggings makes it a great pick for a relaxed weekend trip or for exploring new places. It is also ideal for fun and casual dates as it strikes the right balance between casual and relaxed. If you work in a creative field or more relaxed environment, this outfit can bring a burst of color to your personality.

Advertisement

The actress paired her leggings with golden heels. She chose elegant golden rings and matching earrings that complemented her look without overwhelming it and also added a subtle touch of bling.

In terms of make-up, she opted for kohl-lined eyes that gave a defined look and drama to her eyes. She opted for nude-eyeshadow that kept her make-up subtle and balanced. A hint of blush on cheeks gave a natural, radiant glow. Her glossy lips added a fresh finish to her make-up. She finished her appearance with her hair in sleek, straight locks with side parts.

A bright and fun mixture of styles and sophistication distinguishes Ananya’s appearance, serving as a beacon for everyone who wants to know how to wear daring patterns or hues with flair. If lively fashion is your thing, use Ananya Panday’s outfit as a guide. As the actress continues to promote her latest web-series we can’t wait to see what is in store for us with her next fashion outing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s hazel ombre sculpted dress worth Rs 1,10,000 is a versatile party staple to elevate your style every season