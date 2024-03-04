The grand 3-day celebrations hosted by the Ambani family to celebrate the pre-wedding of their son, Anant Ambani with the the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, ended with a bang last night. The final event of the celebration, called ‘Hashtakshar’, saw celebrities wearing out-of-the-catalog ethnic outfits to adhere to the heritage Indian attire dress code for the evening. It won’t be a lie to say that we have been rendered speechless by the extravagant fusion of fashion and culture.

Although let’s be honest, Deepika Padukone came through, as always, with one of the most classy and on-theme ensembles of the night. The Fighter actress opted for a bright red piece that served royal vibes, making us fall in love with her, yet again. Why don’t we have a closer look at her OOTN?

Deepika Padukone’s traditional Indian look:

The Jawan actress took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself in her ensemble for the grand finale, styled to perfection by Shaleena Nathani. We’re simply amazed at the sheer elegance that she exuded in the bright red gharchola saree. The Pathaan actress is a true fashion icon and her evergreen traditional saree says it all.

This bandhej gharchola saree with luxurious golden hand embroidery all across was a true representation of Gujarati heritage fashion. The fabulous gold dabka work with a light mixture of zardozi and bandhani work perfectly added to this traditional beauty. The stunning saree also had a gold work at the border and the edge of the pallu that simply elevated the grandeur of the whole look.

The diva paired this saree with a matching cap-sleeved fitted blouse that was laden with pure hand embroidery work and tiny bead droplets at the edge. The high neckline made the blouse look sophisticated, as well.

From the traditional elements and the intricate embroidery to the bright color that looked radiant against her complexion, Padukone’s whole look was a hit, and we are not getting over this look for a long time!

Deepika Padukone’s accessories, hair and makeup:

The moment Deepika shared these pictures, fans showered her with love, and we can see why. The diva allowed her saree to shine by keeping her accessories lighter. She went with a gold choker necklace with diamonds and red crystals along with matching statement stud earrings.

These effortlessly added to the outfit without taking the spotlight away from it. Padukone further completed this look by tying her hair up and styling it into a sleek back-combed bun with some strands tucked in later to give her hairstyle a dramatic pop. Her hairstylist, Gabriel Georgiou, also added delicate white gajra flowers to her bun to give it that extra traditional touch.

The actress’ makeup expert, Kritika Gill, went with a radiant makeup look with a matte base, some extra highlighter, shimmery eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner with the perfect wing, lightly blushed cheeks, and the prettiest orang-ish red matte lipstick to complete the look. We loved how effortlessly this balanced out and elevated the diva’s look.

We agree with Ranveer Singh’s ‘raha na main phir apne jaisa’ comment on her post as it indeed is the perfect line to describe our reaction to Deepika’s look as well.

But, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

