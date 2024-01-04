Sonam Kapoor serves 'powerhouse woman' vibes in regal lehenga choli set this wedding season

Sonam Kapoor's classic fashion choices never fail to cause a stir. The lovely actress recently came to Instagram to post a few gorgeous pictures that showcased her superb sense of taste. Sonam looked angelic in a pure cream lehenga in her most recent outfit, flawlessly mixing classic elegance with a contemporary edge.

The lehenga's elaborate embroidery and faultless draping enhanced her inherent splendor, making her the embodiment of elegance. The Blind actress showed yet again why she is a fashion star with her beautiful makeup and expertly groomed hair.

Sonam always strikes the point, whether it's classic or modern, leaving us in awe of her fashion acumen. So, without further ado, let us explore Sonam Kapoor's most recent fashion masterpiece.

Sonam Kapoor’s crisp cream lehenga set look

Sonam Kapoor turned eyeballs once more in her gorgeous cream lehenga outfit. The lehenga was made of a crisp fabric that gave it a structured and slightly rigid look. The lehenga's rich golden border was the focal point, bringing a hint of grandeur and beauty.

A classic choli shirt with a deep plunging V neckline that highlighted the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo fame’s elegant neckline was worn with the high-waisted lehenga. The choli also had half sleeves with a matching gold border, which added a touch of royalty to the whole design. The Neerja actress finished the look by hanging a translucent dupatta beautifully over her shoulders, giving an ethereal and feminine touch.

Advertisement

The gorgeous traditional accessories

The Khoobsurat diva accented her attire with a pair of gorgeous chandbalis, which completed the look perfectly. These statement earrings had a lovely design with a strand of pearls gracefully dangling at the end, which added a touch of refinement to her look. The Sanju fame accessorized her traditional appearance with gold flat juttis, which were the perfect option to complete her attire.

These juttis from Fizzy Goblet not only offered a bit of glitz but also assured comfort throughout the day. The Zoya Factor diva once again displayed why she is a fashion star with her immaculate sense of accessories. Her meticulous attention to detail and ability to seamlessly integrate traditional and contemporary aspects in her attire set her unique in the world of Bollywood fashion.

The attention seeking makeup look

The Pad Man actress recognizes how to make a statement with her makeup, and this time was no exception. Her makeup was flawless, demonstrating her daring and adventurous approach. Sonam’s skin appeared perfect and luminous after she applied a dewy makeup base.

Her cheekbones were skillfully sculpted and shimmered, giving a bit of glitz to her entire look. Her eyes were the focus of her makeup, which she wore in a strong black-eye look. Her eyes were the highlight, thanks to a kohl stroke and precisely done eyeliner. The Aisha actress picked a pale pink lipstick to accent her eye makeup, providing a delicate yet exquisite touch to her lips.

Moving on, Kapoor’s hair was masterfully styled into a swept-back bun with a center parting, oozing refinement and grace. The amazing Namrata Soni created this exquisite makeup and hairstyle, which enhanced Sonam Kapoor's innate beauty.

Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's gifted sister and stylist, styled this lovely ensemble wonderfully. Sheldon Santos' photographs wonderfully captured Sonam's regal feelings, highlighting her immaculate dress sense.

The Mausam actress is widely noticed for her ability to wear traditional outfits with ease, whether it's a stunning lehenga, an Anarkali, or a smart kurta combination. And, she manages to ooze confidence and grace with each appearance.

So, what are your thoughts on this specific look? Did it leave you speechless, like it did us?

We'd love to hear your ideas, so please share them in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her love for oversized silhouettes as she stuns in THIS suit at airport