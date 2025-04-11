Kareena Kapoor pairs her summer-perfect tangerine shirt and denim jeans with sunglasses worth Rs 12,681
Kareena Kapoor is serving major summer fashion goals in a playful tangerine linen shirt with denim jeans. Check out her latest casual fit.
Days after turning heads in breathtaking outfits such as the Vivienne Westwood slit-cut gown at the Gateway of India show and Manish Malhotra ivory gown on LFW 2025, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a detour from her bombshell glamor and slipped into a summer-apt shirt-jeans combo. The epitome of sass and panache donned a low-key outfit and still served “Kon hai ye jisne mud kar mujhe nahi dekha?” vibes.
Recently, Bebo was spotted hopping out of her vanity van in a bright, peppy garb, the quintessence of a summer-perfect ensemble. The diva sported a tangerine linen shirt, highlighting contrasting white buttons for a fresh and vibrant look. She paired her breezy linen shirt with GenZ-core baggy denim jeans. The jeans in a relaxed fit exuded comfy-chic energy.
Channeling a too-comfy-to-care aura, our Poo sported her full-sleeved shirt, buttoned down to the chest and cuffed at the wrists. The relaxed silhouette of the shirt was airy and lightweight, making Kareena’s outfit breathable in the scorching heat.
The Begum of Pataudi skipped any accessory for her OOTD and just flung on sunglasses from the brand Ray-ban. The polarized grey lens square sunglasses came with a price tag of Rs 12,681.
Keeping up with her carefree and effortless vibe, Kapoor adorned comfortable silver mules as her footwear for the day.
The Buckingham Murders actress skipped any makeup for this fit and unapologetically flaunted her gracefully aging skin. She donned a messy updo with her effortlessly styled bun, which made Kareena look street-chic and cool without even trying.
Having made her debut in 2000 in the movie Refugee, the fan-favorite and her own favorite, Kareena Kapoor, still creates waves of awe and admiration at the age of 44 with her spectacular movies and confident fashion looks. The diva is all set to shower her fans with cinematic masterpieces in 2025 with her upcoming films, including Veere Di Wedding 2 and Kjo’s Takht.
