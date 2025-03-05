When Kiara Advani served a RED HOT look in Rs 9,04,000 dress from Aadnevik
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is a true fashion queen, especially when it comes to bold looks. Throwback to when she stunned in a striking red dress worth a whopping ₹9.04 lakhs!
Kiara Advani never shies away from slaying in bold outfits, and this throwback look was all about turning heads. For a shoot a couple of years ago, the mom-to-be dazzled in an elegant red dress from Aadnevik. Let’s take a closer look at how she styled it.
The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor opted for a daring look, donning a shimmering red cut-out dress that perfectly accentuated her toned figure. Featuring a one-shoulder design, the dress boasted a bikini-style chest cutout, adding a modern edge to the ensemble.
Another cut wrapped around her tummy, while the skirt embraced a longline gown silhouette. With a twist-knot design near the waist, the ensemble featured a daring thigh-high slit on the side. Perfect for a gala night or a posh dinner party, the dress looked absolutely stunning on the star.
Kiara paired the outfit with gold-toned heels featuring a black base and strappy details, adding just the right amount of shimmer. Skipping accessories entirely, she let the dress take center stage. This isn't the first time Kiara has slayed in red, serving some serious fashion inspiration yet again!
Adding a posh touch, the diva styled her hair in a sleek high-top bun, perfectly highlighting her facial features. If tied-up hair isn’t your style, loose beach waves would also complement this look effortlessly.
Staying in sync with her outfit’s bold appeal, the star opted for a flawlessly contoured makeup base. A radiant finish with bronzer and highlighter enhanced her features, while a swipe of mascara and a nude pink lip shade tied the look together beautifully.
What do you think of the actor’s red-hot look? Let us know in the comments below!
Malaika Arora vs Shibani Dandekar: Who styled the Rs 48,000 leather dress better?