3 times Alia Bhatt aced the pearl necklace aesthetic and proved she’s the undisputed fashion queen

Alia Bhatt’s lookbook is a mesmerizing mosaic of traditional and contemporary looks. However, her awe-inspiring ethnic fashion game always steals the show. Add pearls to it and Alia Bhatt will serve the most regal flair of all time. Her pearl necklace looks are straight out of princess diaries. So, let’s break down Alia Bhatt’s top 3 pearl-panache serves of all time!

Alia Bhatt in layered pearl necklace

Throwback to when Alia Bhatt embraced an alluring stack of layered pearl strings for her necklace. The layered necklace adorned Bhatt’s delicate neck with an unparalleled charm. The strings of pearls stacked together featured uneven sizes of pearls adding a whimsical touch to the jewelry piece. Closely stacked at the neck, the pearl layers dispersed elegantly towards the chest, creating a graceful effect.

For this look, The Jigra actor flaunted a black Sabyasachi saree with golden zari and sequin work at the trim. To complement the black plain saree, Alia Bhatt adorned Sabyasachi’s pearl-framed black enamel earrings with the brand’s logo crafted on them in gold. The diva kept her hair in a messy updo and flaunted bright red lipstick, adding a pop of color to her whole look.

Alia Bhatt in pearl and Zambian emerald choker

An awe-inspiring look reminiscent of Indian majesty and its opulence, Alia Bhatt in this pearl necklace oozed fashion finesse. Her pearl necklace for this look was no less than extraordinary as it featured several opulent jewels such as Zambian emeralds, gold-based natural diamonds, and arrays of small pearls. The necklace featured at least 8 layers of pearl strings connecting a floral figure on the front featuring striking emeralds and brilliant diamonds.

The Dear Zindagi actress opted for a meticulously crafted yellow chiffon saree for this look. The saree featured embroidered work of flora and fauna, making it an artistic masterpiece. She tied her hair with a yellow ribbon in a low French braid, adding a chic charm to the outfit.

Alia Bhatt in vintage pearl and emerald choker

The Gully Boy actress traveled back in the timeline for this look to exude a dreamy vintage charm leaving her fans awe-struck. From Bhatt’s pearl aesthetic mood board, this look stood out as she flaunted a minimal two-layer pearl choker with an old-world flair. The pearl choker featured an emerald encrusted on the front, framed with gold detailing. This vintage-dream look was the perfect pick to commemorate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

It’s no doubt that Alia Bhatt has aced the pearl necklace aesthetic. And why wouldn’t she? After all, pearls perfectly accentuate the actress’s delicate beauty, adding a touch of magnificence to her already charming persona.