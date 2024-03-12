Get ready to be impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's style in Animal! The movie doesn't just showcase a compelling story and fabulous characters but also serves up some serious fashion inspiration for modern fashionistas. From sharp formals to trendy semi-ethnic looks, Ranbir Kapoor's iconic character, Ranvijay Singh, brings a unique persona and sense of style to the screen. This is precisely what makes him a fashion icon. We are obsessed with his outfits.

So, let’s zoom in and take a closer look at the classiest looks served by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal to take some fashion-forward inspiration from his character’s incomparable sense of style. These top five fashion moments from the movie will have you reaching for your notepad to take notes!

5 Top Ranbir Kapoor Animal looks

Classy formal ensembles:

Ranvijay Singh wore a lot of formal ensembles in Animal as the head of an organization and group. His incredibly stylish dark-colored pantsuits were our favorite Animal Ranbir Kapoor looks.

The suits featured buttoned-up shirts which were tucked into floor-length wide-legged formal pants. These were layered with collared blazers to complete the formal look. He also added statement accessories to elevate the looks.

Head-to-toe black looks:

Another of the most incredible Ranbir Kapoor outfits in the movie was the head-to-toe black looks that the actor carried like a literal boss and definitely styled to perfection.

This included the Ranbir Kapoor leather jacket look that he slayed with matching black pants and classy accessories. Another one was the formal shirt with matching straight-fit pants that he wore for the Karva Chauth scene.

Semi-ethnic looks with kurtas:

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor also wore a lot of stylish semi-ethnic fusional ensembles in the movie. They looked seriously awesome with the iconic Ranbir Kapoor beard.

This classy outfit featured white both, full-sleeved and half-sleeved short knee-length kurtas with collared necklines and buttons on the chest. These pieces worked very well to create fusional looks for the actor.

Semi-formal looks with shirts:

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor also wore some seriously stylish ensembles that looked undeniably spectacular while nailing the semi-formal aesthetic.

These classy outfits featured formal and fitted shirts that showed off his beyond-muscular body. These classy full-sleeved shirts with a collared neckline were paired with dark-colored pants and formal shoes to complete the look.

Sleeveless jacket with pants:

When the iconic Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor’s character, Ranvijay Singh brought back his wife and kids to his father, he picked a cool and classy look for the occasion.

The incredible outfit featured straight-fit black pants paired with a full-sleeved fitted T-shirt with a sophisticated high circular neckline. He layered this with a matching sleeveless puffy zip-up jacket to complete the Animal Ranbir Kapoor look.

The iconic actor nailed his transformation into Ranvijay Singh for this movie. So, which one of these classy Animal movie Ranbir Kapoor looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away

