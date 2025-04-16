Khushi Kapoor’s HOT look in Rs 19,168 Leoni dress has us saying ‘I want to switch wardrobe with her’

When it’s Khushi Kapoor stepping in, surely all the limelight is going to turn toward her. The Gen-Z fashion icon attended the star-studded event yesterday, 15th April, looking drop-dead gorgeous in her semi-formal mini dress. Her choice of outfit was perfect for the event when you want to turn heads effortlessly, and we’re surely taking notes. Curious to know the details? Then, keep reading!

Advertisement

Making a statement at the event filled with glitz and glamor, Khushi Kapoor decided to blend the classic style with a hint of modern flair. She slipped into a Leoni dress from the luxury brand—House of CB. The fitted mini dress enhanced her figure while maintaining elegance, whereas, crafted with cream boucle tweed, it added a chic touch to her look. The round button running from top to the edge enabled the actress to opt for a close front, whereas the long sleeves and neckline featuring cut-out cuffs and collar made the dress perfect for formal functions and parties. It ended at mid-thigh.

The Loveyapa actress’s look wasn’t just limited to the ensemble; her styling equally played an important role. Not to steal light from her ensemble, she kept her earrings simple with just studs. It's always minimal and impactful things, and Khushi indeed understood the assignment.

Advertisement

Her makeup really was a mix of drama and subtlety. The flawless glow was achieved perfectly with the dewy base, whereas her cheekbones featured a bleaming glow with the blush glow and highlighter. Her eyes shone with soft-shade eyeshadow with the gentle eyeliner stroke and long lashes. At last, she rounded it off with the nude-shade lipstick.

Just like everything, her hair was equally on point. She decided to tie them into a bun, letting the front strands fall gracefully on her forehead. Lastly, completing her look, she opted for the black stilettos, adding the right length.

The ensemble donned by the style icon was perfect to bring a blend of the formal and party-inspired fashion. Her keen attention to detail showed effortlessly she tied all details together, creating a look that deserves an appreciation.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani recreates Madhuri Dixit’s iconic 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' saree look, but not without modern and sensual twist