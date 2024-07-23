Triptii Dimri vs Malaika Arora fashion face-off: Who wore the corset top and tailored pants better?

Another day, another fashion face-off! Every time the two actresses step out wearing nearly the same outfits, it’s a full-fledged style war, captivating the attention of fashionistas everywhere. The latest face-off that has even got the fashion police on alert saw Malaika Arora and Triptii Dimri embracing the corset trend in a similar outfit from the brand 431-81 by Shweta Kapur.

Harnessing their inner boss ladies, both the divas looked stunning in the jaw-dropping ensemble that screamed sass and attitude. Now, it’s time to vote for your favorite look based on who wore the outfit better. Let’s get the decoding done right away.

Triptii Dimri's chic styling screams elegance and charisma

Triptii wore the stunning designer top and pants for the promotional event of Bad Newz, her recently released film, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Flaunting her daring sense of style, the actress’s top came with a strapless plunging sweetheart neckline, corset detailing, and cinched waist, highlighting her figure.

Complementing the subtle hued pants were matching trousers, forming a monochrome palette. The trousers' precise tailoring and sharp lines added a touch of intrigue. With a perfect blend of oomph and class, Triptii cast an elegant spell, and we were cheering for her.

Moving on to the styling department, Triptii added a touch of bling and picked a pair of golden statement danglers. Ditching a necklace so as not to steal the attention from her ensemble, she wore statement bracelets and rings to adorn her hands. She tied her hair in a low ponytail, flaunting her charming visage. In terms of makeup, she kept it subtle yet glamorous, giving her a timeless charm and effortless appeal.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora gives corset top and pants a formal twist

When Malaika decked up in the same outfit, she seamlessly wore the boss lady attitude. Combining sensuality with boardroom style, she went a notch higher and elevated the outfit by adding a blazer that demanded attention. The oversized blazer featured front-button closure, lapelled collars, padded shoulders, and a long hemline.

Malaika Arora’s tresses, styled in a sleek, straight hairdo, beautifully framed her face, serving as a reminder of her inherent charm. Her makeup was as flawless as her radiant beauty. Emphasizing her bright attractiveness, the makeup added a sharp appeal to her perfect skin.

For further styling, the Chaiyya Chaiyya Girl chose a simple necklace to finish off the ensemble, which added a sense of understated elegance to her already dazzling appearance.

Both the actresses wore the monochrome co-ords in their own unique ways. While Triptii’s styling gave her look a chic appeal, Malaika made a remarkable statement for formal styles, proving that a corset can be worn in multiple ways. As both the divas made a lasting impression, we are at a tie as to who styled the dress better. Therefore, we leave it to you to decide. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 times Alia Bhatt showed us how to style braids; all brides-to-be take notes if you are looking for hairstyles