Who wore what at Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary event: From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, 6 breathtaking fashion moments to witness

Breaking the boundaries of style and creativity, Sabyasachi has left a lasting impression in the fashion world. The Indian designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, known for his brand Sabyasachi, recently completed its silver jubilee. Celebrating the 25th Anniversary gala night, Bollywood stars charmed us with their presence, but what went unnoticed was how impeccably they styled their looks. Let’s spill the deets of their outfit!

1. Alia Bhatt

The gorgeous Bollywood actress and Raha’s mom, Alia Bhatt, graced the event in a black saree. The saree from the Sabyasachi collection added a bold effect to her appearance. It was prepared with the silk fabric that she delicately wrapped around her body, each drape exuding a high-fashion statement. The clean pleats were visible at the front, with the pallu on her shoulder. The drape from pleats to pallu was left slightly loose, giving a glimpse of her slim waist.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress paired her black silk saree with a heavily embellished blouse. The cleavage and sleeveless design added dramatic flair to her ensemble. The statement drop earrings, highlighted by her sleek bun hairstyle, elevated her look to perfection.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sabyasachi Anarkali suit was a sight to behold. The royal and elegant piece made her look no less than a begum. The traditional attire featured a round neckline and sleeves with intricate golden detailing at the bottom. The back of the dress was just WOW. It was backless, highlighting her skin. The dupatta she styled on her shoulder was adorned with delicate work.

Advertisement

The Heeramandi actress’s accessories exuded a regal feel. The heavily embellished traditional drop earrings reached just right above her shoulders. The dewy makeup and loose waves hairstyle elegantly completed her look.

3. Sharvari

The actress who stole millions of hearts with her performance in Munjya and Maharaj is now leaving everyone spellbound with her fashion. For Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary, she made an appearance in a glamorous saree from the same brand, but it was definitely not your typical style. It was all creative. Instead of styling the pallu on her shoulder, she decided to bring a twist and instead carried it in her arms. The golden detailings against the black backdrop added all the shine.

The saree was beautifully paired with the blazer-like blouse adorned with heavy craftsmanship on the sleeves. For accessories, she opted for statement drop earrings. Next, she styled her hair back into a half-tied hairstyle and the soft makeup glam was like a cherry on top.

Advertisement

4. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in Sabyasachi is the definition of glamorous fashion. Her ensemble featured a silk sleeveless top paired with a pencil skirt with button details at the front. The tight slit skirt hugged her lower body. The best part of her outfit was the featured shrug she wore as a top coat. It was designed with full sleeves, an open front, and length to the knee, surely adding to the dramatic effect.

Known for her out-of-the-box styling, the actress decided to style her all-black ensemble with the heavily embellished choker necklace and earrings. Her hair was left straight open with a few strands falling on her face.

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

The actress who got married just a few months back, attended the star-studded Sabyasachi event. Sobhita’s presence was like a moment etched in memory. She wore the leopard-print dress from Sabyasachi’s Autumn/Winter 2024 Couture. The spaghetti straps and fitted bodice added bold vibes to her look. The full-length hem and a slit cut at the back ensured comfort with a dash of style.

Advertisement

She styled her hair back into a bun with a few strands left loose, framing her face beautifully.

6. Ananya Panday

The Bollywood Bae whose fashion always sets new peaks left everyone spellbound with her look. This time, she channeled her inner ‘80s and ‘90s vibes and got all dolled up in the polka-dot outfit. The sheer layer on her black long inner with the puff sleeves and knot detail at the neck gave Ananya Panday a show-stopping look. She styled her top with the black tights covering her feet.

Her hairstyle was a nostalgic moment where she styled her look in half-tied hairstyle with puff details, with a few strands falling on their faces. The drop earrings and Chanel bag in her hand added a glamorous vibe, whereas soft makeup glam and golden pumps worked as the final addition to her look.

From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, seeing these top Bollywood actresses setting high-fashion goals blending their charm with creativity is a moment we want to remember till eternity. Everything from their outfit– from curation to styling, worked together to bring the stunning vision to life. For us, everyone was at their best.

Whose outfit did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best-dressed celebs of the week: Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday and more stars who turned heads