EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved tips on the right way to manage your nails this Holi

With the chemicals and toxins present in colours, it takes a toll not only on the skin but also the nails. Here's how you can care for your nails this festive season.

Holi is a festival of colours and joy but it certainly takes a toll on our skin health. The chemicals, toxins, and synthetic dyes present in the colours tend to cause skin irritation and many more problems. These chemicals sometimes cause severe dryness of the skin that might take really long to recover.

To cure these problems one should definitely follow the old saying, 'prevention is better than cure.'

Avoiding the usage of any colour in the celebration of Holi is completely unjust to its celebration. But opting for natural and herbal alternatives is definitely a lifesaver. There is a wide variety of natural colours available in the market which are made of flower petals and other good to eat ingredients. It not only reduces the contact to toxins but is also environment friendly.

Also, the availability of a large number of skincare products present in the market solve hair and skin-related problems but some parts of our skin remain ignored by large. One of those body parts that suffer the most is our nails. The unavailability of nail care products often leads to severe damage to nails as well as cuticles.

To end all these woes, here are a few steps that are easy, yet highly effective to take care of nails during Holi!

- Use a pea-sized amount of Ghee or a few drops of oil on your nails every night before hitting your bed.

- Applying a thick layer of nail paint a night before Holi can do wonders. It would act as a barrier between your nails and the Holi colours.

- For longer nails, repeating the second process on the inner side of the nails will also help. It doesn't let the Holi colours seep into the nails and keeps them healthy.

- One can also apply leftovers of lemon around your nails to remove the extensive colour from your skin and nails, scrub it well and later rinse it with water. Finish this process by dabbing a cotton pad with coconut oil in it around your nails.

- Keeping the nails smooth and well-trimmed also decreases the chance of nail damage because of colours. The natural layer on top of our nails acts as a barrier too.

Following these steps would do wonders and you'll get back to your regular life without damaging your nails and skin.

About the author: Nandeeta Manchanda, Founder of Enn's Closet

ALSO READ: Still dealing with patchy skin? Here are 2 desi home remedies to deal with pigmentation

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×