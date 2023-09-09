Best and Worst Dressed B-Town Celebs Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan

Each week in Bollywood, the world of fashion delivers a profusion of breathtaking ensembles that leave us speechless. The focus this week was on dazzling red carpet-appearances. Fashionistas from Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan pushed the frontiers of style and originality. As we examine the week's fashion selections, we are intrigued by the finest-dressed individuals who effortlessly radiate trend-setting flare. In our drive to investigate the fashion world, we also take notice of ensembles that fall short of the standard, categorizing them as the worst dressed. Join us as we traverse the week's fashion choices, applauding those who inspire and reflecting on the lessons gained from the less-than-successful ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan in a hot pink jumpsuit

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress is dressed in the hot pink Antica Jumpsuit which is constructed of double crepe fabric, which gives it a luxurious feel. The massive lapels create an exquisite decolletage that adds a touch of sophistication and makes it really one-of-a-kind. The wide-leg style of this jumpsuit allows for smooth and attractive movement, making it a great choice for this party. When combined with sparkling pink heels, the entire look was a bit 50-50 on our fashion radar. While the bright pink jumpsuit stole the stage, the metallic pink heels added a sparkle. The Simmba actress isn't hesitant to experiment with new styles, and her flap collar ensemble is the latest example. She wore a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit, which cost 1750 euros (Rs. 1,56,325 INR), but unfortunately, the pricey ensemble could not save the look.

Disha Patani in a silk white gown

The Ek Villain Returns actress stole the show in a stunning spotless white gown. Under the glare of the flashes, this silk masterpiece radiated beauty and shimmer. Disha decorated the spaghetti straps of her gown tastefully. She accessorized her elegant outfit with a matching white handbag. This exquisite piece was a Chanel masterpiece valued at $7,775 (Rs. 6,43,487). In the world of fashion, even the slightest touches can make or break an outfit. Unfortunately, the exposure of Disha Patani's underwear detracted from the overall beauty of her white silk gown. While the gown itself was gorgeous, the fact that the inner layers were exposed influenced its score on our list.

Shehnaaz Gill in an orange maxi dress

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress caught everyone's attention with an orange maxi dress with stunning ruched detailing. This backless beauty will definitely make jaws drop and hearts skip a beat. The one-shoulder design gives sophistication to the ensemble, while the big, flowing, gigantic sleeve adds drama. Shehnaaz immediately demonstrates her particular flare and dominates the show. Prepare to be charmed by this amazing orange painting that perfectly symbolizes Shehnaaz's courageous and strong spirit. She accessorized the ensemble casually with a stack of gold rings and chunky bracelets, adding a hint of glitter to the vibrant orange gown. Not to mention her gleaming silver heels, which added a bit of sparkle to her whole outfit.

Katrina Kaif in salmon pink anarkali kurta set

The Phone Bhoot actress embraced the elegance of an Anarkali kurta combination, leaving us speechless. This salmon-pink gown was adorned with intricate gold threadwork, offering the outfit an appearance of grandeur. The high V-neckline with scalloped lace trimming added drama and elegance to the overall look. The large sleeves, which were embellished with lovely embroidery, contributed to the ensemble's overall beauty. She proved one more time why Anarkali kurtas are so popular. She captivated us with her stunning presence in a salmon pink anarkali kurta combination designed by Anamika Khanna. This stunning combination was raised to another level with the addition of traditional fashioned chandbalis from Kalyan Jewellers, adding a touch of regal splendor.

Pooja Hegde in blue sharara set

The Mohenjodaro actress in a sleeveless sharara dress will brighten your day and our list too. This magnificent garment was made from the finest silky Banarasi cloth and was drenched in royal blue. But wait, there's more! Be prepared to be fascinated by the gorgeous gota patti hand stitching that adorns every inch of this piece of art. Not to mention the focal point, the dupatta. It's a divine design, filled with brocades and exquisitely detailed ornaments. Anita Dongre's vaishi sharara set in royal blue is a gorgeous design. This eye-catching outfit costs Rs. 1,20,000 but is definitely worth it. Pooja completed her look with a sleek low ponytail haircut, which provided a touch of sophistication.

Kiara Advani in a velvet black dress

The Satya Prem Ki Katha actress dazzled everyone with a magnificent black dress from the renowned design company, Saint Laurent. This magnificent couture item was made completely of lush velvet, setting the tone for a very luxurious look. Kiara's elegant neckline was highlighted by the dress's fascinating V-neck style. The elegant belt tightened at the waist and embellished with tiny lace grills was one of the dress's striking features. This wrap dress combines functionality and elegance by including pockets, a characteristic that fashion-conscious women appreciate. Furthermore, the dress had padded shoulders, which contributed to a strikingly stylish silhouette. The beautiful gown is priced at around Rs. 2,98,682.

Ananya Panday in a lilac top and military green skirt

The Dream Girl 2 actress looks gorgeous in a lilac drape-detail top and a military green skirt. Her outfit's elaborate details are noteworthy, particularly the asymmetrical neckline with tiny gathers-like flower petals on one shoulder. Ananya explained how to wear a one-shoulder appearance while still wearing both sleeves, providing an encouraging fashion lesson. The military green skirt, which was decorated with a stunning enormous hanging blossom on the right side, originally grabbed our hearts. It was a piece of art from Prabal Gurung's Spring Summer 2023 collection. She added an extra eye-catching depth to her appearance with the gorgeous Dusty Lavender Palms Pump, valued at $735 (Rs 60,809 INR).

Kareena Kapoor Khan in wine colored three-piece set

The Good Newz actress' three-piece outfit exuded elegance and glamor, emphasizing her exceptional sense of style. The translucent jacket gave her costume a sense of authority, while the flowing skirt offered a fluid and elegant movement as she walked. The halter-neck shirt added a sensual touch to the ensemble. The wine-colored co-ord outfit was constructed of organza and modal satin and exuded wealth and grace. She was dressed in a stunning Arohi Baked Clay Organza Blazer Set, which cost Rs. 28,975. She completed her look with Charles and Keith's deep purple Sculptural Heel Sandals. These shoes added a subtle burst of color to Kareena's outfit, perfectly complementing the Baked Clay tone.

Sonam Kapoor in denim-on-denim

The Neerja actress' attire is a Rs. 6,000 "Moss" monogram denim blazer. It emanates flair with large notch-lapel collars, long sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, and an expansive silhouette. It embodies the grunge-inspired design concept that pervades the collection. The Relaxed Monogram Denim Pants, priced at Rs. 4,800, were chosen to go with the blazer. These jeans include a high-rise waistband, a relaxed fit, and a straight-leg hem for comfort and style. The muddy-blue acid-washed tone and odd pattern make this denim-on-denim combo stand out. She was wearing an Alaa Mina 16 Small embroidered leather crossbody bag for roughly Rs. 2,31,831.

Priyanka Chopra in sheer outfit

The Sky is Pink actress was dressed in a translucent fabric with hundreds of gold sequin embellishments. Giambattista Valli's creative vision and attention to detail shone through. The floor-length style offered refinement to the outfit, while a daring cut-out pattern at the breast added intrigue. A shiny black belt constricted the Sky Is Pink actress' waist, emphasizing her hourglass form. Aside from the sheer elegance of the gown, the Fashion actress' choice of accessories added to the overall appeal. Her long, flowing locks cascaded over her shoulders, adding to the attractiveness of the ensemble. She accessorized herself with gold rings and hoop earrings that complemented her glittering golden touches nicely.

Which of these dresses do you wanna incorporate into your wardrobes? Let us know in the comment section below.

