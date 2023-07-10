Ana Navarro's Weight Loss Journey That Will Blow Your Mind

If you have been closely following political debates, especially on CNN and ABC, Ana Navarro might not be a new name for you. For the past few months, the political strategist is not into the talk for a political campaign but for her weight loss transformation. She came into the spotlight when she posted her picture in an elegant black gown. The 51-year-old public figure shared the snap on Instagram on 29th May while enjoying her BFF's birthday bash.

Ana Navarro's weight loss transformation stunned the fans and inspired them to adopt healthy habits. She revealed that through her 7-month transformation journey, she lost 4 to 5 lbs per month and still follows a similar routine with timely upgrades. The commentator has always struggled with her weight in her entire life. She lost her mother in 2021 due to kidney disease and diabetes, and this incident made her take a call to maintain her health. She started realizing the importance of wellness and fitness and decided to lose weight. As a result of her intense hard work, she was able to reduce her body weight without being too harsh on her body.

Let's dig deep into her fitness journey to know how she shed those extra pounds!!

Who Is Ana Navarro?

Ana Navarro is a Nicaraguan-American political strategist and commentator who has appeared on various TV shows and channels, including ABC, CNN, Telemundo, etc. She is popular for her daytime talk show The View between her tenure 2018-22 and is currently a member of the Republican Party. Born in Nicaragua in 1971, Navarro is the daughter of José Augusto Navarro Flores, a former Nicaraguan agriculture minister. Since her father, José Augusto, was a politician, diplomacy, and politics run in her genes. In 1980, she moved to the US and did her schooling. She started her career as a political analyst in 1998, and since then, she has been in the headlines for her political campaigns and movements. Be it Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign or the 2020's US presidential elections, Navarro has played a critical role in the success.

However, during the past months, she made it to the headlines for her remarkable weight loss achievements. She gave her fans a different view in a long black dress and the netizens were curious to know her diet and workout plans. She opened up on her fitness journey and spoke about the measures she had taken in recent years.

When Ana lost her mother, the incident was strong enough to spur her to get a healthy life. With her friends, Navarro went to a wellness spa in Mexico, where she learned to cook and eat healthier. She spent time reprogramming her lifestyle and being active. Ana and her friends did all sorts of exercises throughout the day to accomplish their goals. And when Navarro came back she was determined to follow the same routine but with a twist. She decided to be a weight-watcher and took professional help from nutritionists, sports coaches, and other medical practitioners who helped her transform her diet and exercise plans.

Ana Navarro's Weight Loss Diet Plans

In a weight loss journey, managing your diet is the first step you can take. After all, you reflect and perform depending on the food you eat. In the case of Navarro, she followed a strict diet that involved ditching alcohol and shifting to fruits, veggies, and other nutritional foods. She said she was on the verge of pre-diabetes and followed her nutritionist's recommendations as far as diet was concerned during her fitness sessions. She followed some simple steps like reducing alcohol while commuting and eating things that are good for her health, especially grains, fruits, fish, and vegetables.

Alcohol Reduction

Ana Navarro was a fan of alcohol before starting her weight loss journey. However, when she realized its negative impact on her body, she decided to ditch it. Although, she admits that she hasn't given up on her fav drinks like Rosé and margaritas completely. But she consumes it to a limit.

As a matter of fact, excessive consumption of alcohol is linked to weight gain and obesity ( 1 ). Unlike other nutrients, our digestive system prioritizes eliminating alcohol rather than metabolizing macro and micronutrients. And if consumed excessively, the digestive system considers it a toxin and stops the metabolization of other nutrients- carbs, proteins, and fats. As a result, nutrients, specifically fats are stored in the cells (when not burnt), which may lead to weight gain.

Diet

Navarro still enjoys her normal yet power-packed healthy meals loaded with rich nutrients. She eats foods like leafy veggies and fruits that help maintain her weight ( 2 ). Since veggies are low in calories but high in nutrients, her body doesn't get devoid of essential elements. These are a rich source of fiber and water, and when combined with good fats and proteins, they make her feel fuller until the next meal ( 3 ). This prevents unhealthy mid-day or midnight cravings from occurring.

Ozempic Intake: A Rumor?

Our celebrity commentator has been allegedly accused of taking Ozempic for losing weight. However, these are just rumors and have not been verified yet. Originally Ozempic is an FDA-approved drug for type-2 diabetes. It's not an official weight loss drug, but some patients might report a modest reduction in weight while on medication, as per some experts. In Ozempic, the active ingredient is Semaglutide which is FDA-approved and given at higher doses to control weight-related problems ( 4 ). Ozempic and Semaglutide are sold under the name Wegovy.

But due to the shortage of Wegovy in the past years, many people have started consuming Ozempic without a prescription, even those with no type-2 diabetes. If you're switching to medications for weight loss, it's better to consult your doctor first.

Ana Navarro's Weight Loss Workout Plan

Ana's weight loss plan combines Pilates, pickleball, cardio, and muscle-strengthening exercises. Given that her aim was reducing and controlling her weight, nothing could be a better start other than Pilates.

Pilates

It's a well-known aerobic resistance typically performed on a mat. Like yoga, the workout may help improve her balance, flexibility, posture, and mind and body control. Although it's not a high-intensity exercise, still it was an effective workout for her as a beginner. Like her, it's great for overweight people as it may reduce weight without putting much stress on joints unlike swimming, cycling, or running ( 5 ).

The exercise involves various body movements which can be done while standing, sitting, and lying (prone and supine). The objective is to strengthen the core muscles. And when combined with a proper diet and other exercise, weight loss may happen faster. Realizing the benefits, Navarro joined a Pilates club in NYC and Miami. And she still loves doing it every day.

Pickleball

Navarro played pickleball at least twice a week to boost the weight loss process. Pickleball looks similar to tennis or badminton and is played on a court with perforated rackets and a ball.

Besides a fun sport activity, it's a real workout that involves movement of your complete body. Here, you've to run a bit while swinging your hands to hit the ball. A single match may burn 400 to 800 calories or increase calorie expenditure by up to 36% ( 6 ). And burning calories is what one needs to lose weight. Hence, Navarro considers pickleball a great weight management workout even today. Also, she aligns her daily workout with a balanced diet and various forms of exercise for improved results.

Cardio And Muscle-strengthening Exercises

Cardio and strength training are both effective for losing weight. Cardio or aerobic exercises tend to increase heart rate during the workout. Moderate-intensity cardio exercises are a more realistic approach to losing weight with minimal risks ( 7 ). Hence, Navarro found them feasible options. For her workout sessions, she would start with running on a treadmill and switch to circuit training (involving resistance training, endurance training, and high-intensity interval training). She would started slow and then shift to high-intensity exercises. This helped her reduce risks of muscle fatigue, joint pain, injuries, etc., which obese people are vulnerable to. She also did strength training that helped her build stronger and lean muscles. Even today she follows some of the cardio and muscle-strengthening exercises to keep herself fit.

Conclusion

Ana Navarro's weight loss journey is no less than an inspiration. The political commentator and media personality grappled with her weight since childhood and faced ups and downs regarding her physique throughout her life. But her determination led to a big transformation that she never expected. Her hard work really paid off. Navarro prioritizes her health and workout every day to maintain her mental and physical well-being. She is not a fan of extreme and unrealistic diet and workout plans. In fact, she follows a simple routine, including daily exercises, eating healthy foods, and improving her lifestyle each day bit by bit. Her story indicates the importance of self-care and breaking social norms to pamper oneself at any age.

