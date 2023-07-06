Chef Graham Elliot’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Shed 150 Lb

Graham's weight loss journey took everyone by surprise; pleasantly. As a renowned chef and TV personality, Elliot has made a name for himself in contemporary American cooking. But there have been difficulties along the way. At one point, he struggled with his weight, of over 400 pounds, which prompted him to make a change. Thus in 2013, Elliot made a courageous decision and underwent weight-loss surgery. He also started incorporating jogging into his routine and dropped an impressive 150 lbs. Today, he weighs a healthier 255 lb. Let's see how Graham Elliot lost so much weight.

Who Is Graham Elliot?

Graham Elliot is a popular celebrity chef. This American culinary genius has made a name for himself in the restaurant industry, earning 3 nominations for the prestigious James Beard Award. But his talent doesn't stop there. You may have also seen him battling it out on shows like Iron Chef and Top Chef Masters. He was a judge on the hit series American MasterChef and its well-known spinoff, MasterChef Junior. He is also the proud owner of Graham Elliot Bistro.

Graham Elliot’s Profile

Real Name - Graham Elliot Bowles

Graham Elliot Bowles Birthday - January 4, 1977

January 4, 1977 Age in 2023 - 46

46 Occupation - Chef

Chef Weight Before - 405 pounds (183 kg)

405 pounds (183 kg) Weight Loss After - 255 pounds (115 kg)

255 pounds (115 kg) Reduced Weight Loss - 150 pounds (68 kg)

How Did Graham Elliot Gain Weight?

He's not just a chef, but a popular TV personality whose weight and fame have grown together. He faced several criticisms because of his larger size. Imagine the challenge of staying in shape when your entire day revolves around cooking, eating, and constantly thinking about food. Chefs face this reality every day, making their weight struggles all too real. Elliot went through the same thing, and it caused him to put on weight. Once, he even jokingly said, "No one trusts a skinny chef."

Elliot once reached his heaviest weight of 400 lbs. Being a chef, he had a big appetite and a weakness for sweets, which led to his weight gain and health problems. Adding to his worries, he also had a family history of heart attacks and strokes. However, he successfully shed the excess pounds and is now in excellent shape as of 2023. Let's explore the exercise and diet that contributed to Graham Chef’s weight loss.

How Did Graham Elliot Lose Weight So Fast?

Elliot admitted that he has struggled with weight his whole life. Also, every decision leading to his weight of 405 pounds was his own. On Master Chef, Graham embraced the image of being the big, jolly guy. But it bothered him when he wasn't able to run around and play with his kids. So with 3 little kids and a range of health issues from sleep apnea to blood pressure, it became important for him to prioritize weight loss.

He opted for gym memberships and a personal trainer but nothing worked much. Hence he opted for a surgical weight-loss approach called the sleeve gastrectomy. He saw the procedure as just the first step towards making real, and healthy lifestyle changes. He knew it would take around years to fully achieve his goals and the surgery made it a lot easier.

After undergoing a gastric sleeve surgery, the stomach becomes about 80% smaller, resembling a small banana. Surprisingly, digestion and nutrient absorption remain unaffected. This means fewer complications and medical care ( 1 ). Therefore, the foodie chef was recommended this surgery by his doctor.

The famous chef realized he had to make significant changes to his lifestyle to ensure the surgery's success. He followed a strict food plan and worked out vigorously to lose weight.

Graham Elliot Diet for Post-surgery Weight Maintenance

After years of indulging in high-calorie foods, Graham has revamped his diet to focus on lean protein, vegetables, and fruits. This is proven to aid weight loss ( 2 ). His current meal plan consists of veggies or salads with chicken or salmon. He has also significantly reduced his intake of pasta, bread, sugary drinks, and beer. Consuming sugars and sugary drinks can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, especially for individuals like Graham who have a family history of heart disease ( 3 ).

To satisfy his sweet tooth and maintain his weight loss progress, the chef now opts for healthy snacks like fruits. He likes to snack on apples with cottage cheese or peanut butter. Also, fruits such as apples, pears, and blueberries have been shown to have a modest effect on weight loss ( 4 ).

Back in the day, whenever stress hit, Graham used to indulge in cookies and candy. But now that he knows his stomach is as small as a banana, he's changed his food preferences. His priority is to eat foods that give him energy. It's a trade-off between a short-lived sweet treat that makes him feel terrible afterward, or going for something delicious and light like sashimi.

Post-surgery Diet

Graham Elliot’s weight loss meal plan completely changed post-surgery. Following the gastric sleeve surgery, the stomach's capacity is typically reduced. It won't be able to hold as much food as before. So, instead of having 3 main meals, it is recommended to have 5 or more smaller meals throughout the day ( 5 ). This will ensure that you consume the appropriate amount of food, despite the smaller stomach.

Graham observed that eating and feeling hungry occurs earlier than expected. He further stated "I'm unsure if it's due to the limited space in my stomach, but after consuming just two scallops, I feel satisfied. However, about an hour and a half later, I find myself needing to eat a small salad."

It's also important to watch what you eat after the surgery. People who snack a lot, eat sweets, and consume soft drinks, are often associated with a tendency to overeat. This in turn has a negative impact on weight loss ( 6 ).

Foods to Avoid Post-surgery

Sweetened and carbonated drinks.

Foods with high GI (glycemic index) like bread, potatoes, and rice ( 7 ).

). Beans and other foods that may cause flatulence (avoid for at least a couple of months post-surgery).

Avoid insoluble fibers such as whole grains or unpeeled fruits.

Calorie-rich foods like ice creams, and chocolates

Foods to Consume

Foods rich in dietary fibers like fresh fruits and vegetables.

Protein-rich foods like eggs, peanut butter, and yogurt (unsweetened).

Supplements or foods rich in minerals and vitamins ( 8 ).

). Stay hydrated with around 2 liters of fluid per day.

Graham Elliot’s Workout Routine

Graham Elliot’s weight loss journey didn’t stop with the surgery. He opted for a healthier lifestyle by adding workouts to his routine. Engaging in physical activities of moderate intensity can help you maintain your weight after surgery. So, if you've had surgery for obesity, remember that staying active can be crucial for long-term management ( 9 ).

Benefits of Physical Activity

Getting involved in physical activities can help reduce the chances of developing chronic conditions such as heart problems. Interestingly, the most significant enhancements in health are observed among those who were previously less active but have now become physically engaged ( 10 ).

You can also maintain lean muscle mass and strengthen your bones, after bariatric surgery. They have also been proven to improve the recovery rate ( 11 ). Furthermore, these benefits are not limited to surgery patients. Everyone can reap the benefits of physical activities, particularly through strength training and aerobic exercises.

Aerobic activities like walking, jogging, or biking can get our hearts pumping and increase our heart rates. Strength exercises like push-ups help us build and maintain muscles and strong bones.

So, whether you've had weight-loss surgery or not, incorporating both types of exercises into your routine is essential for a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

Chef Elliot Post-surgery

Elliot has made exercise a top priority in his calorie-burning routine. The TV star now ensures he dedicates time to exercise every other day. He openly shared his goal of becoming a proficient runner and is enthusiastic about accomplishing long treadmill runs. Prior to his surgery, Elliot faced significant challenges in his daily activities. Tying his shoes, getting in and out of a car, and playing with his kids were difficult tasks. Walking even a mile was difficult for him.

However, in just 4 months after his operation, he successfully completed a five-kilometer race, the Ditka Dash. He even participated in the Chicago marathon. Graham Elliot’s wife and his trainer also joined him in this marathon.

In addition to incorporating morning jogs into his routine, Elliot has also improved his strength endurance. Now he is able to do push-ups, even a few pull-ups, and loves doing boxing.

Being an active participant in his kids' daily activities is something that Graham truly enjoys. He even recalled a memorable moment when he engaged in a tag game with his kid and his friends and showed how fast he was.

Graham Elliot Weight Loss Before And After Photos

We all know Graham from Masterchef as a cheerful person. He thinks that his personality has also changed post-surgery. The chef said that he feels more assertive but in a good way. He even feels more in command and less afraid to express his thoughts. Check out these amazing before and after photos of this confident chef after losing weight.

Before -

After

Conclusion

Graham Elliot's weight loss journey has been nothing short of remarkable. He has effectively changed his body and enhanced his general well-being through his dedication to a good diet, and frequent exercise. Also, his decision to undergo weight loss surgery served as a catalyst for making significant lifestyle changes. He happily acknowledged the positive impact of gastric sleeve surgery on his life, without which a massive 150 lb weight loss seems unimaginable. In fact, his story serves as proof that weight loss surgery should always be combined with physical activities and a balanced diet for optimal results.