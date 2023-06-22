Jennifer Lopez Diet: How the Star Stays Active And In Shape

Born on 24th July 1969 in The Bronx (New York, USA), Jennifer Lopez is a famed American actress, singer, and dancer who is best known for movies like Maid In Manhattan and songs such as On The Floor. Popularly known as J.Lo, she follows a busy lifestyle that often shuttles between singing and dancing on stage, shooting for movies, attending events, spending time with her husband, and more. While she does work out in the gym regularly to remain active, the ultimate secret behind her physique and energy is the famous Jennifer Lopez diet. Instead of restricting herself with a strict diet plan, she simply focuses on eating wholesome and organic foods which prepares her to fulfill work commitments and demands throughout the day.

So, what are the foods and healthy habits which contribute to Jennifer Lopez weight loss while helping her ace the hectic lifestyle with ease? In this article, we have put together everything you need to know about all the healthy habits that she follows and the smart food choices that she makes throughout the day.

How Does Jennifer Lopez Start Her Day?

A day in the Life of Jennifer Lopez is all about multitasking as she has various things to take care of both personally and professionally. Her mornings usually revolve around her children (with ex-husband Marc Anthony), named Emme and Max. The twins wake up around 6:15 and 6:45 AM and Jennifer makes sure that she is awake to be there with them. She prepares breakfast for her kids and also helps them get ready for school. Once Emme and Max leave for school, she shifts her focus to getting fit and begins her workout routine for the day.

One of the most integral elements of the most sought-after Jennifer Lopez workout routine is that the star begins her day with a BodyLab TastyShake. BodyLab is an expert-approved fitness brand founded by Jennifer that makes products that help women stay fit and in shape. One of the products of this company is the TastyShake which is a whey protein powder that is packed with proteins, fiber, and other nutrients. Each serving of this renowned Jennifer Lopez diet shake has less than 100 calories and may help in enhancing energy levels and increasing metabolism, and also boost mood. Whey protein is derived from whey, the watery portion of milk that separates while making cheese. It is commonly used as a protein supplement by people who want to improve their athletic performance and increase strength.

Drinking these whey protein powder shakes may have multiple health benefits, such as facilitating weight loss, improving the nutrient value of diets, and boosting the immune system ( 1 ).

After drinking her protein shake, she gears up for her workout. She visits the gym four to five times a week and trains for an hour each day. Jennifer has two personal trainers who she exercises with 一 David Kirsch in New York and Tracy Anderson in Los Angeles. A combination of strength training and cardio exercise is a part of the J.Lo workout routine. She does exercises like running, reverse lunges, jumping jacks, weighted sumo squats, side planks, shoulder taps, tricep extensions with resistance bands, bicep curls, and much more. Studies suggest that a combination exercise of strength training and cardio may give greater benefits for fat loss, reduce weight, and also improve cardio-respiratory fitness ( 2 ). After she has completed her fitness regimen, she usually gets home and then focuses on her mental health.

She sets aside at least fifteen minutes after her workout and before showering for her morning prayer, meditation, and positive affirmations. During this time, she ensures that her phone is out of sight and she is entirely paying attention to her mind. This morning’s practice helps Jennifer to spend her day with the right thoughts and intentions. According to research, positive affirmations may be a form of self-help that may help you overcome low self-worth, fear, and self-doubt ( 3 ). You may narrate these affirmations to yourself, write them down each morning, or stick them in a written format in a space that is visible to you. It may help you maintain a positive view of yourself, your life, and the world ( 4 ). Meditation is an ancient practice that helps in decreasing negative mood states, relieves anxiety, and enhances attention and working memory ( 5 ). These small rituals in the morning help Jennifer Lopez kick start her day on a good note. She then usually rushes off to a meeting, shoot, or work scheduled for that day.

While she is working, one of the healthy habits that contribute to the J.Lo diet plan is that she drinks about seven glasses of water every day. Jennifer ensures that she is chugging water throughout the day as a way to constantly stay hydrated. Studies state that water helps in hydrating the cells and eventually leads to the proper functioning of the body. It may also have multiple health benefits such as flushing out the toxins from the body, cushioning and lubricating the joints, preventing overheating to keep the body at a normal temperature, carrying nutrients to the cells, helping in digesting food, and much more ( 6 ).

Now that you know how the American star starts her day, ahead we have put together all you need to know about the Jennifer Lopez diet plan.

Jennifer Lopez’s Diet Plan from Morning to Evening

Due to her busy schedule and lifestyle, her diet plan is not restrictive and simply fits the goals and needs of the star. Her meals are usually packed with nutrient-dense foods which are fresh, flavorful, and wholesome. Hence, her diet majorly includes leafy green vegetables, lean proteins, and some complex carbs. While maintaining this plan, she ensures to avoid alcohol, caffeine, and refined or processed foods like chips, cheese, white bread, and more. The best part about her diet is that she does not stick to a minimum or maximum amount of calories that she may eat. Instead, she simply focuses on eating ‘clean’ and healthy.

However, there are certain key rules that the star follows as a part of the Jennifer Lopez diet.

Emphasizing Protein Intake

Although a major component of her meals is organic foods, she makes sure to eat protein in some form. Some of her favorite protein-rich options are egg whites, white meat turkey, salmon, grass-fed beef, chicken, nuts, and more. According to research, consuming protein may help in reducing body weight, preserving fat-free mass, enhancing body composition, and also decreasing fat mass. Further, eating protein may have a satiety effect on the body which leads to reduced calorie intake, feelings of being ‘full’, and eventually weight loss ( 7 ). Hence, this keeps Jennifer Lopez full for the day as she tackles multiple tasks.

Eating Vegetables That Have Naturally-Occurring Sugar

One of the most important Jennifer Lopez weight loss secrets is that even though her meals are packed with nutrient-dense green veggies, she also consumes a variety of vegetables in her diet plan which have naturally occurring sugar. So, while she eats kale, spinach, and broccoli regularly, she also incorporates vegetables such as carrots and sweet corn. Studies suggest that the naturally occurring sugar in veggies may help in promoting a healthier lifestyle and also promote weight loss in comparison to added sugars in diets ( 8 ). This helps Jennifer to stay healthy and in shape.

She Does Not Avoid Carbohydrates in Her Diet

While carbohydrates are avoided by many celebrities in their diet plan, Jennifer believes that not all carbohydrates are bad. She incorporates its healthy, unprocessed forms such as brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato, oatmeal, and more. According to research, carbohydrates are an energy source that may help in controlling the blood insulin and glucose metabolism and might have an impact on the cholesterol in the body ( 9 ).

So, what does Jennifer Lopez eat in a day? From breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner, to dessert 一 ahead, find the entire diet plan that the American actress and singer follows.

Breakfast: She usually begins her day with a protein shake which is made with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, cinnamon, Greek yogurt, honey, a squeeze of lemon juice, ice cubes, and also a scoop of her BodyLab protein powder. On the days when she is hungrier than usual, she supplements her protein shake with oatmeal or egg whites (omelet or boiled).

Lunch: During lunchtime, she likes to eat a combination of protein and salad. For protein, she often eats white turkey meat, salmon, grass-fed beef, chicken breast, or egg whites. One of her favorite salads is a mix of toasted pumpkin seeds, kale leaves, diced onions, crumbled queso, lemon juice, and extra-virgin olive oil. If this is not available, then she eats a combination of broccoli, green peppers, zucchini, salmon, and vinaigrette dressing.

Snacks: Since Jennifer is always on the go, she often needs to refuel her body to get her energy level back. Hence, she always carries a fruit or vegetable to snack on during the day.

Dinner: Her dinner usually includes protein (pork or chicken), complex carbs (sweet potatoes, quinoa, or brown rice), and vegetables. One of her favorite dinners to cook and eat is a grilled chicken breast with baked yams and sauteed brussel sprouts.

Dessert: On most days, Jennifer avoids eating dessert due to the high sugar content. But when she feels like having it, she avoids restriction. She eats her favorite desserts like chocolate chip ice cream or a chocolate chip cookie. However, she ensures that she is practicing portion control and eats the dessert in moderation just to satisfy her craving.

To sum up, one of the key elements of the famous Jennifer Lopez diet plan is that the star avoids restricting herself and does not adhere to a certain amount of calories to be eaten. To keep up with her energy levels to tackle a hectic lifestyle, she focuses on eating meals that nourish and hydrate her from within. This results in a diet that is high in organic, wholesome, and fresh ingredients. While she maintains her ‘clean’ eating habits, she also makes sure to hydrate herself constantly and have a good protein intake. These healthy habits help her to stay active, be in shape, and also remain energetic throughout the day. Jennifer also supplements her healthy diet with a regular workout routine that combines strength training and cardio exercises.

