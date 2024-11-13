40 Entertaining 50th Birthday Party Games to Jazz Things Up

The 50th birthday is a momentous milestone in one’s life that calls for a special celebration. It is needless to say the golden year is a celebration of an extensive journey and should be celebrated in an indelible fashion. But even among bright decorations and delicious refreshments, the birthday party can seem stale if you haven’t arranged some fun games to spice things up. Here are our top picks for 50th birthday party games that can be enjoyed with friends and family. These games are easy to plan and most of them can be played by non-adult attendees.

If you want to plan an eventful evening with your friends and family, party games are a game changer. No matter the age, everyone loves to engage in some fun-filled games. These games can help you blend in with strangers and even help you get to know them better.

40 Fun 50th Birthday Party Games

Here’s a list of interactive, amusing, conversation-starter 50th birthday party games:

1. Random Picker:

“Random picker” is a fun addition to any gathering. For this game, you’ll have to prepare small notes that have easy and enjoyable tasks written on them for the participants to follow. Then gather all of them and put them inside a bucket. The participants are required to pull out a random chit. Whatever they pick, they will have to execute in front of other guests. If they refuse to comply, they will be penalized.

2. Scavenger Hunt:

This is another amusing game that requires the participants to find or produce items mentioned on a list. But the twist is that they can not buy them. They can also borrow the items from those who are not playing. The first one to tick off the most number of items on the list will be declared winner. For the 50th birthday party, you can plan a full-fledged scavenger hunt or design one on the spot. Just make a list of things one can usually find in their wallet or bag, including tickets, bills, photographs, etc.

3. The Game of the Ending Letter:

This spoken parlor game originated in South Asia. In this game, guests form a team with fellow participants. One singer then sings two or three lines of a popular song. Someone from the opponent team then has to sing a song that starts with the last letter of the last word used by the previous singer. A specific time is allotted to each of the team to come up with a song. If the team fails to do so, they will be eliminated.

4. Word Chain:

It is a popular variant of the previous game. The rules are pretty much similar, but instead of songs, the participants use words.

5. Pictionary:

Pictionary is a word and sketch game and is pretty easy to play. At first, teams are formed. One of the teammates goes up and draws a picture on a big board or a sheet. Their teammates then have to guess what it is based on the picture. It can be an object, an animal, a famous movie, etc. The one who is drawing the picture is not allowed to mumble any word and can only make gestures to indicate if they are guessing it right.

6. Spin the Wheel:

This game includes a wheel spinner that lands on a random task upon spinning. The participant then has to complete the task in order to win a prize.

7. Who’s Older:

It is a fun trivia game. The guests will have to guess if a certain famous celebrity or an event is older or younger than the birthday boy or girl.

8. Birthday Piñata:

If kids are coming to the party, they are going to love this one. A piñata is filled with candies and other snacks and is hung from above at a certain height. The guests will then hit it with a stick or a buster until it breaks open. Once it bursts, they will rush over to collect as many candies as they can.

9. How Well Do You Know the Birthday Girl/Boy:

Trivia games are always fun and this one will test the participant’s compatibility with the guest of honor, the birthday boy or girl. The participant will be asked a certain number of questions about the birthday boy or girl, varying from personal questions to deep secrets to see how well they know them.

10. Heads Up

In this game, two participants sit in front of each other with sticky notes attached to their forehead that are only visible to their opposition. The other person then acts it out so the participant can guess what exactly is written on his or her forehead.

11. What’s In Your Phone or Bag?:

The organizer will call out the names of certain items. The participants will check their phone or bag to see if it’s there.

12. Jenga

Jenga is a cooperative game that is easy to play. For this game, you will need a Jenga set. One set consists of 54 blocks. The participants will make a tower using 3 blocks in each row, facing different directions. Each block contains a question. The participants will then take turns pulling out one block at a time from the tower and answering the question. Be careful not to collapse the structure in the process. The game will come to a halt once the tower crumbles.

13. Guess the Price:

Another fun trivia game that requires its participants to guess the price of various items, ranging from household goods to luxury items. The participant who can correctly guess the most number of prices wins the game and receives a prize.

14. Would You Rather:

This game is a great conversation starter. Two people can participate in this game at once. They will ask each other a series of questions and will give two possible options to choose from. It is a great game if you want to get to know someone better.

15. Jeopardy:

The participants are presented with clues and they have to guess the question that the answer is based on. The game consists of three rounds: jeopardy, double jeopardy, and final jeopardy.

16. Guess the Celebrity:

This game is specially designed for those who keep up with pop culture. Trivia questions are presented that describe certain celebrities. Contestants have to guess the correct answer based on these clues.

17. Uno:

Uno is one of the most popular party games to ever exist. It can be played by 2 to 10 players. The cards can be customized to your liking. The first step is to shuffle the pack and deal cards to each player. Next, take the topmost card from the deck and keep it on the table, face up. The first player to get rid of all their cards wins the round.

18. Family Feud:

In this popular quiz game, the participants are divided into two groups. One person from each group participates in a face-off. One person plays the host and presents the questions. The participant who buzzes in first gets a chance to answer the question. If they fail to answer correctly, the other contestant gets a chance to answer.

19. Roast Me:

In this game, guests take turns roasting the birthday honoree. These roasts can include inside jokes. The closer you’re to that person, the more damnably funny these jokes will get.

20. Prepare a Bucket List:

A bucket is kept at the main entrance to the party. Guests have to drop a suggestion for the birthday honoree to add to their bucket list. At the end of the party, they will read them out loud in front of all the guests and pick their favorites.

21. Pop the Balloon:

Balloons of two different colors are spread out on the ground. Two people are assigned a certain color and they compete to pop all the balloons. Whoever manages to complete the task first wins the game.

22. Ring Toss:

Pins are placed on the ground and contestants are given plastic rings. They aim to throw the rings in such a way that they land over the pins. Each pin has a specific score.

23. Horseshoes:

It’s the exact same as ring toss but instead of rings, contestants play with horseshoes and try to land them on the targeted pin.

24. Ladder Golf:

This lawn game will require you to have a backyard or a lawn. Place a ladder at a distance. Contestants take turns throwing balls tied with strings and aim to wrap them around the ladder steps.

25. Musical Chair:

This game is popular among kids as well as adults. It needs chairs and a host to control the music. Chairs are placed circularly. There should be one chair less than the number of contestants. The participants start to move clockwise and as soon as the music stops, they sit down on the chair that is beside them or in the front. The participant who fails to sit down is either eliminated or has to perform a task.

26. Gifts at the Door:

Guests are handed sealed envelopes or scratch cards as soon as they enter the venue. These surprise cards contain either exciting prizes or silly tasks. The game will raise excitement and anticipation among guests.

27. Drag the Toilet Paper:

Toilet papers are rolled out on a table and a glass with a beverage is placed on the edge of the paper. Certain prizes are placed at certain points on the table. The contestant has to aim to drag the toilet paper towards them without spilling the drink or tearing the paper.

28. Twister Board:

This is an exciting game that tests your physical skills. A spinner is attached to a square board. It is divided into four colors and four sections. Two or more players can participate in this game at once. The player has to move their hand or feet to the assigned color on the board without tripping over.

29. Bingo:

A classic game where a caller picks out random numbers written on bingo squares. The contestants will try to tick off the numbers from the card they have been assigned. The game involves several rounds. The players get to win exciting prizes.

30. The Imposter Drinking Game:

Fill some glasses with water and only one glass with booze. Everyone tries to identify who the odd one out is. The one who took the booze shot has to pretend that they had what others had.

31. Card Games:

Guests will thoroughly enjoy classic card games like spit, spoon, etc. that require immense patience and luck.

32. Stacks Cups And Plates:

Two players use disposable cups and plates to build their own tower. The person whose tower crumbles first loses the game.

33. Guess the Song;

A tune is played for only a few seconds. The players have to guess which popular song it is based on.

34. Word Games:

These games are not only entertaining but can also help guests build their vocabulary. Word games like crossword puzzles or word quizzes can be enjoyed by guests of all age groups.

35. Charades:

This is a popular indoor party game. Two people can play it at once. One person is given a certain topic that they have to act out and the other person has to guess the correct answer based on the gestures made by their partner.

36. Two Truths One Lie:

It is perfect for two people who want to get to know each other better. In this interactive game, one person presents three facts about themself. But the twist is that they slip in one false information. Now the other person has to guess which two facts are correct.

37. Shabooya Roll Call:

Another interactive game where guests take turns to make up rhymes to go with their names. They have to chant “shabooya roll call” every time they have to speak up.

38. Never Have I Ever:

A caller will call out the phrase “Never have I ever” followed by certain situations (owned a pet, gone bungee jumping, etc.). If someone from the lot has done it, they take a shot and the others raise a finger. The game continues until one person has all five fingers up.

39. Camera Hot Potato:

A camera is passed around the room with a self-timer set on it. Whoever gets the camera has to pose for a photo. In the end, you get a collection of unfiltered candid photos to cherish for a long time.

40. Medusa:

A group of people sit around a table. They are instructed to look at someone from the bunch. Once you make eye contact with someone, you’re out.

There you have it! These 50th birthday party games will surely become the life of the party. Birthday parties give us a chance to allot one day of the year for our loved ones. A birthday party promotes interactions between our close ones and presents them with a day filled with excitement and entertainment. So, don’t miss out on a chance to celebrate your dear ones on their special day and make their day even more fabulous.