101+ Best Bridal Shower Wishes to Celebrate the Bride-to-be

A bridal shower is traditionally a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate a bride's upcoming wedding. It is a time for the bride to receive heartfelt wishes for her marriage, thoughtful gifts for her new home, and funny stories and anecdotes that bring laughter and joy to the special occasion. Wishing the bride all the best on her special day and her future marriage is one of the most momentous elements of this beautiful event. With that in mind, we have gathered some of the best bridal shower wishes to help make this special occasion all the more memorable.

Whether you are looking for the perfect bridal shower messages to include in a card or toast, these examples will help you find the right sentiment. Read on!

Top 101+ Heart-warming Bridal Shower Wishes Filled with Cheer And Blessings

Bridal Shower Wishes

I wish all the blessings to be bestowed upon you from the Lord and his angels so that your marriage is successful. Congratulations on your bridal shower! Never let go of each other hands. Stay together to face all the hurdles of life happily. Wishing you my best wishes, have a happy married life! Good wishes to the beautiful bride-to-be. May your new journey be full of blessings. Congratulations on your new journey. I am so happy that you have found your soulmate. Let us shower you with some love and happiness in your bridal shower, best wishes to you. May God shower you with blessings, joy, and love today and always! Happy Bridal Shower! May God grant you love and happiness in your marriage and togetherness. Congratulations on your bridal shower and the new journey! Keep your faith in God, and He will make your bond strong. Best wishes on your bridal shower. Congratulations to your man for finding such an amazing girl to marry, and to you for finding true love. Congratulations! Begin your married life with a broad smile on your face, you will surely be happy with your life partner forever.

Bridal Shower Messages

11. Stay strong in your faith and the faith will make the holy bond between you two stronger. May God grant you all the happiness in the world through this wedding. Happy Bridal Shower.

12. Only a few get the fortune of being with their desired life partner, and you are one of them. Cherish your togetherness in a valuable way. Congratulations on your bridal shower!

13. Along with being his wife, also be the reason for your life partner’s peace, confidence, and happiness. Best wishes to you for a beautiful marriage filled with joy!

14. Like you love your life partner and value him, in the same way, value his loved ones also. This will make the bond between you guys even stronger. Stay blessed and happy together, always!

15. Your connection with your man is very special. We pray and hope that the connection grows stronger with time and that you two cherish each other always. Have a great Bridal Shower.

16. The Lord paired you both together to become one. Always keep your partner happy. May you both stay blessed during your entire married life!

17. Congratulations on finding a great man to walk through life with! May your love last forever, and your husband spoil you rotten! Congratulations, beautiful bride! I cannot wait to see you in that white dress!

18. The Almighty surely loves you a lot, as he paired you up with someone so honest and modest. Wishing you all the best, have a blessed married life!

Cute Bridal Shower Wishes

19. Wishing you a happy life! May your bridal shower give you lots of happiness and joy.

20. May your love for God and your love for each other grow stronger with every passing day. All my love.

21. Your wedding day is almost here! I cannot wait to see you walk down the aisle on the happiest day of your life. I love you more than anything!

22. Always keep valuing the bond of love that you share with him. Congratulations! Keep holding onto the bond tightly and may you conquer mountains together!

23. When you join hands and come together on your special day, I will pray to God that may you never have to take them apart.

24. Celebrate togetherness every day since day one of your marriage. That is how you two will be the happiest. Sweetest Wishes to the Future Mrs.!

25. I am so happy that you found your perfect life partner. Congratulations on your bridal shower. May you find fulfillment in your married life!

26. May your partner love you as much as we do. Happy bridal shower!

27. Your husband must be fortunate as he found you as his forever partner. All my good wishes on your bridal shower. I am waiting to celebrate your big day!

Funny Bridal Shower Wishes

28. Congratulations! You are getting married! Do not worry — I will be here to share my dating horror stories with you any time you ask!

29. You are such a special, kind, and beautiful friend. If he does not treat you like the queen you are, he will have to answer me! Best wishes to you both!

30. Almost the big day! It is not too late to back out! Just kidding! You and I both know you found your perfect match. Congratulations!

31. I hope you are showered in love and kitchen essentials!

32. Never yell at each other — unless the house is on fire. I am not sure how realistic that is, but it is a good place to start! All my love on your wedding!

33. You better throw me that bouquet. On second thought, forget the bouquet. Throw me a groomsman! By the way, much love!

34. I could tell you how much I love you and cherish our friendship — but I would probably break down and start ugly crying. So, in the interest of saving my mascara, let me just say this: Congratulations! I wish you nothing but the best!

35. Best wishes to you on your special day! Just remember — if you need an escape plan, you know where to find me! All my love.

36. Congrats on your upcoming wedding and (hopefully) getting the matching towel set of your dreams! All the best for your future!

Sentimental Bridal Shower Card Messages

37. After the “Yes,” before the “I do,” happy shower to you!

38. Love and blessings to you on this joyous day!

39. In every disagreement in your marriage, remember that there is no winner and a loser. You are partners in everything. It is the issue vs. you two working together to find a solution to the problem. May you have a happy future together.

40. May your marriage be filled with love, laughter, and happiness! Cheers to many upcoming happy years!

41. The best is yet to come! Cherish each moment along this journey.

42. The ingredients for a happy marriage are trust, patience, and communication. Their combination creates a love that will last for years to come. Hoping you will follow this and forever be happy!

43. Happy shower. Happy couple. Happy wishes! I just wanted to shower you with happy wishes!

44. Wishing you all the best for your wedding day and in the many blissful years to come.

45. Choose to love each other, even in the moments when you are struggling to like each other. Happy bridal shower!

46. Congratulations on a wonderful partnership and the many happy years to come! I cannot wait to celebrate with you on the big day!

Bridal Shower Wishes for Family

47. Sending all my love and best wishes on your bridal shower, my niece. Good luck with your new chapter.

48. You are glowing with the happiness of being together with your life partner. Keep that glow in your face forever, dear!

49. May your new journey be safe, happy, and full of love. Congratulations on your bridal shower, my beautiful daughter.

50. You have chosen the right partner for yourself! We are relieved to see that you will be the safest with him! Stay blessed, my child!

51. Your husband is surely lucky to get a beautiful wife like you as a life partner. Congratulations to the Bride-To-Be! Happy bridal shower, sister!

52. We have arranged a day full of hugs, kisses, and gifts for you before you take vows and become busy. We want you to know we will never be too busy for you dear sister, ever.

53. I can tell how happy you make my son by the smile that always appears on his face when he says your name. May you grow old together and still bring a smile to each other's faces many years from now. Best wishes to my soon-to-be daughter-in-law!

54. Remember back when we used to play wedding-wedding with our dolls? Well, sis, I hope your big day is, even more, fun and unforgettable. I cannot believe my baby sister is getting married! So thrilled for you.

55. Seeing you all grown up and ready for marriage makes me emotional yet immensely happy. Congratulations Princess on your bridal shower!

56. It soothes our souls to see our son has found someone who takes care of him as we do. Thank you for agreeing to be in our crazy family. Have a lovely bridal shower!

57. All I can say is, my brother is extremely lucky to be marrying you. This is more than a shower — it is your welcome-to-the-family party!

58. May God make your new life overflow with joy, love, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyful bridal shower, dear daughter!

59. Before you intertwine your fate with that incredible man, I want to give you this day full of charms, luck, and memories. Happy bridal shower, my sissy!

Bridal Shower Wishes for Friends

60. Do not drive away your husband with your craziness. May Almighty give him the strength to bear your tantrums!

61. Bestie, I cannot wait for your wedding day. May this bridal shower bring plenty of happiness to your life!

62. Do not make your husband do all the chores! I will also warn him beforehand about your laziness! Congratulations on your bridal shower, bestie!

63. Apart from being talkative and gossipy with your husband, support him always! Congratulations! Have a blessed married life ahead!

64. Finally, you guys are together! I have seen how many hard situations you guys had to face! But do not take each other for granted after getting married. Congratulations on your bridal shower!

65. I have seen immense love in his eyes for you. I am happy that you guys are tying the knot of love! Congratulations! Stay happy always.

66. Improve your cooking skills quickly! Otherwise, your dear husband will die of hunger! Cheers to the Future Mrs.!

67. I want to shower you with all the blessings in the world, but if only I could stop shedding happy tears! I cannot wait for your wedding, bestie.

68. You are the most caring and supportive friend, and I’m sure you are going to be an amazing bride too.

Bridal Shower Wishes for Coworkers

69. Congratulations on your wedding. May your life together be all that you have dreamed of and more.

70. Seeing you step towards your new life makes me the proudest. You are going to be the most gorgeous bride ever!

71. Enjoy the bumpy ride of marriage. Just remember, we will be there for you like we are for our son. Congratulations to the new bride-to-be.

72. Wishing you all the best today, on your wedding day, and in your life together.

73. You will look the cutest, sweetest, and loveliest bride ever on the aisle. But today, enjoy the time with your friends and family without any worries. Happy Bridal Shower!

74. May laughter and love be the soundtrack of your marriage!

75. Wishing eternal years of happiness to both of you. Congratulations on your bridal shower, dear.

76. I am so sorry to miss your shower, but I am with you in spirit and happy anticipation. Happy Bridal Shower Day!

Bridal Shower Quotes

77. “You don’t marry someone you can live with — you marry the person who you cannot live without.” – Aleatha Romig

78. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” – Mignon McLaughlin

79. “God, the best maker of all marriages, Combine your hearts in one, your realms in one. As man and wife, being two, are one in love, So be there 'twixt your kingdoms such a spousal, That never may ill office, or fell jealousy, Which troubles oft the bed of blessed marriage, Thrust in between the paction of these kingdoms, To make divorce of their incorporate league; That English may as French, French Englishmen, Receive each other. God speak this Amen!” – William Shakespeare

80. “A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers.” – Robert Quillen

81. “To keep your marriage brimming, With love in the loving cup, Whenever you’re wrong, admit it; Whenever you’re right, shut up.” – Ogden Nash

82. “Marriage is like twirling a baton, turning a handspring, or eating with chopsticks: It looks easy until you try it.” – Helen Rowland

83. “As God by creation made two of one, so again by marriage, He made one of two.” – Thomas Adams

Sweet and Simple Bridal Shower Wishes

84. You both look beautiful together, and I pray for you guys to stay with each other and face all of life's hurdles happily. Congratulations on your bridal shower!

85. May God shower you with blessings, joy, and love on this very special day and every moment of your married life. Best Wishes.

86. I cannot tell you how happy I am to be at your bridal shower! This night is all about you, dear bride-to-be! Cheers!

87. You are glowing like a beautiful flower. I am loving this smile of yours today, on your bridal shower. Congratulations!

88. Best wishes to the prettiest bride on earth. You two are blessings to each other. Wishing you two oceans of happiness.

89. May the Almighty safeguard your smiles from the evil eyes of the rest of the world. Congratulations to you both!

90. Love your life partner but also do not forget to thank the Almighty for your togetherness. Congratulations on your union!

91. As you are getting closer to your big day, I want to wish you all the love and happiness in the world. So happy for you!

92. Being a part of your wedding journey is such an honor! I am overjoyed to see you glowing.

93. May God make the path easier for you and keep both of you happy and loved forever!

Short Bridal Shower Wishes

94. Congratulations on your special day. I wish you a wonderful life ahead.

95. You are an angel on Earth, and I wish you a heavenly wedding!

96. A relationship is strongest with God at the center. Wishing you a strong, happy marriage!

97. Best wishes to you! May you have a lovely wedding and a wonderful married life.

98. I hope you know how much you are loved by all the people present here!

99. Love and best of luck to the soon-to-be bride! You will definitely make such a great wife!

100. May God bless your marriage with love and joy. Congratulations!

101. May you be showered with love, today and always. Have an amazing wedding!

102. Mazel Tov! May you find joy and happiness in your marriage and life.

Conclusion

From bridal showers to bachelorette parties, the bride’s closest friends and family are always the most excited to celebrate this exciting time with the bride-to-be. It is a time for them to come together and give a soon-to-be-married couple words of advice, support, and encouragement for their new journey. Moreover, a bridal shower is one of the most exciting parts of preparing for a wedding full of love and laughter. With thoughtful bridal shower wishes, everyone can share their well-wishes and offer their blessings for the upcoming marriage!

