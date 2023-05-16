100 Awesome Dad Quotes to Celebrate Fathers And Fatherhood

Fatherhood is a role like no other. Dads have the unique ability to lead and teach their children by setting an example with their own behavior. In the same way, a father's words can impact his children for a lifetime. That's why famous dad quotes can serve as a guide. These quotes provide insight into the importance of the father-child relationship and also offer guidance and inspiration for all parents.

Since, Father's Day is approaching fast, get inspired by these wise and witty quotes about dads. From Mark Twain to Barack Obama, we have gathered a collection of memorable sayings from renowned personalities, some of them fathers themselves, around the world. We also have some dad quotes from children (now adults) who have been deeply impacted by their fathers. So, wait no more. Share these wise words with your own dad, or use them to remind yourself of the meaningful lessons you have learned from him!

100 Best Dad Quotes to Bring Joy to His Face And Brighten His Day

Short Quotes About Dad

“Every father is the architect of his home life.” — Reed Markham “A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale “Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” — Erika Cosby “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare “The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” — Justin Ricklefs “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter “No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” — Lydia Maria Child “Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” — John Mayer “A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce “A girl’s first true love is her father.” — Marisol Santiago “A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert “She supposed that was the nature of things – sons look to their fathers when they are healthy and to their mothers when they are hurt.” ― Kevin Jared Hosein, Hungry Ghosts

Funny Dad Quotes

16. "A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father." — Gabriel Garcia Marquez

17. "When I was a boy of fourteen, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be twenty-one, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years." — Mark Twain

18. "The best fathers have the softest, sweetest hearts. In other words, great dads are real marshmallows." — Richelle E. Goodrich

19. “I think any dad who slices a large pickle in two for their kids’ sandwich is always a good dad!” — Zidrou

20. “A father’s words are like a thermostat that sets the temperature in the house.” — Paul Lewis

21. “I got my dad a great father's Day present. He called to say: 'Ach. Zis present is so good I now think it vas almost vorth having children.” ― Johann Hari

22. "Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn't teach me everything he knows." — Al Unser

23. "Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place." — Hillary Lytle

24. "You can tell what was the best year of your father's life because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out." — Jerry Seinfeld

25. “A good father is one whose only reason for putting down a laughing baby is to pick up a crying one.” — Linda Poindexter

26. "A father is a banker provided by nature." — French proverb

27. "Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38% of their ice cream." — Conan O'Brien

Inspirational Dad Quotes

28. “Someone once said that every man is trying to live up to his father's expectations or make up for their father's mistakes....” ― Barack Obama, The Audacity of Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream

29. "My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what." — Hugh Jackman

30. "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. In the hour of need, when all else fails, we remember him upon whose knees we sat when children, and who soothed our sorrows; and even though he may be unable to assist us, his mere presence serves to comfort and strengthen us." — Émile Gaboriau

31. "A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society." — Billy Graham

32. "I have found the best way to give advice to your children is to find out what they want and then advise them to do it." — Harry S. Truman

33. “A father is the man who teaches trembling hands to reach up in search of everything impossible, for he has left his child with the unbridled sense that to do anything less is the greatest impossibility of all.” ― Craig D. Lounsbrough

34. "I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren't trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom." — Umberto Eco

35. “There is no teacher equal to mother and there's nothing more contagious than the dignity of a father.”― Amit Ray, World Peace: The Voice of a Mountain Bird

36. "My father taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word." — Michelle Obama

37. "Daddies don't just love their children every now and then, it is a love without end." — George Strait

38. "Everyone can be a father, but it takes a lot to be a dad." — Wade Boggs

39. "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine François Prévost

40. "My father didn't do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do - be there." — Max Lucado

41. "To be the father of a nation is a great honor, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy." — Nelson Mandela

42. "When you need real understanding, When you need someone to care, When you need someone to guide you... A father's always there." — Thomas J. Langley

43. "Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It is the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." — Barack Obama

44. "The imprint of a father remains forever on the life of the child." — Roy Lessin

45. "I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection." — Sigmund Freud

46. "Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes adventurers, story-tellers, singers of songs." — Pam Brown

47. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — Jim Valvano

Sweet Dad Quotes from Daughters

48. "Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition; but to our daughters there is something which there are no words to express." — Joseph Addison

49. "A girl's father is the first man in her life, and probably the most influential." — David Jeremiah

50. "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." — Harper Lee

51. “No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak

52. "Being a daddy's girl is like having permanent armor for the rest of your life." — Marinela Reka

53. "Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the God and the weight of her world." — John Mayer

54. "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men." — Gregory E. Lang

55. "It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping." — John Sinor

56. "To her, the name of father was another name for love." — Fanny Fern

57. "To a father growing old, nothing is dearer than a daughter." — Euripides

58. "It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me that I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life." — Dawn French

59. "My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." — Liza Minnelli

60. "A man's daughter is his heart. Just with feet, walking out in the world." — Mat Johnson

61. “A wedding is for daughters and fathers. The mothers all dress up, trying to look like young women. But a wedding is for a father and daughter. They stop being married to each other on that day.” ― sarah ruhl, Eurydice

Dad Quotes from Son

62. "A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be." — Frank A. Clark

63. "Every son's first superhero is his father, and it was the same for me. For me, he was Superman and Batman combined." — Tiger Shroff

64. “Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.” — Markus Zusak

65. "My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, 'You're tearing up the grass.' 'We're not raising grass,' Dad would reply. 'We're raising boys.'" — Harmon Killebrew

66. "Lately all my friends are worried they're turning into their fathers. I'm worried I'm not." — Dan Zevin

67. "One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." — George Herbert

68. "My father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it." — Clarence B. Kelland

69. "When you teach your son, you teach your son's son." — The Talmud

70. "Every father should remember that one day his son will follow his example instead of his advice." — Charles F. Kettering

71. “That was when the world wasn't so big and I could see everywhere. It was when my father was a hero and not a human.” ― Markus Zusak, I Am the Messenger

72. “When I was small I felt like a Superhero as my father threw me up in the air. Now after reaching this success peak I unmask - Real Superhero made me Superhero!” ― Hasil Paudyal

Religious Dad Quotes

73. "Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father!" — Lydia M. Child

74. “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” — Proverbs 22:6

75. “These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road when you lie down, and when you get up.” — Deuteronomy 6:6-7

76. “Honor your father and your mother, as the Lord your God has commanded you, so that you may live long and that it may go well with you in the land the Lord your God is giving you.” — Deuteronomy 5:16

77. “So he got up and went to his father. But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him, and kissed him.” — Luke 15:20

78. "Father! - to God himself we cannot give a holier name." — William Wordsworth

79. “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one's youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.” — Psalm 127:3-5

80. “The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26

81. “Children's children are a crown to the aged and parents are the pride of their children.” — Proverbs 17:6

Best Dad Quotes

82. “Listen, there is no way any true man is going to let children live around him in his home and not discipline and teach, fight and mold them until they know all he knows. His goal is to make them better than he is. Being their friend is a distant second to this.” ― Victor Devlin

83. “Good fathers do three things: they provide, they nurture and they guide.” — Roland Warren

84. “I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” — Sigmund Freud

85. “[My father] has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton

86. “[Fatherhood is] the greatest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens; it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before they’ve ever swam in it.” — Michael Bublé

87. “There's no amount of mothering that can replace the leadership and the spiritual impact of a father.” ― Hendrith Vanlon Smith Jr, CEO of Mayflower-Plymouth

88. “I talk and talk and talk, and I haven’t taught people in 50 years what my father taught by example in one week.” — Maria Cuomo Cole

89. “He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime.” — George Saunders

90. “What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity.” — Jean-Paul

91. “It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.” — Anne Sexton

92. “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” — Anne Geddes

Emotional Father Quotes

93. “There is nothing that moves a loving father’s soul quite like his child’s cry.” — Joni Eareckson Tada

94. “Fathers are the pillars of the home. Without them, the citadel of confidence crumbles. Without them, the tendrils of hope withers. Without them, sweet and great dreams turn to nightmares.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson, The Book of Maxims, Poems and Anecdotes

95. “Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait

96. “There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father.” — Alison Lohman

97. “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr

98. “It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived.” — Harper Lee

99. “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” — Ama H.Vanniarachchy

100. “The monsters are gone." "Really?" Doubtful. "I killed the monsters. That's what fathers do.” ― F K Wallace

Conclusion

Father's Day is almost around the corner. So, why not take this essential hour to honor the men who have significantly impacted your life. Whether it be a father or a father figure, their guidance and support have been invaluable. This special day is about showing your love and gratitude for everything that your papa has done. By taking the time to reflect on their wisdom, sacrifices, and out-of-the-place dad jokes, you will surely realize that behind your dad is actually a coconut - hard outside and soft inside.

Therefore, it is fitting to take a moment to celebrate your daddy with some memorable, uplifting, and good dad quotes that have shaped our lives. These quotes will help you express your appreciation for your father and also help you bring a smile to his face!

