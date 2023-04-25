101 Heartfelt Father Daughter Quotes to Cherish This Bond

Dads and their daughters own a special connection that cannot be compared to any other relationship! To a daughter, her father is the first love of her life. And for a father, his daughter is her little bundle of joy for whom he can do anything and everything. Even though dad and daughter share a deep, intense love for each other, they may not always express their feelings verbally. However, this unique and unbreakable bond deserves to be appreciated and celebrated from time to time with touching father daughter quotes.

With the right words, you can not only acknowledge this special and strong connection but can also convey its significance in your life. Whether you are a loving father who wants to make his dear daughter giggle with funny quotes or a daughter who wants to express her love with thoughtful verses — we have rounded a heart-touching collection of 101 quotes that will capture the love between every father-daughter duo. Scroll down to check out the list.



Father-Daughter Quotes That Mark the Importance of This Special Bond

"A father's tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives." – Ama H. Vanniarachchy "No one in this world can love a girl more than her father." – Michael Ratnadeepak "A girl's first true love is her father." – Marisol Santiago "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." – Harper Lee "It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for a father who takes his daughter shopping." – John Sinor "A daughter needs a dad to be the standard against which she will judge all men." – Gregory E. Lang "I think my mom put it best. She said, 'Little girls soften their daddy's hearts'." – Paul Walker "To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter."– Euripides "Many a man wishes he were strong enough to tear a telephone book in half — especially if he has a teenage daughter."– Guy Lombardo "The father of a daughter is nothing but a high-class hostage. A father turns a stony face to his sons, berates them, shakes his antlers, paws the ground, snorts, runs them off into the underbrush, but when his daughter puts her arm over his shoulder and says, 'Daddy, I need to ask you something,' he is a pat of butter in a hot frying pan." – Garrison Keillor "Dad - a son's first hero, a daughter's first love." - John Walter Bratton "He opened the jar of pickles when no one else could. He was the only one in the house who wasn't afraid to go into the basement by himself. He cut himself shaving, but no one kissed it or got excited about it. It was understood when it rained, he got the car and brought it around to the door. When anyone was sick, he went out to get the prescription filled. He took lots of pictures…but he was never in them." – Erma Bombeck "A father is neither an anchor to hold us back nor a sail to take us there but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." –Anonymous "Daughters hold our hands for a little while, but hold our heart forever." – Anonymous "He who has daughters is always a shepherd." — Thomas Jefferson "Ordinary father-daughter love had a charge to it that generally was both permitted and indulged. There was just something so beautiful about the big father complementing the tiny girl. Bigness and tininess together at last—yet the bigness would never hurt the tininess! It respected it. In a world in which big always crushes tiny, you wanted to cry at the beauty of big being kind of and worshipful of and being humbled by tiny. You couldn't help but think of your own father as you saw your little girl with hers." – Meg Wolitzer "Life doesn't come with instructions, but it does come with a dad who always answers my calls." – Anonymous "To her the name of father was another name for love." – Fanny Fern "A daughter is a treasure and a cause of sleeplessness." – Ben Sirach "There's something like a line of gold thread running through a man's words when he talks to his daughter, and gradually over the years it gets to be long enough for you to pick up in your hands and weave into a cloth that feels like love itself." – John Gregory Brown. "Confident women are raised by loving dads." – Anonymous "He sweeps her hair back from her ears; he swings her above his head. He says she is his émerveillement. He says he will never leave her, not in a million years." ― Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See "A good father will leave his imprint on his daughter for the rest of her life."– Dr. James Godson "No one is able to make the female a queen except her father." – Arab proverb "Dad. He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard." – Anonymous "Certain is it that there is no kind of affection so purely angelic as of a father to a daughter. In love to our wives there is desire; to our sons, ambition; but to our daughters, there is something which there are no words to express."– Joseph Addison "A son is a son till he gets a wife; a daughter is a daughter for the rest of her life." – Irish Saying "Fathers and daughters have a special bond. She is always daddy's little girl." – Richard L. Ratliff "He gives her the best gift a woman can get in this world: protection. And the little girl learns to trust the man in her life." — Adriana Trigiani "All fathers are teachers of life: they teach their daughters what they can expect from men." "The love between father and daughter knows no distance." – Anonymous "For a father, his daughter is no less than a breath." — Sachin Ramdas Bharatiya "Warm hugs from a daughter are like aspirin for fathers." – Anonymous "A father is a man who will always believe and support you. Your daughter is a woman who will always follow your advice." – Anonymous

Quotes for Dads from Daughters

37. “My daddy was my hero. He was always there for me when I needed him. He listened to me and taught me so many things. But most of all, he was fun.”– Bindi Irwin

38. “I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” – Hedy Lamarr

39. “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” – Linda Poindexter

40. Daddy, thanks for being my hero, chauffeur, financial support, listener, life mentor, friend, guardian, and simply being there every time I need a hug. – Agatha Stephanie Lin

41. “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape." – Dave Attell

42. “I love my daddy. My daddy is everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad.”– Lady Gaga

43. “Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero.” – Bindi Irwin

44. “Being a daddy’s girl is like having a permanent armor for the rest of your life.”– Marinela Reka

45. “I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." – Liza Minnelli

46. "You're simply the best." – Tina Turner

47. "They don't make men like my daddy anymore." – Loretta Lynn

48. "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me." – Wade Boggs

49. "Some superheroes don't wear capes. They are called Dad." – Anonymous

50. “My dear father; my dear friend; the best and wisest man I ever knew, who taught me many lessons and showed me many things as we went together along the country by-ways.” – Sarah Orne Jewett

51. “I love my father as the stars –he’s a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart.” – Terri Guillemets

52. “Some people don’t believe in heroes. But they haven’t met my dad.” – Anonymous

53. “My fingers may be small, but I’ve got my daddy wrapped around them.” – Anonymous

54. “I may find my prince, but my dad will always be my king.” — Anonymous

55. “Daddy, you may be giving me away in marriage today, but I will always be your little girl. Never forget I loved you first.” – Anonymous

56. “Thanks for all the unconditional love and stuff daddy.” – Anonymous

57. “I am a princess not because I have a prince, but because my father is a king.” – Anonymous

Daughter Quotes from Father

58. “The happiest moment of my life was probably when my daughter was born.”—David Duchovny

59. “My life was made more colorful and brighter than I could have ever imagined when you became a part of it.” – Anonymous

60. “When I count my blessings, I count you twice! We are so lucky to have a daughter like you in our life.” – Anonymous

61. "Go on, take on this whole world/But to me you know you'll always be/ My little girl." – Tim McGraw

62. “Having a daughter makes you see things in a different way. This is my only girl. So I don’t care what it takes to protect her. You can call it what you want to call it. As long as you treat her the same way I treat her, like my princess, I don’t mind.” – Tracy Morgan

63. “The most precious jewels you will ever have around your neck are the arms of your daughter.” – Anonymous

64. "When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that’s happened that day just melts away." – Hugh Jackman

65. “Mess with me I will fight back. Mess with my daughter, and you’ll know what I am.” – Anonymous

66. “My life is a fairy tale because it revolves around a princess—my beautiful daughter.” — Dumitru D. Coman

67. “Having you as my daughter makes my heart sing, there is no better daughter for me.” – Anonymous

68. “A daughter is God’s way of saying, 'I thought you could do with a lifelong friend.'” – Anonymous

69. "When you arrived, you turned our world upside down, there is no better way to be. Thank you for choosing us as parents and being our wonderful daughter." – Anonymous

70. “I watch my daughter wanting to be like other kids and getting upset that she's not. But I always try and instill in her the idea that she's perfect as she is.” — Idris Elba

Funny Daddy Daughter Quotes

71. “Guns are dangerous… but don’t mess with dads with pretty daughters. They can be even more dangerous.” – Anonymous

72. “A little girl giggles when she is denied an ice-cream by her mother. She knows daddy will get her some later.” —Anonymous

73. “My dad has the most awesome daughter in the world.” – Anonymous

74. "Dad for a daughter: Spider-killing superhero." – Anonymous

75. “Dad, thanks for always helping me out financially so I can focus on being an independent woman.” – Anonymous

76. "Nothing you can do can scare me. I raised three daughters." – Anonymous

77. “My daughter got me a “world’s best dad” mug. So we know she’s sarcastic.”– Bob Odenkirk

78. "My daughter doesn't have any daddy issues, but I can guarantee her boyfriend will." – Anonymous

Father Daughter Love Quotes

79. “My father is a man like no other. He gave me life, nurtured me, taught me, dressed me, fought for me, held me, shouted at me, kissed me, but most importantly he loved me unconditionally. There are not enough words that I can say to describe just how important my father was to me, and what a powerful influence he continues to be. I love you, dad.” – Anonymous

80. “The reason why daughters love their dad the most is that there is at least one man in the world, who will never hurt her.” – Anonymous

81. “Dear Daughter, You may be too big to fit into your crib now, but never too big to fit into my arms for a warm hug. I will always love you.” – Anonymous

82. “You have grown up and built new bonds with wonderful people, but the relationship that we share with you, our little girl, will last beyond this lifetime. I love you.” – Anonymous

83. “There may be a thousand ways to say ‘I love you’ to a father. But for me, there is just one way to love you… UNCONDITIONALLY. I love you, dad.” – Anonymous

84. “Dear daddy, no matter where I go in life, who I get married to, how much time I spend with guys, how much I love my husband, YOU’LL ALWAYS be my number one man. Love. Your little girl.” – Anonymous

85. “It was a delight to watch you grow into a fine young woman. I always love you, my dear.” – Anonymous

86. “What’s love, daddy? You are.” – Anonymous

87. “I know dad you are quiet as you always do, but in your silence, you loved me all these years. I love you too and will always do.” – Anonymous

88. “Dad, even a fleeting memory of your loving smile is enough to light up my darkest days. I love you!” – Anonymous

I Love My Daughter Quotes

89. “In my life, you are the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes. I love you my daughter” – Anonymous

90. “When the going gets tough, believe in yourself and your abilities. Much love, my lovely daughter.” – Anonymous

91. “Seeing you grow up so talented, beautiful, and brilliant fills me with so much purpose. I just love the fact that you are my daughter!” – Anonymous

92. “Dear daughter. Always remember that your father is mighty proud of you. Can’t wait to see you again. We love you. – Anonymous

93. “Your beautiful smile makes all the worries disappear. Your good heart is how I know you will also be truly loved. I’m so proud to call you my daughter.” – Anonymous

94. “My baby girl, you made me realize how much I can love someone and what lengths I can go to make them happy.” – Anonymous

95. “There has not been one day when I have not sent up thanks for having you in my life, my sweet daughter.” – Anonymous

96. “In my eyes, you will always be my baby girl. Don’t grow up too fast, little one. I love you!” – Anonymous

97. “My heart will always belong to you, my dear daughter. We will always be a team. I love you, sweet one.” – Anonymous

98. “No matter where you choose to go or what to do with your life, I will always be your biggest fan. That’s because you are.” – Anonymous

99. “Dear Daughter, I will not always be sweet and nice, and I will not always be crazy about your choices and decisions. But I will always be here to guide and support you because I love you.” – Anonymous

100. “Daughter, You will always be the most beautiful girl in my eyes. No matter how old you may be, you will always be my little girl. I love you!” – Anonymous

101. “To my joy and pride, my daughter, I will love you always.” – Anonymous

102. “I love all that you are, not only because you are my daughter, but because you have a good heart and a strong spirit. Keep doing me proud, sweet doll.” – Anonymous

Conclusion

Putting your feelings into words is quite difficult when it comes to a father-daughter connection. Even though the love of pop and daughter is indescribable, the father daughter quotes mentioned above will help you convey a chunk of the affection and admiration you both have for each other. Bookmark these and send them whenever you need the feel of vocalizing your feelings or you can send these right away to let them know their importance in your life. If it’s a special occasion like Father’s Day or Daughter’s Day, pen these down on a card and send it across with a thoughtful gift to convey your heartfelt emotions. Always remember that you can show your feelings for each other on any day and not just on special days or occasions! So, feel free to fill their inbox with these loving quotes at any time and apprize this irreplaceable bond that you both share.

