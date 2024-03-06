200+ Funny Sibling Quotes, Jokes, & Sayings to Begin Laugh Riots

Life without siblings is boring. They are the true partners in crime and someone without whom you cannot function normally. After all, siblings are BFFs and social companions for life. Not to forget the daily rivalries that keep getting you closer day by day. To unfold your bittersweet relationship, we have a bank of funny sibling quotes, captions, sayings, and jokes that will define your ‘since birth’ ties better. They will also reveal humoristic realities and keep you giggling for hours.

Brothers or sisters might get on your nerves, fry your brains, or boil your blood, but they are your biggest motivators and secret keepers that you never asked for. In reality, you might be the two nuts who fell from the same family tree but still won’t be ready to accept the fact. Also, riding down memory lane is always fun. So, by saving a dozen of funny younger and big sister, little brother quotes and sayings you can seamlessly pay homage to all the fighting you did as kids and teens growing up.

Funny Sibling Quotes, Sayings, Captions, And Jokes that Capture Family Dynamics

Here’s your bank of funny quotes, sayings, captions, and jokes that will help you pull your sibling’s leg almost every day. Let’s get started!

Funny Brother And Sister Quotes to Highlight Sibling Connections

Advertisement

1. “I know it’s a cliché, but the whole family is just whacked. I mean, we’re all out of our minds. They’re the funniest, most eccentric bizarre people I’ve ever met, my siblings.” — Dana Carvey

2. “There are many benefits of being related to me. For example, I’m your sibling, you are welcome!” — Sheylbylyn

3. “Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.” — Maya Angelou

4. “The power of a sibling who knows everything about you, who knows the family you grew up in, who carries half your genes – there’s nothing quite like that.” — Jeffrey Kluger

5. “We may look old and wish to the outside world, but to each other, we are still in junior school.” — Charlotte Gray

6. “They say that no matter how old you become when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” — Karen White

7. “Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.” — Kim Kardashian

8. “The funny thing is that everyone thinks I’m naturally dark because all of my siblings are, but I’m naturally dirty blond.” — Khloe Kardashian

9. “When an only child finds himself no longer the one and only as siblings are born into the family, he quickly learns the art of adapting to life’s changes.” — Sally Painter

10. “Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

11. “Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” — Lemony Snicket

12. “Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life.” — Charles M. Schulz

13. “I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers.” — Maya Angelou

14. “I learned many life lessons from watching my big sister make mistakes.” — Kate Summers

15. “The rule of siblings: if your siblings get something you want, you try to take it, break it, or say it’s no good.” — Patricia Fleming

16. “We are sisters, if I am mad at someone, you are mad at them too. End of story.” — Janice Reynolds

17. “Sibling rivalry was, and still is to this day, rampant in my family. We were all competing for my parent’s divided attention.” — Janine di Giovanni

Advertisement

18. “The family. We are a strange little band of characters trudging through life sharing diseases and toothpaste, coveting one another’s desserts, hiding shampoo, borrowing money, locking each other out of our rooms, and trying to figure out the common thread that bound us all together.” — Erma Bombeck

19. “Admit it: we always eat and drink slower than our brother or sister so that we can tease them at the end when we’re the only one with any left.” — Unknown

20. “I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” — Abby Slater

21. “Never let an angry sister comb your hair.” — Patricia McCann

22. “Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson

23. “If sisters were free to express how they really feel, parents would hear this: “Give me all the attention and all the toys and send Rebecca to live with Grandma”.” — Linda Sunshine

24. “Siblings know you better than anyone. They may not always admire you, but they’ll always be intensely interested in you.” — Dr. Terri Apter

25. “The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble.” — Clara Ortega

Funny Bro Quotes that Highlight the Bond Between Siblings

26. “Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

27. “You haven’t lived until you’ve thrown your body weight against your bedroom door to prevent your brother from stealing one of your cassette tapes.” — Christine Burke

28. “My brothers were on the high school football team so, one of them was always getting tackled even when there wasn’t a game.” — Sally Painter

29. “It snowed last year too: I made a snowman and my brother knocked it down and I knocked my brother down and then we had tea.” — Dylan Thomas

30. “The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose.” — Garrison

31. “I knew my older brother had finally matured when he didn’t hit me in the arm when he passed me in the hall.” — Sally Painter

Advertisement

32. “I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance – waiting for the bathroom.” — Bob Hope

33. “I never had little brothers, so I was totally not used to hearing a lot of cussing at a young age! I learned what ‘pull my finger’ meant the hard way.” — Danica McKellar

34. “My elder brother won’t die, and my younger brothers seem never to do anything else.” — Oscar Wilde

35. “The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” — Robert Brault

36. “If I have friends I don’t like, I can drop them. You can divorce a husband or wife. Siblings are inescapable.” — Geoffrey Greif

37. “What strange creatures brothers are!” — Jane Austen

Funny Big Brother Quotes

38. “Brothers are just born to bother sisters.” – Unknown

39. “What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.” — Esther Friesner

Cute Brother-Sister Quotes That Define Your Unbreakable Bond With Them

40. “Brothers and sisters separated by distance joined by love.” — Chuck Danes

41. “They love each other. They’re brother and sister. It’s one for all and all for one.” — Joe Ziemba

42. “Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” — Jeffrey Kluger

43. “A brother is a friend given by nature.” — Ernest Legouve

44. “The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Grace Moretz

45. “Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” — Betsy Cohen

46. “Your siblings will always be your siblings. That can never change.” — Sally Painter

47. “A sibling relationship is no doubt one of the most, if not, the most enduring relationship of your life. Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” — Jeffrey Kluger

Advertisement

48. “Do you know what friendship is… It is to be brother and sister; two souls which touch without mingling, two fingers on one hand.” — Victor Hugo

49. “Sibling relationships outlast marriages, survive the death of parents, resurface after quarrels that would sink any friendship. They flourish in a thousand incarnations of closeness and distance, warmth, loyalty, and distrust.” — Erica E. Goode

50. “I never had little brothers, so I was totally not used to hearing a lot of cussing at a young age! I learned what ‘pull my finger’ meant the hard way.” — Danica McKellar

51. “I think people that have a brother or sister don’t realize how lucky they are. Sure, they fight a lot, but to know that there’s always somebody there, somebody that’s family.” — Trey Parker

52. “Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” — Susan Scarf Merrell

53. “Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” — Suzie Huitt

54. “Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family, and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you.” — Carol Ann Albright-Eastman

55. “Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” — Suzie Huitt

56. “Sisters and brothers just happen, we don’t get to choose them, but they become one of our most cherished relationships.” — Wes Adamson

57. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” — Ann Hood

58. “Growing up, I had a very normal relationship with my brother and sister. But, over time, they became my best friends, and now I hang out with them all the time. I’m very close with them.” — Logan Lerman

59. “A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” — John Corey Whaley

60. “If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day – that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” — Amaury Nolasco

Advertisement

61. “The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Moretz

62. “I have a wonderful shelter, which is my family. I have a wonderful relationship with my brother and sister; this makes me feel that I know always where I belong.” — Jose Carreras

63. “Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring quite often the hard way.” — Pamela Dugdale

64. “Siblings – the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer

Cute Little Sister Quotes And Sayings Reminiscing Childhood Memories

65. “What sets sisters apart from brothers and also from friends is a very intimate mashing of heart, soul and the mystical cords of memory.” — Carol Saline

66. “One of the best things about being an adult is the realization that you can share with your sister and still have plenty for yourself.” — Betsy Z. Cohen

67. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they will still be there.” — Amy Li

68. “A sister will always notice her sister’s first gray hairs with glee.” — Allison M. Lee

69. “The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.” — Cali Rae Turner

70. “We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.” — Adriana Trigiani

71. “Parents are just parents, brothers are just brothers, best friends are just best friends, even husbands are just husbands, but sisters-well, sisters are the ones to whom sisters always turn in times of joy or trouble, celebration or crisis.” — Lorraine Bodger

72. “Sisters are splendid and incredible siblings who tower out life with exuberance and responsiveness at all times.” — JD Ghai

73. “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

74. “In some ways, siblings, and especially sisters, are more influential in your childhood than your parents.” — Deborah Tannen

Advertisement

Funny Sayings About Siblings That’ll Strengthen Your Special Bonds

75. A big sister may not want to wrestle with her little brother, but she can always outwit him with her life experience.

76. "Elder sisters are like the family GPS - always there to guide you when you're lost, and sometimes taking you on a wild ride." — Unknown

77. You might be Papa’s princess but I’m also Mumma’s prince.

78. Her happiness and your safety are directly proportional.

79. My sibling fancies himself a comedian. If joke theft were a crime, he’d be behind bars!

80. The fact that you’re my sibling makes me smile and realizing that it’s a reality that cannot be changed makes me laugh.

81. Siblings may squabble, yet their capacity for forgiveness and forgetting knows no bounds.

82. A brother’s fridge raid is a sister’s tale of survival.

83. Siblings are the combination of a sweet relationship and pain in the neck.

84. We may squabble like cats and dogs, but we love each other like crazy.

85. Words are the best weapon siblings have in a fight; whoever yells "He's/she's hurting me!" first wins.

86. Sibling fights are like t-ball games; no one actually wins because Mom wants to make things fair and punishes everyone.

87. As your older sibling, I will always protect you from getting hurt. I'll start by warning you not to annoy me.

88. A sibling relationship is unique in that you can go from being mortal enemies to best friends multiple times in a day.

89. A sibling is the one person you can be the weirdest version of yourself with. They'll still make fun of you, though.

90. Siblings are like built-in shoplifters, always taking stuff that doesn't belong to them.

91. When you're a little kid, you look forward to getting bigger; too bad little sisters are stuck in that role forever!

92. Siblings exist to help us learn human boundaries - and exactly how far we can push them.

93. No one fights harder or loves harder than a pair of sibs.

94. The oldest child always sets the bar. Thank goodness you set it so low!

Advertisement

95. Little sister/brother, as your big brother I promise to always tell the truth. Unless it will get me in trouble.

96. Remember next time I ask you for a favor, brother/sister. I know all your secrets!

97. A sibling is the one enemy you never want to rid yourself of.

98. I wouldn't trade my siblings for the world. I don't have anywhere to put it.

99. When brothers and sisters get in trouble, it's like watching cats and dogs fight. They trade jabs while their tails fly around.

Funny Sister Sayings Exuding Unspeakable Memories

100. A little sister might be physically smaller than her big brother, but she has power in that she can tattle at any moment if she chooses.

101. As your sister, I'm warning you. Keep all those photos from when we were kids under wraps.

102. Even my dolls wanted to fight with you.

103. Having a sister is like having a live-in best friend you can’t get rid of – not that I’d want to!

104. Sisters step in as second mothers, but they can also be scary monsters!

105. You're a little much, and I'm a big deal. That's why you're the little sister, and I'm the big sister/brother.

106. Having sisters is like living in Cinderella's house. I'm pretty, overworked, underappreciated, and they're evil.

107. My sister is my idol, my bestie, and my soulmate... until she borrows my clothes without asking.

108. We are sisters. We are the two same nuts from one tree.

Funny Sayings About Brothers And the Dynamics Of Siblings

109. My brother is my best friend until he tells on me. Then, he's my worst enemy.

110. While there are many great things about having a brother, one of the best is having somebody else to pin the blame on.

111. Having an older brother really helped me learn how to be a better person. When he does something good, I copy it, and when he does something bad, I try not to laugh at him.

112. We may be brothers by blood, but we are each other's punching bags by choice.

Advertisement

113. My brother is my partner in crime. Until we get caught... then, he did it!

114. Big brothers will protect you from anyone who threatens to hurt you, but will also threaten to beat you up just for walking by them.

115. What do you do when your brother says they need you? Don't answer your phone.

116. I may never beat my big bro in arm wrestling, but I've got him beat in the looks department.

Funny Things to Say to Your Brother Who is the Keeper Of Secrets

117. I don't call you a little brother because you're younger. I call you a little brother because it's my right to belittle you.

118. Hiding cigarettes in exchange for date permissions, was not a bad deal.

119. Brothers are similar to the fat and thick thighs. They will always be together.

120. You may be my brother, but that doesn’t mean I won’t prank you.

121. Having you for a big brother is great because you make the mistakes and get in trouble, and I simply watch and learn.

122. One thing I can always look forward to in life is that even when I'm old, my big brother will still be older!

123. Brotherhood - man's oldest competition.

124. Why do little brothers think it's wise to annoy someone bigger than them?

125. Someday you might be taller than me, little bro, but until then, you'll have to look up to me.

126. A brother’s intruding into his sister’s room is a natural phenomenon.

Funny Things to Say to Your Sister During Fun Times

127. Sisterhood - The world's oldest cult.

128. I didn't ask to be your brother, but I'm proud of it.

129. Her fake tears ended up in my smacking.

130. My greatest weapon growing up was telling people I have a big sister, and I'm not afraid to use her.

131. As the big sister, I should be wiser. I don't know how I let my little brother/sister talk me into all those crazy schemes.

132. Being a big sister is the most unfair trade-off in the world. I am your protector, role model, and babysitter. You just tattle on me and invade my privacy.

133. No matter your age, how you look, or how you feel, I'll always get to call you older, sister.

134. It is difficult to find a sibling who is smart, talented, and loving. I thank God as you have been that lucky person to have a sibling like me.

135. Remember, I'm the big sister and you're the little brother/sister. Whatever I say goes.

136. Little sister, there is nothing I would not do for you, except share my clothes.

137. You may be older than me, sister, but that's all you've got on me!

138. Sisters are like psychiatrists. They have no choice but to listen to your whining, then turn around and rob you blind.

139. My sister is my best friend until she copies my hairstyle. Then, I'll swear she's adopted.

140. Thanks to my older sister, who broke all the rules, thus creating a new set of rules for me!

141. Having a big sister is knowing your darkest secrets will always be kept... for a price.

142. My big sister is the best! The best babysitter, chauffeur, and scapegoat.

Hilarious Jokes to Roast Your Brother in Happy And Difficult Times

143. Little brothers are like bop bags. You hit 'em, and they keep bouncing back for more.

144. Bigger isn't always better; a case in point is my big brother.

145. It's okay that you were jealous of me when I was born. I'd be jealous of me too.

146. Am I annoying, big bro, or are you just boring?

147. Little brothers prove that sequels are never as good as the original version of something.

148. He might have a big mouth, but he's still my little brother.

149. My little brother may be a pest, but he's my pest.

150. The only thing big about my big brother is his ego!

151. I often looked up to you as my big brother. Now that I'm fully grown, I can finally look down on you.

152. They say "older is wiser," but I've yet to see you demonstrate that as a fact!

Funny Sibling Captions for Photos And Memes

153. People say my brother and I look alike. When it's a compliment, he looks like me. When it's not, I look like him.

154. The real miracle is that we're all smiling!

155. Annoying you is my favorite hobby.

156. Giving mom headaches since (insert year).

157. The original and the remix.

158. Having a sibling is like having a tornado at home.

159. Scaring my sister is my favorite prank.

160. The chocolate smacked face of my infant brother is my fondest memory.

161. You ate all my chocolates and saved my teeth.

162. Is it brother-sister day today? No…..ok then let’s resume our fight.

163. His strong hands always robbed me of remote control.

164. Sisters are natural tattoo makers in the world.

165. You made braids….. let me pull and check their strength.

166. Monster combo….don’t you dare mess with us.

167. Life gave me a brother and now I know how to fight the world.

168. Have you ever seen an angel? Yeah, dude, she calls me bro.

169. We are siblings. I am always there to pick you up when you fall. But only once I’m done laughing.

170. Siblings are similar to free insurance. They will help you give a spare part when you need one.

171. My siblings are apes, minus the tails.

172. I always say you are my adopted mother. But please don’t tell our parents as they said it’s a big secret of our family.

173. You better watch out, I got a brother at home.

174. In our home, every disagreement is a potential viral TikTok.

175. You cannot live without only one enemy, and they are your siblings.

176. Amongst all the chaos, we managed to get one good snapshot.

177. No, we're not plotting what mischief we can get into, next…

178. Older siblings are like your parents' personal science fair. They're a bunch of experiments.

179. Me and my siblings getting along? Good thing we got a picture to make it last!

180. I liked you better when you couldn't talk or walk.

181. These siblings look pretty sweet and innocent. Don't be fooled.

182. When parents ask why you can't all just get along: Sure, a long-distance relationship?

183. Middle child syndrome is real; too bad there's no cure!

184. When I said I wanted someone to play with, this is what I meant!

185. I used to want to be like my big sister until I realized that would make me old, too.

186. Big bro, I wouldn't be as tough as I am today without your role modeling and your incessant pestering.

187. Mom and Dad may have loved you first and for longer, but remember, they'll always believe me over you.

188. No matter what you grow up to be, remember, I am the original.

189. A sister is the only person who can match your level of goofiness and probably surpass it.

190. Of all my life achievements, that fake cry that made our parents come running is what I am most proud of.

191. Giving you the coolest big sibling ever was my single, best gift to you in life. You're welcome.

192. Brother, we didn't get along as kids - but we just didn't realize all we needed was our own places so we never had to share our stuff again.

193. A little brother teaches his older siblings how to be more patient, and they teach him what happens if he pushes their buttons.

194. I take pride in knowing I taught you everything you know... unless it is bad...and mom finds out. Then you better say you learned it somewhere else.

Hilarious Jokes to Roast Your Sister

195. It's easy being the favorite child in this family when you're my competition.

196. Sometimes people say they can't tell my sister and me apart. Here's a hint: I'm the better-looking one.

197. Naughty brothers end up being the most protective.

198. You may be the first child, but I am clearly the favorite.

199. Fighting for the remote is a daily affair.

200. Being your sister made me realize what I should have been asking Santa for the first X years of my life. To be an only child.

201. Don't worry about filling my shoes, sis. No one expects you to turn into this!

202. "Little Sister" sounds like the name of a girl group that only had one hit.

203. Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.

204. Someone must have been thinking of you, little sister, when they said, "A little bit goes a long way.”

205. My brother is the missing link between ape and man.

Conclusion

These funny sibling quotes are just the perfect way to reveal sibling rivalries humorously. Whether you are feeling low or high, one funny or cute quote can elicit your mood drastically. You can read a few to feel a lot better when your sibling isn’t around whereas send some across to let them know how much you miss them. These quotes, captions, and sayings perfectly capture the undeniable relationship between siblings proving that your life is dull and boring without them. So, bookmark a few and let your partner in crime know how much you love, adore, and care for them in the most comical way!