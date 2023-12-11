71 Quotes About Big Sisters: Words of Wisdom And Love

Big sisters occupy a unique place in our lives, often embodying the roles of not just a sibling, but also a mentor and a confidant, your keeper of secrets, becoming lifelong friends. Quotes about big sisters eloquently capture the essence of this extraordinary sibling relationship and most often, the most wonderful memories of childhood.

These quotes celebrate the love, support, and shared memories that strengthen the bonds between siblings . So whether you're a big sister yourself or fortunate to have one by your side, these heartfelt and sometimes humor-laden quotes offer a glimpse into the world of big sisters, honoring their irreplaceable role and the unbreakable bonds that unite siblings.

As a younger sibling, you can honor one of the strongest relationships of your life by sharing these quotes with your elder sister. After all, come seasons in the sun or stormy weather, you know you can always rely on them to be by your side. So cherish your sister bonds with these meaningful quotes and make your favorite sister smile today.

71 Quotes About Big Sisters

1. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.”—Amy Li

2. “God sent me an angel when he gave me you as a sister.”—Catherine Pulsifer

3. “There’s nobody in the world that knows me better than my sister.”—Tia Mowry

4. “How do people make it through life without a sister?”—Sara Corpening Whiteford

5. “As I grew up, one of my strongest allies has been my sister.”—Patti Smith

6. “My sister is the one person who truly knows me, as I know her.”—Lisa See

7. “My sister and I truly are best friends.”—Solange Knowles

8. “You’re not my best friend. You’re my sister, and that’s more.”—Jenny Han

9. “She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling even in the dark.”—Barbara Alpert

10. “When our hair is white, we’ll still have our sister love.”—Lisa See

11.“Growing up there were times when I was pretty mad at you, but now that we are grown up I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thanks, Sis!”—Robert Rivers

12. “My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder who’s memories belong to whom.”—Shannon Celebi

13. “You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you.”—George R.R. Martin

14. “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.”—Amy, Little Women, film adaptation

15. “My sisters are my treasures, the women that keep me grounded.”—Daniela Pesconi-Arthur

16. “Words that describe you: my wise sister, my confidant, and my best friend.”—Catherine Pulsifer

17. “Sister we don’t know what the future holds but we always know we are there for each other.”— Catherine Pulsifer

18. “Sister. You are not only a strong woman, you are the strongest tie to the best years of my life.”— Melanie J. Pellowski

19. “Sister you were the one I always told on, now you’re the friend I always lean on. I count my blessings every day for you.”— Catherine Pulsifer

20. “Appreciation I send to you my sister, for always being there, for your support and encouragement. On you I can always count.”—Catherine Pulsifer

21. “A sister is the dearest friend, the closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.”― Debasish Mridha

22. “As you’re growing up and you’re close, you can’t trust anyone the way you trust your sister, but also they have the power to wound you in ways no one else really does.”—Ally Condie

23. “We’ll always fight, but we'll always make up as well. That's what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other’s frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we've had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time.”—Lisa See

24. “A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life.”—Deborah Tannen

25. “I do not see as well without her. I do not hear as well without her. I do not feel as well without her. I would be better off without a hand or a leg than without my sister.”—Erin Morgenstern

26. “Nobody fights you like your own sister; nobody else knows the most vulnerable parts of you and will aim for them without mercy.”—Jojo Moyes

27. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.”—Carol Saline

28. “A sister is both your mirror—and your opposite.”—Elizabeth Fishel

29. "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost."—Marion C. Garretty

30. “You are blood. You are sisters. No man can break that bond.”—Kim Boykin

31. “A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.”—Isadora James

32. “Depending on the day, the mood, the weather, or the time of day, a sister can be a companion, an adversary, an enemy or a soulmate.”—Bonnie Louise Kuchler

33. “Look inside any sister relationship and you’ll find a wealth of interesting stories.”—Colleen Sell

34. “When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?”—Pam Brown

35. “Sisters are friends we have for a lifetime.”—Catherine Pulsifer

36. “Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring—quite often the hard way.”—Pamela Dugdale

37. “Of two sisters, one is always the watcher, one the dancer.”—Louise Gluck

38. “To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confidant, it is to have a soulmate for life.”—Victoria Secunda

39. “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?—Alice Walker

40. “We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.”—Evelyn Loeb

41. “There’s no better friend than a sister.”―Mary Engelbreit

42. “During life’s highs and lows, hurts and happiness, a sister is always there.”—Catherine Pulsifer

43. “Sisters become more beautiful as each day passes by.”—Michelle Malm

44. “You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world.”—Charlotte Bronte

45. “A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves—a special kind of double.”—Toni Morrison

46. “Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything.”—Lauren Weisberger

47. “Sisters make the best friends in the world.”—Marilyn Monroe

48. “We have our own, unspoken language—a look that makes one of us fall on the floor laughing or the slight inflection in our voice that conveys everything. It is the ability to prod laughter and love no matter how much your heart might hurt. Someone who sees you exactly as you are and thinks that is enough. Someone who will walk next to you always.”—Barbara Bush

49. “I know my sister like I know my own mind/You will never find anyone as trusting or as kind…I love my sister more than anything in this life/I will choose her happiness over mine every time.”—Hamilton

50. “The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.”—Cali Rae Turner

51. “Sisters are best friends, they are advisors, they are teachers, and best of all they are people with whom you can talk about anything—someone you have a special bond with!”—Catherine Pulsifer

52. “A woman without her sister is like a bird without her wings.”—Moosa Rahat

53. “There can be no situation in life in which the conversation of my dear sister will not administer some comfort to me.”—Mary Wortley Montagu

54. “She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person.”—Oprah Winfrey

55. “It is to be treasured when sisters are close or best friends, and what a loss for both of them when they aren’t.”—Linda Hale Bucklin

56. “At this point, none of us are sure why we fight. We’re sisters. We need no good reason to fight, even though we have plenty of them.”—Ken Wheaton

57. “If you don't understand how a woman could both love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child.”—Linda Sunshine

58. “What are sisters for if not to point out the things the rest of the world is too polite to mention.” ―Claire Cook

59. “I would like more sisters, that the taking out of one, might not leave such stillness.”—Emily Dickinson

60. “Lord help the mister who comes between me and my sister, and lord help the sister who comes between me and my man.”—Irving Berlin

61. “Your sister knows everything to say to piss you off. But sisters tend to be each other’s biggest champion and also their hardest critics.”—Erin Foster

62. “The only person I lie to is my little sister when I steal her clothes.”—Kendall Jenner

63. "Sisters never quite forgive each other for what happened when they were five."—Pam Brown

64. “A sister will always notice her sister’s first gray hairs with glee.”—Allison M. Lee

65. “What’s the good of news if you haven’t a sister to share it?”—James DeVries

66. “Sisters are reliably good for two things: hating and loving.”—Jessica Knoll

67. “If your sister is in a tearing hurry to go out and cannot catch your eye, she’s wearing your best sweater.”―Pam Brown

68. "You can kid the world, but not your sister."—Charlotte Gray

69. “Don’t talk about my sister; don’t play with me about my sister. If you do, you’ll see another side of me.”—Beyoncé

70. “My sister…is the person who keeps me in line, whether I like it or not. I trust her and also have a good, healthy fear of her.”—Katy Perry

71. “Parents are just parents, brothers are just brothers, best friends are just best friends, even husbands are just husbands, but sisters—well, sisters are the ones to whom sisters always turn in times of joy or trouble, celebration or crisis.”—Lorraine Bodger

Conclusion

Just like dating quotes are snapshots of the ever-changing world of love, quotes about being a big sister capture the unique dynamics of sibling relationships. They reflect the ups and downs, the emotions, and the shared experiences, offering guidance, humor, and moments of reflection. These quotes about big sisters can serve as reminders of the strong bond between you and enrich your connection when shared. After all, as Marilyn Monroe succinctly said, “Sisters make the best friends in the world” and you want to hold on to such a bond for all your life.

