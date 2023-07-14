Godmother Quotes: Nurturing Spiritual Bonds Through Inspiring Words

Godmother quotes carry deep significance, acting as guiding lights that steer our cherished godchildren toward the right direction in life. In this vast and unpredictable world, life presents numerous challenges and unexpected turns that can leave us overwhelmed and lost. The presence of an amazing godmother becomes an invaluable gift, and through their wisdom and love, they help us find our way, transforming the journey into a beautiful experience.

Though not tied by blood, the love godmothers have for their godchildren knows no limits. They willingly embrace the role bestowed upon them by their parents, accepting the responsibility of nurturing and protecting them. Being an incredible godmother carries great significance and demands a deep sense of accountability. It is about safeguarding your friends' precious children and guiding them to develop strong moral values and a keen sense of right and wrong. So, join us as we are about to reveal our wonderful quotes about our grandmother with you.

101 God Mother Quotes to Share the Love

Fairy Godmother Quotes

1. “Only a godmother can give hugs like a mother, can keep secrets like a sister, and share love like a friend.” — Anonymous

2. “A godmother is a little bit friend and a little bit parent. No matter what comes your way, they are always there for you.” — Anonymous

3. “A godmother is bound to you by love. It’s a devotion that never falters.” — Anonymous

4. “A godmother is a special gift. One that provides strength.” — Anonymous

5. “Godmothers are the protectors of souls.” — Anonymous

6. “I think, at a child’s birth if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift should be curiosity.” — Eleanor Roosevelt.

7. “Sometimes, it seemed, the business of a Godmother was not so much using magic as knowing when not to use it.” — Mercedes Lackey,

8. “Godmother—a guardian angel on earth, a woman who offers love, support, and encouragement.” — Anonymous

9. “Godmothers fill your heart with love and light.” — Anonymous

10. “I am lucky as I can be, the world’s best godmother belongs to me!” — Anonymous

11. “I am grateful to God to bless me with a godmother like you.” — Anonymous

12. “Godmothers can transform their goddaughters.” — Anonymous

13. “Being an elder sister is no less than being a Godmother.” — Anonymous

14. “Godmothers are practically perfect. They even have ‘God’ in their name.” — Anonymous

15. “A godmother is a gift sent from above. A guardian angel chose with love!” — Anonymous

Advertisement

16. “Godmothers are little angels and a lot of spice” — Anonymous

17. “The bodiless dead are much harder to grab. But they also can’t hurt you, usually. ‘Never say never.” — T. Kingfisher,

18. “Her godmother simply touched her with her wand, and, at the same moment, her clothes were turned into cloth of gold and silver, all decked with jewels.” — Charles Perrault.

19. “A godmother is a special gift. She provides warmth and the comfort of friendship.” — Anonymous

Proud Godmother Quotes

20. “Real godmothers are so much better than the fabricated, storybook kind in so many ways. I’m glad you’re mine.” — Anonymous

21. “A godmother is a precious gift from heaven. Her love is a guiding light in even the darkest times.” — Anonymous

22. "Fairy godmothers sprinkle kindness and magic wherever they go." — Anonymous

23. “The bond between a godmother and a godchild is a precious force created by God.” — Anonymous

24. “Godmother is a special gift to a child one who provides the strength of family and the comfort of friendships as time goes by.” — Anonymous

25. “A bond with a godmother is special, that’s true. Their love shines through in all they do.” — Anonymous

26. "Godmothers are guardian angels in disguise, watching over us and keeping us safe." — Anonymous

27. "A godmother's love knows no bounds, it is endless and unconditional." — Anonymous

28. “A godmother’s gift is strength and devotion. She is family and friend tied together with a beautiful bow.” — Anonymous

29. “You are one really fabulous godmother!” — Anonymous

30. “Godmothers hold your hand and your heart on life’s journey” — Anonymous

31. "Godmothers are the ones who believe in us, even when we don't believe in ourselves." — Anonymous

32. “I grew up with a tribe of amazing women, but certainly, my mother and my godmother really modeled women as actors.” — Laura Dern

33. “A godmother always has love to give and time to spare. A godmother is always there.” — Anonymous

34. “Godmothers are a blessing from heaven sent to love an angel on earth.” — Anonymous

Advertisement

35. “You are a blessed woman and I am a blessed godchild because of who you are and what you do.” — Anonymous

36. "Godmothers are like a second mother, providing guidance, support, and endless love." — Anonymous

37. “I wished for my fairy godmother, the good witch of the north” — Jocelynn Drake.

38. “My fairy godmother is my heart sustaining me.” — Nikita Gill.

39. "A fairy godmother is a friend who believes in your dreams and helps make them come true." — Anonymous

Thank You Godmother Quotes

40. "A godmother's love is like a guiding light, illuminating our path with warmth and care." — Anonymous

41. “Maybe she was being so hoity-toity because she didn’t have her fairy godmother.” — Charlaine Harris.

42. “Godmothers are magical beings sent from above to guide and love.” — Anonymous

43. “Why do you always rescue me? – Every Cinderella needs a fairy godmother.” – Holly Smale."Godmothers are the gentle voices that guide us through life's challenges and celebrate our successes." — Anonymous

44. "Godmothers hold a special place in our hearts, forever cherished and deeply loved." — Anonymous

45. "Godmothers are the fairy godmothers who make our dreams come true with their unconditional love." — Anonymous

46. “May the blessing of God fill your day and your life! That’s been and will always be my prayer for you, godmother.” — Anonymous

47. "Fairy godmothers remind us that there is beauty and goodness in the world, even in the darkest of times." — Anonymous

48. “The key to happiness—as any good fairy godmother will tell you—is not to avoid problems, but to overcome them.” — Janette Rallison

49. "Godmothers are the storytellers who weave magic into our lives with their words and wisdom." — Anonymous

50. “My godchild, you fill my soul with love and joy. Watching you grow is a magical experience.” — Anonymous

51. “Every one of us has chosen a godmother or godfather.” — Mudhan Shabir

52. "Fairy godmothers are the guardians of hope and the catalysts of transformation." — Anonymous

Being a Godmother Quotes

53. “For anyone who has had a Christian upbringing, or has a friend who is Christian, you understand why being asked to be a confirmation sponsor or a godparent is a big deal. Such roles mean someone thinks of you as a role model, that you are a person they can rely on for guidance and support throughout their lives.” — Lauren Stanton

Advertisement

54. “My deceased grandmother on my mom’s side was a real fairy godmother, who lived to be 102 and who I always feel is looking after me.” — Victoria Clark.

55. “A godmother is a gift sent from heaven above, bringing kisses and hugs and never-ending love.” — Anonymous

56. “A godchild is a precious gift that blooms in your heart with love and happiness. They fill your soul with joy.” — Anonymous

57. “If I were a fairy godmother, I would give you your heart’s desire in an instant. And I would wipe away your tears and tell you not to cry.” — (Rachel) Sylvain Reynard.

58. “Godmother – a gift sent from above, a guardian angel that was chosen with love.” — Anonymous

59. “Love is holding your godchild in your arms.” — Anonymous

60. “Being a godmother is a precious gift I didn’t expect, but I love it more than words can say.” — Anonymous

61. “A godmother will be there to steady you through life’s storms with a reassuring smile” — Anonymous

62. “Got to make haste while it’s still light of day. My godmother used to say, ‘I don’t want to rust out, I just want to work out. If you stand still long enough, people will throw dirt on you.” — Ben Vereen

63. "A godmother's love is a gift that lasts a lifetime, filling your heart with warmth and joy." — Anonymous

64. "I found that the godmother’s position is to take care of the morals of the child.” — Susan Glaspell

65. “The best thing about my fairy godmother is that the creepy just keeps on coming.” — Jim Butcher.

66. “Well, not everyone has a mother, and not everyone has a father, But I’m lucky to have both. And yet have a company of a motherly figure. Whom I can refer to as a fairy godmother.” — Vidhi Agarwal

67. “It’s a privilege to guide and love such a precious soul. Being your godmother is a true gift.” — Anonymous

68. “Life has ups and downs; but through it all, I get to watch this beautiful child grow and help them change the world.” — Anonymous

69. "Godmothers are the guardians of our dreams, always believing in our potential." — Anonymous

Advertisement

70. “Godmother—our subsequent guardians, companions, and partners. Thanks to you for all that you’ve accomplished for me.” — Anonymous

71. "Godmothers are the bridges that connect us to our dreams and aspirations." — Anonymous

Quotes to Godparents

72. “Not only am I proud to be a godparent but I am so proud of my godson or goddaughter and all they’ve achieved.” — Anonymous

73. “There are no magic or elves / Or timely godmothers to guide us. We are lost, must / Wizard a track through our screaming weed.” — Gwendolyn Brooks.

74. "A godmother is a gift sent from heaven to guide and protect you throughout your journey." — Anonymous

75. "Godmothers sprinkle love and magic into our lives." — Anonymous

76. “When I hold her I often CAN’T let her go. She's perfect, each perfection her own, remember how we fought for her, for her to have a life… “ — Carolyn Vuletic.

77. "Godmothers are like stars, always shining their love and light upon us." — Anonymous

78. "Godmothers are there to lend a helping hand and a listening ear whenever you need them." — Anonymous

79. "Having a godmother is like having a guardian angel by your side." — Anonymous

80. "Godmothers have a special way of making everything better." — Anonymous

81. "Godmothers are the keepers of our secrets and the guardians of our dreams." — Anonymous

82. "A godmother's love is unconditional and everlasting." — Anonymous

83. "Godmothers are the silent heroes who cheer us on from the sidelines." — Anonymous

84. "Godmothers are the protectors of our innocence and the champions of our growth." — Anonymous

85. "Having a godmother is like having a second mother who loves you unconditionally." — Anonymous

86. "Godmothers teach us to believe in ourselves and have faith in our abilities." — Anonymous

87. "Godmothers are the embodiment of grace, wisdom, and kindness." — Anonymous

88. "A godmother's love is a beacon of hope in times of darkness." — Anonymous

89. "Godmothers are the guardians of our hearts, guiding us towards love and happiness." — Anonymous

Inspirational Proud Godmother Quotes

Advertisement

90. "Having a godmother is like having a lifelong friend who will never let you down." — Anonymous

91. "Godmothers are the whisperers of wisdom and the bearers of unconditional love." — Anonymous

92. "A godmother's love is a constant source of strength and inspiration." — Anonymous

93. "A godmother's love is a treasure that enriches our lives in countless ways." — Anonymous

94. "Godmothers are the storytellers who fill our lives with wonder and imagination." — Anonymous

95. "Godmothers are fairy godmothers in disguise, granting us wishes and making dreams come true." — Anonymous

Advertisement

96. "Godmothers are the pillars of strength and the embodiment of grace in our lives." — Anonymous

97. "Godmothers are the fairy godmothers who make ordinary moments extraordinary." — Anonymous

98. "A godmother's love is a precious bond that knows no bounds." — Anonymous

99. "A godmother's love is a gift that keeps on giving, even when we are apart." — Anonymous

100. "Godmothers are the angels who walk among us, spreading love and blessings." — Anonymous

101. "Having a godmother is like having a treasure chest of love and wisdom." — Anonymous

Conclusion

Hope you have liked our treasure trove of 101 God Mother Quotes. These quotes encapsulate the love, guidance, and support that proudest godmothers provide throughout their godchild's life. Indulge in the enchanting quotes that encapsulate the essence of a godmother's role, filling our hearts with joy and enriching our lives in countless ways as they remind us of the extraordinary impact a godmother has on our lives and the profound connection that brings us closer to a truly wonderful life.

ALSO READ: Godfather Quotes: Preserving Traditions And Passing on Legacies

100 Awesome Dad Quotes to Celebrate Fathers And Fatherhood