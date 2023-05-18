80 Heartwarming Grandmother Quotes to Treasure Her Forever

As we become older, we learn to value the knowledge and insight our grandmothers gave us. The wisdom and affection that our grandma imparts to us are perfectly encapsulated in the form of grandmother quotes. They jog up our memories of our grandparents and the unique relationship we have with them. We can manage the difficulties in our own lives thanks to their viewpoints and life experiences. Even when the world looks frightening, they always know how to cheer us up.

These words serve as an incredibly potent reminder of the influence that grandmas have on us, whether we are remembering the tales our grams used to tell us, or just showing our thanks for their presence in our lives. So, take a break to consider the unique bond you have with your grandma and express your gratitude to her. These grandma sayings are a wonderful place to begin.

80 Beautiful Grandmother Quotes to Cherish Their Love

Nothing like a grandma’s love! The quotes about grandmas are an effective way to convey the essence of the beautiful bond we have with our grandma. These grandmother quotes help us to remember the tales, wisdom, and love that she has bestowed on us, and inspire us to carry on their heritage.

Heartwarming Quotes About Grandmother

1. “Whether she is a homemaker or career woman, all a grandmother wants is her family’s love and respect as a productive individual who has much to contribute.”– Janet Lanese

2. “Nobody can replace the love of a grandma. She has this magical ability to make everything feel better.” – Anonymous

3. “If grandmas hadn’t existed, kids would have inevitably invented them.” – Arthur Kornhaber

4. “A grandmother thinks of her grandchildren day and night, even when they are not with her. She will always love them more than anyone would understand.”– Karen Gibbs

5. “Grandma’s don’t just say “that’s nice”- they reel back and roll their eyes and throw up their hands and smile. You get your money’s worth out of grandmas.”– Anonymous

6. “Uncles and aunts, and cousins, are all very well, and fathers and mothers are not to be despised; but a grandmother, at holiday time, is worth them all.”– Fanny Fern

7. “I want to be the grandmother who plays inside and outside, experiencing joy with each grandchild, according to his or her personality and interests.”– Sharon Carpenter

8. “Grandmothers are the people who take delight in hearing babies breathing into the telephone.”– Anonymous

9. “A grandmother is a remarkable woman. She’s a wonderful combination of warmth and kindness, laughter and love.”– Anonymous

10. “A mother becomes a true grandmother the day she stops noticing the terrible things her children do because she is so enchanted with the wonderful things her grandchildren do.”– Lois Wyse

11. “Grandmotherhood initiated me into a world of play, where all things became fresh, alive, and honest again through my grandchildren’s eyes. Mostly, it retaught me love.”– Sue Monk Kidd

Beautiful Grandmother Quotes from Granddaughter

12. “Grandma always made you feel she had been waiting to see just you all day and now the day was complete.”– Marcy DeMaree

13. “We should all have one person who knows how to bless us despite the evidence. Grandmother was that person to me.”– Phyllis Grissim-Theroux

14. “Grandmother-grandchild relationships are simple… Grandmas are short on criticism and long on love.” – Janet Lanese

15. “To all of the grandmothers who make the world more gentle, more tolerant and more safe for our children. Never doubt your importance.”– Mary-Lou Rosengren

16. “If God had intended us to follow recipes, He wouldn’t have given us grandmothers.”– Linda Henley

17. “Our grandmother didn’t like the word retirement, she said life is for living not for retiring.”– Catherine Pulsifer

18. “There are grandmothers out there who would move heaven and earth for their grandchildren.”– Janice Elliott-Howard

19. “Truth be told, being a grandma is as close as we ever get to perfection. The ultimate warm sticky bun with plump raisins and nuts.”– Bryna Nelson Paston

20. “If you are lucky enough to have your grandmother with you, sit and talk with her sometime. Ask her big questions, like what’s the secret to a happy marriage, and little ones, like when was the first time she put on lipstick.”– Erin Bried

21. “My grandmother always used to say, ‘If you know your past and you know where you have to go, why do you rehearse?’ I always remember this and it’s true. You have to start each day again—you can’t repeat what you did.”– Marian Seldes

22. “She seems to have had the ability to stand firmly on the rock of her past while living completely and unregretfully in the present.”– Madeline L’Engle

23. “Most grandmas have a touch of the scallywag.”– Helen Thomson

24. “Soon I will be an old, white-haired lady into whose lap someone places a baby, saying, “Smile, Grandma!” I, who myself so recently was photographed on my grandmother’s lap.”– Liv Ullmann

25. “Every house needs a grandmother in it.” – Louisa May Alcott

26. “… to this day, I still continue the learning process to build upon the foundational lessons from my grandmother. I combine her teachings with the wisdom I glean from various sources…” – Martha Mutomba

27. “Grandmothers are voices of the past and role models of the present. Grandmothers open the doors to the future." - Helen Ketchum

28. “Do you know…what I think is a great pity? It is this: that we have all become such skeptics that we hardly believe what our pious grandmothers told us.”– Isak Dinesen

29. “Most of us base our certainties about grandmotherhood on what our own grans were like or our own mums. So, if we don’t instantly feel we match up, it’s probably because we have a certain blueprint in our minds.” – Flic Everett

Heartfelt Grandmother Quotes from Grandson

30. “You do not really understand something unless you can explain it to your grandmother.” – Albert Einstein

31. “Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug.” – Dan Pearce

32. “Don’t eat anything your grandmother wouldn’t recognize as food.” – Michael Pollan

33. “I think I’m a fan of people who were brave, my aunt, my grandmother, those are my heroes.” – George Eads

34. “I know what it is like to be brought up with unconditional love. In my life that came from my grandmother.”– Andre Leon Talley

35. “My mother and grandmother raised me. Queens raised me.”– Lamar Odom

36. “This is a place where grandmothers hold babies on their laps under the stars and whisper in their ears that the lights in the sky are holes in the floor of heaven.”– Rick Bragg

37. “Having a grandmother is like having an army. This is a grand-child’s ultimate privilege: knowing that someone is on your side, always, whatever the details.” – Fredrik Backman

38. “If you would civilize a man, begin with his grandmother.”– Victor Hugo

39. “A grandmother is both a sword and a shield.” – Fredrik Backman

40. “It’s possible to love your grandmother for years and years without really knowing anything about her.” – Fredrik Backman

Saying About Grandparents

41. “Grandparents, like heroes, are as necessary to a child’s growth as vitamins.”– Joyce Allston

42. “Every parent knows that children look at their grandparents as sources of wisdom and security.” – David Jeremiah

43. “When grandparents enter the door, discipline flies out the window.” – Ogden Nash

44. “A grandparent is old on the outside but young on the inside. If your baby is ‘beautiful and perfect, never cries or fusses, sleeps on schedule and burps on demand, an angel all the time,’ you’re the grandma.” – Teresa Bloomingdale

45. “What children need most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life. And, most importantly, cookies.”– Rudy Giuliani

46. “Young people need something stable to hang on to — a culture connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for their own future. Most of all, they need what grandparents can give them.”– Jay Kesler

47. “If you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents, visit them, cherish them and celebrate them while you can.” – Regina Brett

48. “Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” – Alex Haley

Inspirational Grandmother Quotes to Make Her Feel Like The Hero She Is

49. “Becoming a grandmother is wonderful. One moment you’re just a mother. The next you are all-wise and prehistoric.”– Pam Brown

50. “What a wonderful contribution our grandmothers and grandfathers can make if they will share some of the rich experiences and their testimonies with their children and grandchildren.”– Vaughn J. Featherstone

51. “A grandmother is a little bit parent, a little bit teacher, and a little bit best friend.” – Rachel Appleton

52. “Being an everyday grandmother has kept me young at heart, I know all the newest fads and fancies. I am way hipper than most of my friends.”– Trudy Jo Hahn Snader

53. “A grandmother once said that children are the investments and grandchildren the dividends.”– Selma Berg

54. “Being a grandmother provides you with an opportunity to help your grandchild gain a sense of who he or she really is." – Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn

55. “Everyone needs to have access both to grandparents and grandchildren in order to be a full human being.”– Margaret Mead

56. “The advice from someone at the very end of their life is much different from someone in the middle.”– David Romanelli



Short Grandma Quotes That Are As Cute As Our Grandmas

57. “A grandmother pretends she doesn’t know who you are on Halloween.”– Erma Bombeck

58. “A garden of love grows in a Grandmother’s heart.”– Anonymous

59. “Grandmothers always have time to talk and make you feel special.”– Catherine Pulsifer

60. “Being a grandmother is the best – it can’t be overrated.”– Marty Norman

61. “Just about the time a woman thinks her work is done, she becomes a grandmother.” – Edward H. Dreschnack

62. “If nothing is going well, call your grandmother.”– Italian proverb

63. “When a child is born, so are grandmothers.”– Judith Levy

64. “Grandmother – a wonderful mother with lots of practice.” Anonymous

65. “I thought grandmothers had to like you. It’s a law or something.”– Mary E. Pearson

66. “Grandma’s heart is a patchwork of love.” – Anonymous

“I Love My Grandma” Quotes

67. “A grandmother is a safe haven.”– Suzette Haden Elgin

68. “A grandma is someone who plays a special part in all the treasured memories we hold within our heart.” – Anonymous

69. “I loved their home. Everything smelled older, worn but safe; the food aroma had baked itself into the furniture.”– Susan Strasberg

70. “Grandmas hold our tiny hands for just a little while…but our hearts forever.”– Anonymous

71. “Grandma and Grandpa, tell me a story and snuggle me with your love. When I’m in your arms, the world seems small and we’re blessed by the heavens above.” – Laura Spiess

72. “Sometimes our grandmas and grandpas are like grand-angels.” – Lexie Saige

73. “My grandmother is my angel on earth.”– Catherine Pulsifer

74. “I feel like my grandparents and parents gave me a tremendous amount. And if I can pass some of that on, then I’ll be very happy.” – Caroline Kennedy

75.“A grandma is warm hugs and sweet memories. She remembers all of your accomplishments and forgets all of your mistakes.”– Barbara Cage

Sweet Things to Say to Your Grandma

76. “My grandmother was an unparalleled storyteller who gave me a preview of how life might turn out, and also fortified my empathy.”– Chris Ware

77. “When it seems the world can’t understand, your grandmother’s there to hold your hand.” – Allen Logan

78. “You are the sun, Grandma, you are the sun in my life.”– Kitty Tsui

79. “When she smiles, the lines in her face become epic narratives that trace the stories of generations that no book can replace.”– Curtis Tyrone Jones

80. "Grandmothers are a gift not to be taken lightly. So many lose them, before they are old enough to know their magic." - Nikita Gill

Conclusion

Grandmother quotes are a powerful way to capture the essence of the attachment we share with our grandmothers. Grandmas make our childhood magical. Their love is beyond measure, and we can never repay them for all they do. These quotes remind us of the childhood stories, wisdom, and love that our grandmothers have imparted to us, and inspire us to carry on their legacy. Whether we are celebrating a special occasion with our grandma or simply expressing our gratitude for their presence in our lives, these sayings will make your Grandma feel just as cherished as she makes you feel. So let us honor them and never forget the powerful impact they have on our lives.

