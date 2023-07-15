31 Signs Your Friend Doesn't Value You: Recognize the Red Flags

Friendship, a beautiful connection that brings warmth, laughter, and a profound sense of belonging to our lives, is truly a priceless gift that deserves our utmost appreciation. True friends stand by us through thick and thin, offering support, understanding, and unwavering loyalty.

However, there are connections where you may feel undervalued. In order to understand where you stand in a relationship, it is important to observe and acknowledge the signs your friend doesn't value you as much as you truly deserve. This realization can be deeply painful and leave you questioning your worth. Understanding these warning signs will help you handle any