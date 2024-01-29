70+ Single Mom Quotes That Celebrate the Power of Love And Strength

Parenthood is a journey filled with ups and downs, and being a single mother isn’t easy. Single motherhood comes with its challenges, and a single mom has to go through a lot of hurdles to raise her child. Single mothers are the epitome of strength and resilience — they are the ones who embark on the parenthood journey alone without thinking about anything else but the happiness of their child. But of course, there are days when you feel overwhelmed, and that’s when these single mom quotes can help you rejuvenate and brighten up your day.

These quotes celebrate the power of unmatchable strength that a mother possesses and reflect on their role that isn’t easy to carry. If you’re a single mom, you can feel encouraged by these proud single mother quotes and give a pat on your back. Or you can share with other single moms and let these inspiring quotes be a source of inspiration for them. Scroll away to see our recommendations of the best single mother quotes that honor their beauty and hearts of gold.

Positive Single Mom Quotes to Uplift the Spirits

1. “Just because I am a single mother doesn’t mean I cannot be a success.” - Yvonne Kaloki

2. “The loves of my life are my children and my mother. I don't feel as if I need a man.” – Diane Keaton

3. “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think what you do matters very much.” - Jackie Kennedy

4. “Some days she has no idea how she’ll do it. But every single day. It still gets done.” – Unknown

5. “Being a working mother and a working single parent instills in you a sense of determination.” – Felicity Jones

6. “I'm proud to be a single mom. My heart is full of love for my children and the courage to raise them alone.” — Unknown

7. “The best gift a parent can give children is time... Single moms need to know it’s okay to have a little ‘me’ time. You’ll feel refreshed, and you’ll be a better mom!” — Denise Richards

8. “The women whom I love and admire for their strength and grace did not get that way because stuff worked out. They got that way because stuff went wrong, and they handled it. They handled it in a thousand different ways on a thousand different days, but they handled it. Those women are my superheroes.”- Elizabeth Gilbert

9. “Because your child is your first priority, you're more selective, so in order to let someone into that world, they have to be really special.” — Helena Christensen

10. “As a single mum you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had.” – Emma-Louise Smith

11. “When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren

12. “I value so many people who have to work full time, definitely single mothers. Their work is the hardest work. I applaud it so much.” – Molly Sims

13. “Being a single mom is full of twos. Two times the stress and work, but also two times the love.” — Unknown

14. “I pride myself on finding balance. I love making music, and I love raising my boys. I find time to make both a priority.” — Sheryl Crow

15. “I don’t think you necessarily have to be part of a traditional nuclear family to be a good mother.” – Mary Louise Parker

16. “To say I'm proud of being a single mom is an understatement. It's my superpower.” — Unknown

17. “I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” — Oprah

18. “I want to show the example that you can be a single mother and work and handle a lot of other things at the same time.” – Christina Milian

19. “You always have to carry on. And you can, because you have to.” — Kate Winslet

20. “As a single mom, I’m juggling a lot and working long hours. Yes, it costs them a little, but what my children get in return is a mother who is energized and content.” – Edie Falco

21. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

22. "There will be so many times you feel like you failed. But in the eyes, ears, and mind of your child, you are a SUPER MOM.” – Stephanie Precour

23. “Think of being a single mom as a badge of honor. You are single-handedly raising some fantastic children.” — Unknown

24. “Being raised by a single mother, I learned to appreciate and value independent women.” – Kenny Conley

25. “Single moms: You are a doctor, a teacher, a nurse, a maid, a cook, a referee, a heroine, a provider, a defender, a protector, a true superwoman. Wear your cape proudly.” — Mandy Hale

26. “I decided instead of being embarrassed of my failed marriage and ashamed of being a single mother, I was going to OWN it. Being the best mother you can be and giving your kids the BEST life possible has nothing to do with your relationship status, and you don’t have to be happily married to have a ‘picture-perfect family.’” — Amanda Stanton

27. “I think birth and motherhood are not things that you're trained to do. You might have a good example in your own mum, but nobody teaches you how to be a really great mum.”- Julie Andrews

28. “Motherhood was the great equalizer for me; I started to identify with everybody.”- Annie Lennox

29. “I'm a mother. Single or not, it takes strength.” — Unknown

30. “Motherhood is the only thing in my life that I've really known for sure is something I wanted to do.”- Cynthia Nixon

Powerful Independent Single Mom Quotes

31. “As a single mum, you’ll discover inner strengths and capabilities you never knew you had.” — Emma-Louise Smith

32. “Respect to all mums doing double duty because of men failing to do their part as dads.” – John Mark Green

33. “I know it's hard being a single parent, but I’d rather do it by myself than with someone who doesn’t want to.” — Tichina Arnold

34. “Being a single parent is not a life full of struggles, but a journey for the strong.” – Meg Lowrey

35. “Be proud that you found a way to balance being a mom and a dad.” — Unknown

36. “For me, motherhood is learning about the strengths I didn’t know I had and dealing with the fears I didn’t know existed.” — Halle Berry

37. “When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren

38. “I would say to any single parent currently feeling the weight of stereotype or stigmatization that I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life.” – J.K. Rowling

39. “I have time for everything I had time for before. I just have an added amazing thing in my life.” — January Jones

40. “I think it’s really important for every mother to find their own way.” — Solange Knowles

41. “Gone are the days when you would sit and wait for your knight in shining armor. Be brave, be independent, and believe that you can do it, and you can do a better job.”- Unknown

42. “I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person.” — Jill Scott

43. “She has to have four arms, four legs, four eyes, two hearts, and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mom.” — Mandy Hale

44. “Being a single mom is difficult, but you find the strength to take the next step when things get really tough.” — Unknown

45. “Mothers — especially single mothers — are heroic in their efforts to raise our nation’s children, but men must also take responsibility for their children and recognize the impact they have on their families’ well-being.” — Evan Bayh

46. “I am a single mom and I’m the breadwinner and I have to work and I have to do these things and that’s just the way it is. I don’t think my son even knows any different.” – Charisma Carpenter

47. “Being a single parent is twice the work, twice the stress, and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.” — Anonymous

48. “You are a strong, capable single mother. You are conquering the world one minute at a time.” — Unknown

49. “I think moms, single or not, put a lot of pressure on ourselves trying to balance it all. It’s never going to be perfectly balanced — the sooner you know this, the sooner you can relieve some of the pressure you put on yourself.” — Denise Richards

50. “A single mom tries when things are hard. She never gives up. She believes in her family, even when things are tough. She knows that above all things, a mother’s love is more than enough.” — Deniece Williams

51. “Motherhood changed me because it is so fundamental — what you're doing for another person. And you are able to do it even though it takes a lot.” — Meg Ryan

52. “Remember that a single mom is just like any other mom and that our number one priority is till our kids. Any parent does whatever it takes for their kids and a single mother is no different.” – Paula Miranda

53. “Mothers are the people who love us for no good reason. And those of us who are mothers know it's the most exquisite love of all.” — Maggie Gallagher

54. “At the end of the day, it’s the bond you share with your child that matters, and you know just how to do that.” — Unknown

55. “Whenever you feel discouraged, just remember, you are the center of the universe to the tiny humans you made from scratch. You’re kind of a big deal.” — Unknown

56. "A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Meymillod

57. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver

58. “The strength of my mother is something I didn’t pay attention to for so long. Here she was, this single mom, who was part of the Great Migration, who was part of a Jim Crow south, who said, ‘I’m getting my kids out of here. I’m creating opportunities for these young people by any means necessary.” — Jacqueline Woodson

59. "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers."- Rudyard Kipling

60. “It's about love, and that's what I constantly remind myself of because I kind of let society get inside my head. 'Oh, it shouldn't be like this. I did this, I did that. I failed.' And it's like, ‘No.’ They're happy, they're healthy, they're loved more than anything in the world, and they're going to be fine.” — Jennifer Lopez

61. "You don't take a class; you're thrown into motherhood and learn from experience. — Jennie Finch

62. “Motherhood matters. More than having the perfect house, the perfect body, the perfect planning schedule, the perfect kids, the perfect anything. You are a game-changer. A life changer. You are their mother.” — Unknown

Single Mom Quotes for Instagram/Facebook

63. “Even on the days you feel like you are falling, look around. Your child’s smile will bring you right back up.” — Anonymous

64. “Having kids—the responsibility of rearing good, kind, ethical, responsible human beings—is the biggest job anyone can embark on.” – Maria Shriver

65. “Motherhood changes everything.” — Adriana Trigiani

66. “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.” — James Joyce

67. “There's no doubt that motherhood is the best thing in my life. It's all that really matters.” — Courtney Cox

68. “Each child is biologically required to have a mother. Fatherhood is a well-regarded theory, but motherhood is a fact.” — PJ O’Rourke

69. “Motherhood is the ultimate call to sacrifice.” — Wangechi Mutu

70. “Being a single mom has caused some tears, but also some of the biggest smiles.” — Unknown

71. "I know how to do anything, I'm a mom." — Rosanne Barr

72. “Just living that single mom life. I wouldn't change a thing.” — Unknown

73. “It takes one rad mama to be a father too.” — Unknown

74. “When my day is getting me down, I just look at my child.” — Unknown

75. “You have to carry on as a mother, no matter what, and that’s what I’ve always done.” — Madonna

Conclusion

Parenthood is never easy — from tending to boo-boos to helping your child make the right decisions in life, it’s a 24*7 job that never ends. It’s kind of obvious that single moms have to handle a lot of things to raise their children — this is where these single mom quotes come into play. You can share these with single mothers out there and make them feel motivated. Or if you are a single mom yourself, you can take a moment to praise yourself and get all set up to conquer the world!

