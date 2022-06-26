DID Li'l Masters Season 5 Winner Nobojit Narzary: Never thought I could win such a show; EXCLUSIVE

The grand finale of DID Li'l Masters Season 5 was held on Sunday, June 26. The cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo - Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli added more spark to the finale episode. Bharti Singh co-hosted the episode with Jay Bhanushali and it was a laughter riot with this combination on stage. Judges Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy put their best feet forward and sizzled in black on stage. After three months, this season's winner was found in Assam's nine-year-old boy, Nobojit Narzary. He is known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles, and wishes to fulfill his father's dream of joining the Indian Army someday.

Expressing his feeling about winning the show, Nobojit, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shared, "I am feeling very happy. I never thought I could win because this is the first time I participated in such a big reality show. Never thought this would be possible. As soon as I heard my name announced as the winner, I thanked Vaibhav (Ghuge) sir and my dance teacher, Deepika ma'am."

Nobojit talks about staying with his father now

Nobojit Namzamy was trained by choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge during his stint on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5. The little lad revealed, "I touched their (Vaibhav and Deepika) feet to express my gratitude to them." Nobojit's father didn't approve of his dance career, and therefore, he lived with his dance teacher. However, now that he has won the show, has he even won his father's heart? To which, he happily shared, "Now that I have won, my daddy is very happy and we will stay together."

Speaking about what were the parting words of the judges, Nobojit said, "All the judges congratulated me and advised me to keep working hard and achieve my goals. Going further, I will try participating in other reality shows and move ahead in life."

The winner will miss his late-night rehearsals and skipper Vaibhav

After three months of following a particular routine with a set of people, one tends to develop an equation with them, and so has Nobojit. He has made many friends here and is going to miss them all a lot. However, here's who Nobojit will miss the most - his skipper, Vaibhav. "I will miss Vaibhav sir the most and the rehearsals we had at night," said this season's winner.

On achieving this fandom at such a young age, Nobojit Namazamy exclaimed, "I never thought that so many people would love me!"

ALSO READ: DID L’il Masters 5 Grand Finale Winner: Assam's Nobojit wins, Appun becomes runner-up of dance reality show