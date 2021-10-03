EXCLUSIVE: BB 15 contestant Shamita Shetty on Raqesh Bapat: ‘It became a habit having him around for 6 weeks’

Shamita Shetty found the love of her life in Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT. The actress is now gearing up to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house for 12 weeks. She informs that she is usually a very private person and was herself surprised to find herself dating Raqesh in the Bigg Boss OTT house. “I rarely talk about who I am dating. So, for me to actually be so open on a platform, which the world is watching, is not something I anticipated or planned before,” she smiles.

The actress further adds, “Things just sort of happened organically with us and we went with the flow. The connection that was meant to be restricted for the game, continued and carried forward in our personal lives too. I am happy it happened. He is a lovely man.” While the two bonded well in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh would not be joining Shamita in Bigg Boss 15. Will she miss him? “Of course, I will. We would have loved to know each other outside the house. But then, this is work and I don’t want to say stuff like I am going to miss him. Let’s see what happens there,” she smiles and is quick to add, “It definitely became a habit to have him around for 6 weeks.”

While OTT was hosted by , the TV show is hosted by the real Bigg Boss, . “Salman is Salman, Karan is Karan. Hopefully, I won’t do something so wrong to receive firing from Salman. He can be really tough on you, when you are on the wrong path,” he exults. Does Shamita expect a soft corner from Salman, given that he is close buddies with her sister, Shilpa?

Shamita concludes, “Even I know Salman, but absolutely not. I don’t expect that from him and he is not even that sort of a person. Work is work. At the end of day, if I am going wrong, he will correct me. Even if I have done something wrong in my personal life, he will tell me. That’s him as a person.” Watch the full video below

