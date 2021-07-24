EXCLUSIVE: Esha Kansara reveals her prep for Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana: It was a difficult choice to play Amrita

Esha Kansara has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, her upcoming show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. For the uninitiated, Esha will be seen playing the lead role of Amrita in the show opposite Hasan Zaidi. While Esha is quite excited about the show, she called Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana one of its kind in family drama and a show about interpersonal relationships within the family.

Talking about the show, Esha told Pinkvilla, “As you can see in the promo, it is a story of a family wherein their elder bahu Amrita has lost her husband and is also pregnant. “The family is going to face a lot of crisis but at the same time itni mushkilein hone ke bawajood, they are going to overcome everything that comes their way with a smile on their face, with a different perspective towards life. So Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is all about looking out for zindagi in a different way.

Talking about her role of Amrita, Esha stated that she knew that it is going to be a special show when she had got the audition script. “Is story me jab mujhe Amrita ka character dia gya tha, audition ki script se hi mujhe pta chal gya tha ki agar audition script itni amazing hai to aage ki script and storyline kitni achi hogi. And I was narrated the story so well, that there was no reason to say no. Amrita is all about positivity,” she added emphasising that while she does have similarities with her role of Amrita, there have been differences between them.

During the conversation, Esha also got candid about her preparation for the role of Amrita. She said, “I had to work on my body language since I am already 6-7 months pregnant in the show. There had to be an artificial tummy. For the first few days, it was very uncomfortable because you have to get into the character and you have to do whatever it takes and I am ready to do that. I am wearing a body suit for a pregnant woman and I had to work on my behavioural patterns because a pregnant woman does not react as simple as normally as a normal woman. For becoming Amrita, I had to ask a few people who had babies recently or who are pregnant be it in my family or friends. Besides, Swati Shah, who plays my mother in law in the show, also helped me a lot with my pregnant manners”.

Esha also emphasised that while Amrita has different layers to her, it was a challenge for her to play the role. “Amrita is completely different from Eesha and to have those layers you need to have some sort of experience in life. You can’t look at life in just one direction when you have to play a complex role like Amrita. I put out some emotions from my personal life and put it in Amrita. I tried to get into Amrita’s shoes. As an actor, it was a difficult choice to play Amrita, but I am getting into it and I am loving it and I am taking a bit of Amrita’s part into Eesha’s life. I am changing myself along with Amrita,” the actress explained.

Interestingly, Esha will be seen sharing the screen space with Hasan Zaidi and the two share a great bond. Recalling their first meet on the sets of Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, the actress said that they hit it off very well. “I think it is just about the bonding and the vibe that was perfect. We are already very good friends and share a great rapport and I just look forward to working with him,” she asserted as she hopes that Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana will touch millions of hearts.

