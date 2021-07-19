EXCLUSIVE: Jai Singh on Ishq Par Zor Nahi going off air: All good things come to an end for a new beginning

The show Ishq Par Zor Nahi is going off air. The cast and crew members have been informed. Jai Singh shares his thoughts on the same.

There were reports recently that many television shows are going off air including the Ishq Pe Zor Nahi. The show started in March 2021. The production house has already informed cast and crew members. Everyone is very said. The show features Param Singh and Akshita Mudgal in the lead role. It is reported that the last episode will be telecast in August. Actor Jai Singh, who essays the role of a billionaire on the show, shared his thoughts.

He said, “It’s never a good feeling when a show gets over in spite of having such a good story. But as we know all good things come to an end for a new beginning.” The actor has received a positive response for this performance. He made his debut in the Hindi TV show with Ekta Kapoor-backed Pavitra Bhagya. “I remember I was told I wouldn’t get work in Mumbai, but here I am thanking my stars every day. I am happy where I am today,” he added.

Talking about his role in the show, Jai says, “Initially, my character was of a loving and caring man but after Ahaan (played by Param Singh) mistreated my onscreen daughter Rhea repeatedly, my character turned negative. I have loved portraying both facets of the character.”

Speaking about his role, he further mentions, “I am looking for roles which allow me to explore myself. I have never done a historical character would like to do one. Because of the pandemic historical shows are not being made as that needs a large number of cast and crew”. The actor also believes he was destined to do the popular daily soap Pavitra Bhagya.

Credits :Pinkvilla

