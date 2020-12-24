EXCLUSIVE: Manit Joura gets candid about Prem Bandhan and his role: It has beautiful charm, innocence in story

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manit Joura opens up about playing the lead role in the show Prem Bandhan, his preparation and more.

Manit Joura has been winning a lot of hearts lately. While the audience has been in awe of his performance as Rishabh Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, the actor is also nailing his stint in Dangal TV’s recently launched show Prem Bandhan. For the uninitiated, Manit is seen playing the role of Harsh Shastri in the family drama opposite Janki Srivastav and the handsome hunk is quite excited to be a part of the show. In fact, he has also been working hard for his role in Prem Bandhan.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manit opened up about the show and stated that it is a mature love story. This isn’t all. He also spoke about how his character in Prem Bandhan is different from how he is in the real life. Besides, the 38-year-old actor also opened up about celebrating New Year on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bandhan, future plans and his Santa in real life.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

How different is your role in Prem Bandhan from your other roles?

This role of Harsh Shastri in Prem Bandhan is radically different from all the other shows that I have done so far. That is because, to date, I have only played roles that had similar characteristics to mine. But Harsh Shastri is not like me. I don’t live like Harsh; I don’t have surroundings like harsh. In fact, I have just once or twice been to Patna so I don’t know how things are there. Here I need to play a character that doesn’t come easy to me, I need to work on it, so to play this character is tough. The thing is that, in the body of a 30-year-old man, the mind is of a 10-year-old young boy. So ideally you have to move like a 10-year-old young boy because you think and behave like him so you have to break your body. I stopped gyming because I want my body to be flexible to play this character. While showing emotions I can’t react as Manit as I have to react as Harsh. That’s the reason this character is different than other characters with due to respect to all of them but I enjoy playing this character.

Are there any similarities between Manit and Harsh?

Whenever the character is offered to an actor there are always similarities that they want, certain traits that they see in an actor that’s why that particular character is offered to them. So, I am sure makers must have seen something in me which is why the character is offered to me. I Intentionally don’t want to think about similarities because if I am too conscious about them then will just fade out so I don’t want to do that. The only brief given to me was to keep the innocence intact. Either it comes or doesn’t come. I don’t work on that innocence, it’s a by-product. I leave it up to the audience to decide that if they find the character innocent or not but yes there will always be similarities because at the end of the day Manit is playing the character.

What part of the show do you think is different from the other shows?

The storyline, the characters are different. It is a very mature love story. The story is moving in a very different manner and we hardly get to see such a type of story, you know like old school stories which we appreciate. I think Prem Bandhan has that beautiful charm and innocence in the story. And people are liking it they are giving a very positive response to the story.

Any particular role you will say no to?

You know I strongly think as an actor it’s our responsibility to think about the message we are sending out to society. People look up to us, they watch us and they get influenced by us. It’s my responsibility that I don’t play or don’t act any part where I have to be violent against women, children and animals. I have been brought up by very strong women. On set, I am surrounded by very strong women and have huge respect and immense love for them. Having said that I am an actor and I have to play every possible part and make it look believable.

How are you planning to spend your New Year’s Eve considering a hectic work schedule?

I always think that any kind of celebration starts with your people for that you don’t need to travel and go to clubs or go crazy about it. For me, celebration means spending time with loved ones and make them feel that they are important. I am not going to travel this year as we are in a very difficult phase and also curfew is there so I will respect all the guidelines stated by the state government but at the same time, I will celebrate with my Kundali Bhagya and Prem Bandhan team as they all are very close to me. I will make sure that I make some video calls to my family, friends to wish them. I will be mostly on my farmhouse to have a good sleep and indulge myself to have good food.

Any future plans you have decided to do?

Right now, I am focusing completely on Prem Bandhan. I am not a person who makes plans. First, I used to plan but things were not going according to my plan. Give life a fair chance, life has a way of surprises for us. So far everything is good. I am happy about the show which I got. I am open to new things but currently, my complete focus is on Prem Bandhan.

Who would you like to call the Santa in your life?

My Santa is my grandfather. My Santa has a French beard, white hair, tall handsome man. I remember when I was a kid my grandfather bought a cycle for me; my first motorcycle and my grandfather was one who visited my first house and did all the rituals. So, he made my wishes come true. Whenever I get confused about something, I call him because he is the most experienced person in my life. Very well read and has travelled a lot. He has a very artistic approach and is a great painter. He inspires me in every way. Even my teachers are Santa for me as they taught me a lot in my life. I am standing here because of them. My parents are Santa for me as well as they are always there for me.

