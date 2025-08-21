Did Apoorva Mukhija slam her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya over his alleged claims of cheating? Here’s why fans think so

Apoorva Mukhija has reportedly clapped back at her ex-boyfriend, Utsav Dahiya, after the latter accused the influencer of cheating on him. The social media star took to her Instagram to share a couple of cryptic posts, leaving the fans wondering if she took a dig at the viral song by Dahiya.

Earlier, Utsav released a track titled Cute Little Red Flags, wherein he detailed his relationship with Mukhija, as well as revealed to the audience that she had allegedly cheated on him. The song took the internet by storm, with the fans coming up with their own theories of what could have happened.

Apoorva Mukhija responds to Utsav Dahiya’s cheating allegations

On her Instagram story, Mukhija shared a couple of posts. The first slide had a poster in pink, and it read, "I just randomly got over it, and now I can't stop laughing." The other story read, "I only learn my lesson when I teach it to myself." Under the poster, The Traitors star wrote, “unfortunately.”

While the fans believe that the cryptic posts are directed towards Apoorva’s ex, she has not yet spoken about the allegations directly.

What is Utsav Dahiya’s song about?

On August 19, Utsav Dahiya released a song, which was titled Cute Little Red Flags. The name of the track has been taken from Apoorva’s tagline, which she uses at the beginning of all her videos to address her fans. In the lyrics of the song, Dahiya claimed that he was cheated on and bullied by Mukhija, which caused the duo’s breakup.

Further in the caption, the musician penned a long note, stating, “Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga.” He added, “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online. Having a big following doesn’t give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

Utsav and Apoorva announced their split in January 2025. Dahiya released the song to accuse the influencer of gaining sympathy from fabricated lies.

