9 times Bigg Boss contestants had heated arguments with host Salman Khan: Swami Om to Kashish Kapoor

Bigg Boss has had many contestants who have tested Salman Khan's patience, leading to some of the most explosive and memorable moments on the show. As a show host, the superstar doesn’t hesitate to call out housemates for their misbehavior, and in some cases, has even had them evicted from the show.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19’s premiere on August 24, 2025, let’s take a look at 9 contestants who infamously irked him on the show.

1. Swami Om (Bigg Boss 10)

Swami Om is remembered for his controversial stint in Bigg Boss 10. The late contestant irked Salman for his outrageous behavior on the show. The most shocking moment came during a task when he threw his urine on fellow housemates Rohan Mehra and Bani J. Salman demanded his immediate eviction for such an unhygienic act.

When Swami Om refused to leave, he was physically escorted out of the house by security.

2. Kashish Kapoor (Bigg Boss 18)

Kashish Kapoor, who participated in Bigg Boss 18, had several confrontations with the show host, Salman Khan, during the years. The most significant confrontation between Kashish and Salman revolved around her allegations against a fellow contestant, Avinash Mishra. Kashish had accused Avinash of being a "womanizer" claiming he tried to create an "angle" with her for the game.

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman questioned her, pointing out that she had also been seen flirting with Avinash. Kashish replied in a curt tone, saying, "Yes.” When she didn’t keep quiet after Salman asked her to, her reply of ‘fine’ immediately drew a sharp response from the show host. He told her not to talk to him in that manner.

3. Sapna Bhavnani (Bigg Boss 6)

Celebrity hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani was vocal about not being on the show for the prize money. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman Khan questioned her about this, asking if she was "on a picnic at a resort," the former Bigg Boss 6 contestant didn't back down. Reportedly, Sapna argued with the show host, Salman, stating that he had no right to insult contestants every week.

4. Pooja Mishra (Bigg Boss 5)

While Pooja Mishra is best remembered for the ‘What is this behavior?’ incident on Bigg Boss, she also irked the show host, Salman Khan. After being evicted from the house in the fifth season, Pooja made serious allegations against the show and the superstar during her interviews with the media. She claimed that Salman was being biased towards fellow contestant, Mahek Chahal.

Later, when she was called back during the grand finale, Salman publicly reprimanded the former Bigg Boss 5 contestant on the stage for making baseless allegations against him and Mahek. Salman shared that she had no right to tarnish their names and that her comments were disrespectful.

5. Kushal Tandon (Bigg Boss 7)

TV actor Kushal Tandon, who was a part of Bigg Boss Season 7, had a rocky journey when it came to his confrontation with show host Salman Khan. In an episode, Kushal got into a heated argument with fellow contestant, actress Tanishaa Mukerji. Tanishaa, who is Salman's close friend, pushed Kushal during a task; however, his aggressive reaction and verbal abuse led to Salman supporting her.

This led to a major war of words between Salman and Kushal. He made a sudden exit from the house and later re-entered, which further fueled the tension. In an interview, Kushal later claimed that Salman had apologized to him; however, it was not aired on television.

6. Imam Siddique (Bigg Boss 6)

Casting director Imam Siddique, who participated in Bigg Boss 6, frequently interrupted and argued with show host Salman Khan. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Imam made his trademark "Time Out" hand gesture while interrupting Salman. The show host, who had been giving him advice, was visibly annoyed and sternly warned the contestant to "stay in his limits."

Salman's anger intensified when Imam bragged about his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The superstar, who is quite close to SRK, retorted that the latter’s success was due to his hard work and the support of his fans.

7. Priyanka Jagga (Bigg Boss 10)

Priyanka Jagga, who was one of the contenders on Bigg Boss 10, was infamous for being disrespectful towards other housemates. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman reprimanded Priyanka for her rude and aggressive behavior; however, she continued to argue with him.

The show host lost his cool and directly asked her to leave the house, stating that he would not tolerate such behavior. Salman even threatened to quit as the host if she were ever to be brought back on the show.

8. Zubair Khan (Bigg Boss 11)

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan scolded Zubair Khan for his foul-mouthed and vulgar language. Salman was visibly furious and accused him of disrespecting women on the show. The show host also warned the contestant that he would "make him a dog" outside the house if he didn't mend his ways.

9. Karishma Tanna (Bigg Boss 8)

Former Bigg Boss 8 contestant, TV actress Karishma Tanna refused to forgive her fellow housemate Gautam Gulati after he verbally abused her during a task. Karishma was seen as being overly dramatic and unwilling to let go of the issue even after he apologized to the actress.

Salman called out Karishma’s stubbornness while speaking to her sternly in the confession room, highlighting how she was being unfair in the situation.

