Half CA Season 2 Trailer OUT: Ahsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi tackle exams, articleship and life’s toughest tests

TVF’s Half CA Season 2 has a release date! The makers dropped the trailer on August 21 and confirmed the series will stream for free from August 27 on Amazon MX Player. The trailer and release announcement give a clear look at the show’s focus: the struggle of balancing CA studies with a demanding articleship.

The new season continues to follow Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal. Archie, played by Ahsaas Channa, juggles her hectic studies alongside a three-year articleship. Niraj, played by Gyanendra Tripathi, prepares for a final attempt at the CA final exam. The trailer shows both the pressure of professional deadlines and the personal sacrifices that many CA aspirants recognise.

What the trailer reveals: Articleship, exams and real moments

The trailer gives a realistic peek into what students call the toughest phase of the CA journey. It shows late nights, exam prep, office deadlines, friendships and quiet moments of doubt. There are also lighter scenes where the characters step away from the grind to laugh and recharge. The series aims for authenticity in portraying the balance between work, study and personal life.

Here’s when and where to watch

Half CA Season 2 will be available to stream for free from August 27 on Amazon MX Player. It will be accessible via the MX Player app on mobile and connected TVs, through the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Google TV, Xiaomi TV, Fire TV and Airtel Xstream. The free OTT release makes the show widely available to young viewers and CA students across India.

As reported by FilmiBeat, Ahsaas Channa said season 1 “will always hold a special place” for her because viewers connected with Archie’s journey. She added, “In Season 2, we dive deeper into the exhaustion, the pressure, the self-doubt…but also that unwavering spark to keep pushing forward. I hope this season reminds them that they’re not fighting that battle alone.”

Gyanendra Tripathi said the new season captures the academic grind and emotional challenges. “We wanted to show friendships, loneliness, self-doubt and the courage to get back up each time you fall,” he stressed.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said Half CA reflects “the dreams, struggles and triumphs of everyday India.” Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever, highlighted that TVF aims to tell real stories rooted in experience.

