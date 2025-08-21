Week 32 TRP: Did Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi beat Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa? Check Top 5 shows

It's Thursday, and the weekly TRP report is out. Just like the shows offer twists, the recent TRP reports are nothing less than a shocker. The fluctuating ratings of the top 5 shows have raised eyebrows. This week, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa bagged the first spot. However, the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, lost its second position to the cult sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Top 5 shows of week 32

1- Anupamaa - 2.2

Anupamaa rules the TRP chart in week 32. The Rupali Ganguly starrer has hooked the audience with its interesting storyline. Anupama's return to the family, her rift with Raahi, Ansh and Prarthana's wedding and a lot more are happening in the show. Despite Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's grand return, Anupama manages to hold its first rank. This week, the show got a 2.2 rating.

2- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - 2.0

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again won hearts, and how! The longest-running sitcom beat the interesting daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this week. The show currently revolves around the storyline of a new family being introduced in Gokuldham society.

The makers have finally introduced a new permanent family in the society, which promises to add their own twist and drama. This story has held the attention of the viewers. This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ranked in the second spot and got a 2.0 rating.

3- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - 1.9

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, slipped to the third spot. Last week, the show was in the second spot, ruling the hearts of the audience with the shocking twists and turns. Although the audience wishes to see Armaan and Abhira's reunion, it seems that they will have to wait for it for some time. This week, the show ranked in the third spot and got a 1.9 rating.

4- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi - 1.8

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return was the talk of the town. Ever since the show was announced, the expectations for the show soared high as Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay and many others returned to the second season. When the show was released, it received a good response from the audience as it ranked first on the TRP chart. However, this week, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ranked in the fourth spot and received 1.8 ratings. Last week also the show got the same ratings.

5- Udne Ki Aasha - 1.7

Udne Ki Aasha has secured the 5th spot on the TRP chart this week. Starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, the storyline of the show has hooked the audience, but it seems that it is not impressing the viewers as it did earlier. In the initial months of 2025, Udne Ki Aasha ranked first, beating Anupamaa. However, this week, the daily soap managed to rank in the top 5 with a rating of 1.7.

