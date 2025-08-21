Rubina Dilaik reveals throwing 'tantrums' over not getting an expensive birthday gift from Abhinav Shukla, breaks down

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a newly launched reality show which features celebrity couples as contestants. Several popular couples of the entertainment world have participated in this show, among them is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In a newly released promo, it is seen how the duo got extremely emotional as they recall the period of their financial struggle. Rubina disclosed how she valued expensive things over emotions.

Rubina Dilaik recalls emotional moment with Abhinav Shukla

Colors TV uploaded a new promo of Pati Patni Aur Panga on their official social media page. As the promo begins, Abhinav Shukla breaks down in tears and asks Rubina Dilaik to share the story. He cries inconsolably. Rubina then shared how they make each other's birthdays special and recalled a time when Abhinav got a bag for her to wish her on the special day.

Rubina Dilaik said, "Voh ek gift bag lekar aaya aur bola 'Happy Birthday'. (He got a bag and said 'Happy Birthday')."

Watch Rubina Dilaik and Abhina Shukla's emotional revelation here-

She continued, "Rather than accepting it, I just threw tantrums. I said 'What is this?' And he said, 'Rubina iss baar paise nahi the (Rubina, this time I had no money)'

The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared, "That hit me so hard that hum itni galat jagah expectations dete hai (That hit me so hard that we have wrong expectations)."

She elaborated how she has bags worth in lakhs, and she has just kept them aside, but has kept a bag bought by Abhinav separately in a safe package.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. During their stint in Bigg Boss 14, the couple admitted facing hardships in their marriage; however, the reality show helped them strengthen their bond. The couple are now parents to twin daughters.

Coming back to Pati Patni Aur Panga, the reality show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

Along with Rubina and Abhinav, there are many other couples like Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary and others. It premiered on August 2, 2025 and airs every weekend.

