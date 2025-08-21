TMKOC’s Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal reacts to quitting the show, claims she ‘needed time for myself’

Ambika Ranjankar, who portrays the role of Komal Hathi in Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma, reacted to the rumors of her quitting the show. The actress has been absent from the recent episodes, leaving the fans wondering if she took an exit from the long-running series.

While addressing the speculations, the actress revealed that she is still very much a part of the comedy show and had just taken out a little time for herself.

Ranjankar sat down for a conversation with Telly Chakkar, wherein she spoke of her being away from the past few episodes due to some personal work.

Ambika Ranjankar addresses rumors of quitting Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma

While in an interview with the media portal, Ranjankar shared, “No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” in reference to the rumors of her leaving the show. She further added, “Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself.”

As for Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma, the show has been running on the television screens for the past 17 years. It includes Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi, among others, as the cast members.

The storyline revolves around different households of the Gokuldham society. The families from different cultural backgrounds coexist peacefully while also being there for each other in times of crisis.

In the recent update, the makers of the show introduce a new Rajasthani family, the Binjolas. Ratan Singh, with his wife Rupa and two kids, enters the society on camels, leaving the rest of the residents shocked.

It will be interesting to watch what new drama and laughter the new family will bring to the audience.

Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma streams on Sab TV at 8:30 PM, from Monday to Saturday.

