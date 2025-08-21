Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 20 Episode Written Update: Gayatri uses Noina for her plan against Tulsi, here's what she does

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 20 Episode Written Update: Pari assures Tulsi that she is happy with Ajay. She shares with Tulsi that she wants to meet everyone in the family, but her mother-in-law has arranged a function, so she can't come. However, Tulsi tells her that Indira might allow her to come for the Janmashtami function.

Advertisement

Pari then leaves. Mihir then pays for the saree. Gayatri assures him that she will send the saree to Noina's house. However, Gayatri swaps the saree and sends Tulsi's saree at Noina's house.

Tulsi informs Vrinda about a job opportunity

At the orphanage, Tulsi sees Vrinda. Vrinda tells the orphanage staff to give the job to the girl who came earlier, as she was in need. Tulsi sees Vrinda's sweet gesture. Vrinda apologises to Tulsi for misbehaving with Angad. Tulsi then asks Vrinda the reason for searching for a job. She tells Tulsi that her brother has been suspended as Viren is arrested. Tulsi then tells Vrinda to go to her company, as there are vacancies. Vrinda thanks Tulsi and leaves immediately.

Hrithik visits the factory, and the staff gives him an orientation. Daksha calls Hrithik to encourage him. He tells her that this space is not for him, as he is a creative person. On Daksha's request, Hrithik sings a song for him. Mihir sees Hrithik singing the song and playing the guitar. He sees all the employees busy hearing Hrithik's song. Mihir scolds him for not focusing on business. Daksha asks Mihir not to scold Hrithik, as he is young. Mihir and Daksha get emotional remembering his mother and her son.

Advertisement

Noina wears a saree bought for Tulsi

The Virani family prepare for Janmashtami. Noina arrives for the celebration. Tulsi asks Noina to go to the guest bedroom and wear the saree. Noina then arrives in a saree that Mihir got for Tulsi. Everyone is shocked to see her in that saree. Mihir questions Gayatri for confusion. Gayatri lies that the saree owner must have packed the sarees wrongly. Mihir tries to inform Noina, but Tulsi warns him not to tell her. Gayatri suggests that Tulsi can wear the saree purchased for Noina, and she agrees.

Pari stalks Rannvijay's profile. Ajay arrives and asks her to get ready for the Janmashtami celebration. She tells Ajay that she only met Tulsi at her house. Ajay tries to come close to Pari, but she asks him to stay away. Ajay leaves the room as Pari is getting ready.

Munni tries to tell Noina the truth. Gayatri arrives and informs Noina about the saree confusion. Tulsi arrives dressed in a new saree. Noina apologises to Tulsi for wearing a saree. Tulsi assures her that it is okay.

Advertisement

Noina calls Pari to join them for the Janmashtami celebration. Mihir arrives, and Noina and he get into a fun banter. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 18 Episode Written Update: Tulsi gets worried after seeing Pari's bruised hand, here's what happened