EXCLUSIVE: World Yoga Day: Teri Meri Ikk Jindri actress Amandeep Sidhu shares benefits of doing Yoga

On World Yoga Day, actress Amandeep Sidhu talks about the benefits of doing Yoga and how it helped with her back problems.
Mumbai
It is World Yoga Day on 21st June. The talented actress Amandeep Sidhu talked about the benefits of doing Yoga with Pinkvilla. The actress plays the role of Mahi in Zee TV’s daily soap Teri Meri Ikk Jindri. She shared her yoga experience and its advantages in everyday life. The actress also talked about her health issues in the past and the healing process with Yoga.

The actress said in the interview, “More than following a weight training or a cardio routine, I prefer practicing Yoga because it brings a lot of mental peace and I usually feel very calm and light after a single session.”

Talking about her health issues which led to yoga, she said, “Yoga has its own physical benefits as well, for nearly three to four years now, I have been dealing with a back problem which slightly increased after I began weight training. During the last lockdown, I was under medications for this, but also decided to try Yoga for it. At first, it felt quite challenging, especially to stay calm and maintain your balance throughout, but then within two months of starting it, I also noticed the benefits it brought for me. I didn’t get it right in the first attempt, but I grew after that, and I must say that I really enjoy doing yoga now.”

Sharing the benefits of Yoga, the actress shared, “I feel everybody should try it because it brings a lot of flexibility which is a requirement for each of our bodies.”

Amandeep Sidhu started her acting career with the TV show Tantra in 2018 and has made an appearance in numerous other TV daily soaps.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’s Amandeep Sidhu on her bond with Adhvik Mahajan: I’m lucky to have him

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

