5 Hindi TV Shows inspired by mythology that left lasting impression; explore now

From Sri Krishna’s playful nature to Lord Ram’s fatherly love, does everything about history fascinate you? If so, Hindi TV shows have some interesting treasures of mythological stories, especially for you.

Hindi TV shows have made it possible to bring ancient stories to life and leave a lasting and divine impression on the audience. These shows give us a sneak peek of India's powerful and rich history. With the proper blend of action, drama, and life lessons, these shows have entertained audiences of all ages and made us feel like a part of these stories.

Every mythological show is a classic in an Indian household, offering some life lessons that change our lives for good.

5 Hindi Shows based on Mythological stories

Take a break from the fantasy stories and learn about the captivating history with these 5 mythological stories.

1. Mahabharat

Main Cast: Saurabh Raj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Aham Sharma, Praneet Bhatt, Arav Showdhary, Arpit Ranka, Rohit Bharadwaj, Vinay Rana, Lavanya Bhardwaj, and Saurav Gurjar

Mahabharat, which aired from 2013-14 on StarPlus, is one of the famous shows that have been classics in Indian Households. This Mahabharat version features an amazing cast that beautifully and powerfully portrays each character's life, thoughts, and role that led to the biggest war in history. The blend of strong BGM in significant scenes evokes emotions among viewers and keeps them hooked.

The story begins with Shantanu accepting his and Goddess Ganga's son, Bhishma, and ends with Yudhishtir becoming Hastinapur King. The journey from beginning to end was difficult, and each character suffered the result of their karma. But in the entire show, something that was loved by the audience was how Krishna’s life lessons showed direction to everyone.

Watch the Mahabharat promo here:

2. Radhakrishn

Main Cast: Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Basant Bhatt, Zalak Desai, Kartikey Malviya, and Rushiraj Pawar

The Star Bharat show premiered on October 1, 2018. Radhakrishn ran successfully for 5 years. The Radhakrishn shows the beautiful and emotional journey of Radha and Krishna- the epitome of love, who were separated for 100 years because of a curse. Sumedh Mudgalkar as Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha perfectly played their characters, which made the audience feel connected and devoted.

In the show, Radha Krishna’s journey of explaining love to the world begins when they have to stay away from each other for 100 years because of the Shridama curse. As Goddess Radha was not able to recognize Lord Krishna, Lord Krishna slowly removed all human emotions from her, making their love pure and unconditional.

Watch the Radhakrishn promo here:

3. Ramayan

Main Cast: Arun Govil, Dipika Chiklia, Sunil Lahri, Dara Singh, and Arvind Trivedi

The story of good over evil- Ramayan, a Doordarshan show aired from 1987-1988 is based on the Hindu Epic Ramayana. This show features the journey of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita when, in a Swayamvar, Ram's marriage is fixed with Sita.

The Ram and Sita journey in Ramayan has taught us important life lessons of sacrifice, dharma, devotion, selflessness, and teamwork, which are still useful in today’s life.

Watch the Ramayan promo here:

4. Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev

Main Cast: Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy, Saurabh Raj Jain, and Sonarika Bhadoria

Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev first premiered in 2011 and ended in 2014, becoming one of the classics among Indian audiences. Known as the destroyer, this story was about Mahadev and Goddess Parvati.

The TV series begins with Shiva and Sati’s love story, but not being able to bear her husband’s insult, Sati sacrifices her life. Later, Sati reincarnated as Parvati, who used to call Mahadev her husband. With their strong storytelling and deep knowledge of Mahadev and Parvati’s lives, this show is still one of the favorites.

Watch the Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev promo here:

5. Karmaphal Daata Shani

Main Cast: Kartikey Malviya, Juhi Parmar, Tarun Khanna, Rohit Khurana, Salil Ankola, and Kunal Bakshi

The Colors TV show aired from 2016-2018, Karmaphal Daata Shani, revolved around the life of God Shani Dev, famous for his wrath and justice. The story begins with Shani’s birth, when was rejected by his father because of his dark complexion.

Shani Dev faced lots of challenges since his childhood but his determination, and nature of making the right judgment made him earn the title of Karmaphal Daata. The show beautifully showcases each stage of Shani Dev's life, from a tough childhood to earning the Karmaphal Daata title.

Watch the Karmaphal Daata Shani promo here:

These mythological TV shows have not only been a source of entertainment but have also given us the direction to take our lives on the right path.

Hindi TV shows have strongly positioned themselves for the mythological stories that teach us about righteousness, sacrifice, and bearing the consequences of our actions. They also shed light on lesser-known characters and lesser-known stories that have played significant roles in the making of great history.

